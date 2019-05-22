Renovations of a midtown shopping center are underway.
Upgrades to El Campo Center, on the southwest corner of 22nd Street and Country Club Road, are expected to be complete this summer.
An initial $25,000 permit was issued for the former El Campo Tire Store. A 10,823-square-foot retail space will be developed and Metro PCS by Sprint has signed a lease for one of the spots.
The adjacent Food City will also be remodeled.
Steve Shell is the project’s architect; MW Morrissey Construction is the general contractor and the project’s real estate broker is Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC.
Other construction activity around town includes:
- A $19.7 million permit was issued for the new Northwest Hospital at 16260 S. Rancho Sahuarita.
- A new Plasma Donation Center at 8019 E. Golf Links Road is under construction with a $2.5 million permit.
- Hilton El Conquistador is getting a new, $2.4 million spa building at 10000 N. Oracle Road.
- Tohono Chul Park received a $1.3 million permit for a pavilion at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.
- A $1.2 million permit was issued to Round 1 Bowling for improvements to the former Sears store at Park Place, 5950 E. Broadway.
- Cortaro Ranch is building a $1 million retail shell building at 5660 W. Cortaro Farms Road.
- A shell building at Marana Main Gate is under construction with a $826,830 permit at 13892 N. Sandario Road.
- Continental Ranch Retail Center, 5815 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive, got a $581,645 permit for a shell building.
- A $540,633 permit was issued for a new Denny’s restaurant at 9220 S. Houghton Road.