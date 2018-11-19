Tucson weather continues to be lovely today.
Tomorrow could be breezy though still warm, and there is a slight chance of showers on Thanksgiving day, mostly north of Tucson.
High: 76
Low: 51
Currently
|
Clear, 35
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 74% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 42.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 50.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 60.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 65.2
Wind 2 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Clear, 69.7
Wind 2 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 72.7
Wind 2 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 74.4
Wind 2 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 74.6
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 73.9
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Clear, 72.0
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.8
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.9
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 59.8
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 56.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 54.7
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 53.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Clear, 53.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 52.8
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.5
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.2
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.2
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 54.4
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 59.9
Wind 10 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 65.5
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 70.1
Wind 11 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.9
Wind 10 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 76.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 77.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 77.0
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 76.5
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.8
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 68.0
Wind 6 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 64.0
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0