In case you missed it yesterday, a massive dust storm, possibly a haboob, swarmed the Phoenix area yesterday.
A dust storm warning was issued for northern areas in Pima County too, but Tucson didn't get hit with much.
Lucky for us, we get to watch the dust from afar. The City of Phoenix caught it on video.
Check out these aerial photos of a massive dust storm crossing Phoenix, AZ. #haboob #duststorm #azwx Photos: @geraldferguson pic.twitter.com/cpJdNfkL2W— Chopperguy (@chopperguyhd) August 3, 2018
Commonly known as a haboob in our region, this impressive dust storm video was taken quickly on my GoPro Karma Drone. I landed just in time before the winds hit. This video was taken in Gilbert, Az on August 2, 2018.