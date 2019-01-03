Tumamoc Hill estará cerrado para los peatones por dos semanas a partir del 22 de enero.
Durante ese tiempo, personal de la Universidad de Arizona repavimentará por completo el camino de milla y media para subir el cerro, para hacerlo más transitable para caminantes e investigadores.
El nuevo camino costará alrededor de 200 mil dólares. La UA aportará la mitad y el Colegio de Ciencias de la UA está reuniendo el resto mediante una campaña de recaudación de crowdfunding. Edith Sykes Lowell y David Lowell pondrán 1 dólar por cada dólar aportado hasta un máximo de 50,000.
Edith Sykes Lowell es nieta de Godfrey Sykes, unos de los primeros científicos de Tumamoc.
Se espera que el camino se reabra el 1 de febrero.
ENGLISH VERSION
Tumamoc Hill will be closed to walkers for about two weeks beginning Jan. 22.
During that time, the mile-and-a-half road up the hill will be completely repaved by University of Arizona crews to make it more passable for walkers and researchers.
The new road will cost about $200,000. The UA will invest half and the UA College of Science is raising the rest through a crowdfunding campaign. A dollar for dollar match up to $50,000 will be given by Edith Sykes Lowell and David Lowell.
Edith Sykes Lowell is the granddaughter of Godfrey Sykes, one of Tumamoc's early scientists.
The road is anticipated to reopen Feb. 1.