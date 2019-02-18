Tucson could break a record for coldest high temperature on this day of the year.
Weather officials say the coldest recorded high for a Feb. 18 was 50 degrees in 1939. The forecasted high for today at the Tucson airport is 48.
A winter weather advisory is in effect as the first of two winter storms will bring rain and snow to the east and northeast of Tucson today into tomorrow morning.
Today starts an active weather week as the first of two winter storms brings rain and snow to southeast Arizona. Rather cold Wednesday morning between storm systems. #azwx pic.twitter.com/e5vIOxFYtF— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 18, 2019
High: 51
Low: 35
Currently
|
Overcast, 49.6
Wind 2 MPH NW, 46% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
11 am: Overcast, 50.2
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
|
12 pm: Overcast, 51.4
Wind 5 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
|
1 pm: Chance of Rain, 50.4
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 30% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 1
|
2 pm: Overcast, 48.2
Wind 8 MPH NW, 14% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Overcast, 47.2
Wind 8 MPH NW, 24% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Chance of Rain, 47.4
Wind 8 MPH NW, 41% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 46.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 56% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Chance of Rain, 44.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 52% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Chance of Rain, 43.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 44% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Chance of Rain, 42.6
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 35% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Overcast, 41.4
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 24% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Chance of Rain, 40.8
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 38% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Chance of Rain, 39.6
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 34% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Chance of Rain, 38.7
Wind 4 MPH SW, 34% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Chance of Rain, 38.3
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 35% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 37.8
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 37.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 36.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 36.1
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 4% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 36.4
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 4% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 36.3
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 4% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 36.8
Wind 4 MPH SW, 3% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 39.1
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 2% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 42.0
Wind 7 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 44.5
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Clear, 46.7
Wind 10 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 5
|
1 pm: Clear, 49.2
Wind 11 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 5
|
2 pm: Clear, 50.8
Wind 12 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 4
|
3 pm: Clear, 51.5
Wind 13 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Clear, 51.4
Wind 14 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 50.1
Wind 13 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 47.2
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 43.8
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 41.4
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 39.6
Wind 5 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 38.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0