El fuego destruyó casi una docena de casas rodantes, remolques de viaje y vehículos de cinco ruedas en un área de almacenamiento en el lado noroeste de Tucsón, dijeron las autoridades.
El Distrito de Bomberos del Noroeste permaneció en la instalación de almacenamiento en la cuadra 5400 de Camino de la Tierra Norte, cerca de West River y la Interestatal 10, investigando la causa del incendio.
El viento, los tanques de propano y la proximidad de vehículos y remolques entre sí contribuyeron a la rápida propagación del incendio, dijeron los funcionarios. Un total de 11 vehículos recreativos y remolques de viaje fueron destruidos, y varios otros sufrieron daños por calor.
No se reportaron heridos ni se ha liberado más información.
ENGLISH VERSION
A fire gutted about a dozen RVs, travel trailers and fifth-wheelers Monday afternoon at a storage facility on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.
Northwest Fire District remained at the the storage facility in the 5400 block of North Camino de La Tierra, near West River Road and Interstate 10, investigating the cause of the fire.
Wind, propane tanks and the proximity of vehicles and trailers to each other contributed to the fast spread of the blaze, officials said. A total of 11 RVs and travel trailers were destroyed, with several others sustaining heat damage.
No injuries were reported.
No further information has been released.
Here is the end result. 11 RV’s/ Travel Trailers destroyed. Several others with heat damage. Investigators will remain on scene to determine the cause. Total $ loss is not immediately available. There were no injuries as a result of this fire. pic.twitter.com/89CRsRRbkm— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 12, 2018
2 Alarm fire in 5400 block of N Camino de la Tierra. RV storage facility with multiple RV’s currently on fire. pic.twitter.com/LP0MTqPyO9— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 12, 2018