An excessive heat warning is in place today throughout southeast Arizona. Cross your fingers that it won't be extended into tomorrow.
An excessive heat warning is put in place when temperatures are expected to hit 105 degrees or higher for at least two hours at a time.
It's important to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors when a heat warning is in place. Children, elders, and people with certain medical conditions should take extra care.
As for some light at the end of the tunnel, the National Weather Service predicts that we can expect to see some rain later this week, with highs in the 90's.
High: 110
Low: 81
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 2 MPH East, 43% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 88.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 92.6
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 96.2
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 100.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 103.0
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Clear, 105.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Clear, 106.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Clear, 107.3
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Clear, 107.7
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 107.7
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 106.5
Wind 12 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.2
Wind 10 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.9
Wind 9 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 7 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 93.8
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 91.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Clear, 89.8
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 88.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 86.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 85.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 84.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 83.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 82.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 83.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 86.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 89.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 93.6
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 96.2
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 99.4
Wind 5 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Clear, 101.5
Wind 5 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Clear, 101.7
Wind 6 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Clear, 103.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.1
Wind 6 MPH ENE, 1% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.0
Wind 7 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.0
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 6% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 94.8
Wind 8 MPH S, 30% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0