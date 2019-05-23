Arizona Lottery

Arizona Lottery tickets are available at many retail outlets and online.

 David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star file photo

A winning ticket for the first jackpot from the Arizona Lottery's Triple Twist game was purchased at a grocery store in Tucson.

It's worth $1.9 million.

The Triple Twist jackpot starts at $200,000 and grows by $10,000 each day there is no jackpot winner.

The game began Dec. 17, 2018, with drawings every day except Sundays. Until Wednesday, no one has had the winning numbers.

The winning numbers are 6, 10, 14, 19, 23, 30.

The winning ticket was sold at the Fry's Food Store at 4150 E. 22nd St., near South Alvernon Way.

See winning numbers at ArizonaLottery.com

