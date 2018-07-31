El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Tucsón adoptó una postura contraria a la política de cero tolerancia del presidente Trump el martes 24 de julio, cuando la Mesa Directiva del TUSD decidió de forma unánime instruir a sus abogados que investigaran si pueden ofrecer educación a niños migrantes detenidos.
Aproximadamente 300 menores inmigrantes han sido detenidos en las instalaciones de Southwest Key que antes fueron utilizadas como hotel y casa de estudiantes en el 1601 N. Oracle Road, dentro de los límites del TUSD.
Se sabe muy poco sobre qué tipo de educación reciben en Southwest Key esos niños, que en promedio pasan 49 días en custodia, aunque algunos se quedan por mucho más. Adelita Grijalva, integrante de la Mesa Directiva del TUSD, dijo que el distrito tenía la “obligación ética y moral” de ofrecer educación a esos niños.
“No sabemos qué plan de estudios llevan esos niños. No sabemos si cumple con los estándares estatales. No sabemos si lo enseñan maestros certificados. No tenemos idea. TUSD está preparado para ofrecer esos servicios a nuestros niños”, dijo.
Y Grijalva dijo que esperaba que al instruir a sus abogados a escarbar en el tema de si ellos pueden forzar al gobierno federal a poner a esos niños en manos del TUSD para ser educados, el distrito sentará un precedente e inspirará a otros distritos a seguir su ejemplo.
“Tenemos una sede de Southwest Key en Tucsón. Hay 12 en Phoenix. Así es que mi esperanza sería que la declaración que hagamos aquí pueda ser enviada a todos los demás distritos donde otra de las sedes diga, ‘mira, lo logramos. Ahora háganlo ustedes’”, dijo. “Todos nosotros juntos debemos de poder encontrar respuestas”.
No queda claro qué tipo de educación están recibiendo los niños bajo el cuidado de Southwest Key, una organización no lucrativa contratada por el gobierno federal para albergar a menores detenidos.
Pocas personas han obtenido acceso a las instalaciones. Al Departamento de Educación de Arizona se le ha impedido entrar al lugar y no sabe si la organización está ofreciendo algún tipo de servicio educativo, mucho menos si es adecuado o no, de acuerdo con el vocero del departamento.
La organización no maneja una escuela tipo chárter, los archivos del Departamento de Educación indican que Estrella del Norte, la instalación de Tucsón operada por Southwest Key, está enlistada como “institución de cuidado infantil residencial”, no como escuela.
Pero Southwest Key tiene anuncios en Internet se varias posiciones abiertas para maestros en su instalación de Tucsón.
Jeff Eller, vocero de Southwest Key, dijo que bajo el contrato de la organización con el gobierno federal, Southwest Key debe ofrecer seis horas de educación al día. Las clases se enfocan en el idioma, matemáticas y geografía, así como en educación física y herramientas prácticas para la vida que los niños necesitarán en Estados Unidos, como explicarles la moneda que se usa aquí, dijo.
Pero Eller no dijo si la instrucción es establecida en torno a algún plan de estudios definido o si se enseña siguiendo los estándares estatales.
Legisladores estatales que han estado ahí dicen que no queda claro si la instalación sigue o no las leyes de educación estatal y federal y si enseña acorde a los estándares estatales o es más bien una especie de cuidado infantil prolongado.
Los legisladores dijeron que los estudiantes no tienen siquiera libros de texto. Eller no comentó al respecto.
La política migratoria de cero tolerancia del presiente Trump derivó en miles de niños migrantes, cuyos padres han sido arrestados al cruzar la frontera, enviado a la Ofician de Reasentamiento de Refugiados y de ahí a operadores privados contratados por el gobierno para manejar albergues de detención como el de Tucsón.
Pero la política causó indignación internacional, y la presión política orilló a Trump a firmar una orden ejecutiva para poner fin a las separaciones. Por separado, un juez federal ha ordenado a la administración reunir con su familia a todos los niños separados, aunque el gobierno federal ya ha incumplido algunos de los plazos para ello.
Ciudadanos y activistas abarrotaron la sala de reunión de la Mesa Directiva del TUSD la noche del martes 24 de julio e estallaron en aplausos cuando la moción fue aprobada por unanimidad.
Carol Gaxiola, empleada del TUSD, pidió a los miembros de la Mesa Directiva a “ponerse del lado correcto de la historia durante esta horrible farsa” y hacer lo posible para pelear contra esa política y defender a los niños.
“El TUSD necesita ponerse del lado de estos niños y hacer todo lo que pueda. Porque ahora ellos no tienen voz y nosotros tenemos que darles voz”, dijo.
El superintendente del TUSD, Gabriel Trujillo, dijo que el personal del distrito abordará el asunto como “prioridad de máxima urgencia” e investigará sobre el tema y hará recomendaciones a la directiva para ser consideradas el 14 de agosto.
ENGLISH VERSION
Tucson Unified School District took a stand against President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy Tuesday, when the TUSD Governing Board unanimously instructed its attorneys to investigate whether it can take over the education of detained migrant children.
An estimated 300 detained immigrant minors are being held at a facility run by Southwest Key that was formerly used as a hotel and student housing at 1601 N. Oracle Road, within TUSD’s boundaries.
Little is known about what kind of education those children — who average 49 days in custody, though some are there much longer — receive under Southwest Key. TUSD Governing Board member Adelita Grijalva said the district had a “moral and ethical obligation” to offer education to those children.
“We don’t know what educational curriculum these children are receiving. We don’t know if it meets state standards. We don’t know if it’s being taught by certified teachers. We have no idea. TUSD is prepared to offer these services to our children,” she said.
And Grijalva said she hoped that by instructing their attorneys to dig into whether they can force the federal government to hand over the children to TUSD for education, the district will set a precedent and inspire other districts to follow suit.
“We have one Southwest Key facility in Tucson. There are 12 in Phoenix. So my hope would be this statement we make here can be sent to every other district where another facility is to say, ‘Here you go, we did it. Now you do it,’” she said. “All of us together should be able to get some answers.”
It’s unclear what kind of education the students are receiving under the care of Southwest Key, a nonprofit that contracts with the federal government to house the young detainees.
Few have gained access to the facility. The Arizona Department of Education has been barred from entering the facility and doesn’t know if the nonprofit is providing any education services, let alone adequate services, according to a department spokesperson.
The organization does not operate a charter school, and state Department of Education records show Estrella Del Norte, the Tucson facility run by Southwest Key, is listed as a “residential child care institution,” not a school.
But Southwest Key is advertising online for several teacher openings at its Tucson facility.
Jeff Eller, a spokesman for Southwest Key, said under the organization’s contract with the federal government, Southwest Key is required to provide six hours of education per day. That instruction focuses on language, math and geography, and physical education, and practical life skills the children will need in the U.S., such as explaining the currency, he said.
But Eller wouldn’t say whether that instruction is set around any defined curriculum, or whether it teaches to state standards.
State lawmakers who have been inside say it’s unclear whether the facility is following state and federal education laws and teaching to Arizona standards or merely engaged in long-term baby-sitting.
Lawmakers said the students didn’t even have textbooks. Eller wouldn’t comment.
President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy resulted in thousands of immigrant children whose parents have been arrested while crossing the border being turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and then to private contractors operating immigration detention shelters like the one in Tucson.
But the policy sparked international outrage, and the political backlash forced Trump to sign an executive order ending the separations. Separately, a federal judge has ordered the administration to reunite all separated children with their families, though the administration has already missed some deadlines to do so.
Citizens and activists packed the TUSD Governing Board meeting Tuesday night, and erupted in applause when the motion passed unanimously.
Carol Gaxiola, a TUSD employee, urged Governing Board members to “stand on the right side of history during this horrible travesty” and do what they could to fight back against the policy and advocate for the children.
“(TUSD) needs to stand for these children and do what it can. Because they have no voice right now and we have to be their voice,” she said.
TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said the district staff will treat the issue as “a priority of the utmost urgency” and will research the issue and have recommendations for the board to consider by Aug. 14.