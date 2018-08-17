La noche de este viernes, Maile Vásquez hará historia con el equipo de futbol de Nogales High School. La pateadora de posición de los Apaches será la primera estudiante mujer en jugar futbol en la categoría varsity para la escuela, fundada hace 103 años.
Vásquez se encargará de los goles de campo y los PATs.
Esto “no es simplemente un truco publicitario”, dijo en entrenador Jake Teyechea. “Ella de verdad es buena”.
Nogales inaugura su temporada este viernes en un partido contra Cholla a las 7 p.m.
Ambos equipos están dirigidos por coaches nuevos. Teyechea trabajó con el entrenador anterior Kevin Kuhm, y se quedó al frente del programa cuando Kuhm aceptó un puesto administrativo. El nuevo entrenador de Cholla es Shawn Wasson, quien remplaza a Ryan Scherling.
Hace unos días hablamos con Vásquez, quien es estudiante en tercer año de preparatoria. Esto es lo que nos dijo:
¿Cuándo empezaste a jugar futbol?
MV: “Empecé este año”.
¿Qué fue lo que te llevó ahí?
MV: “Bueno, fue como una broma entre mis amigos. Después, cuando llegué a mi casa, pensé ‘¿Y qué tal si en vendad entro? Sería la primera mujer en Nogales High School en el equipo’”.
¿Eso te presiona de alguna forma?
MV: “Creo que definitivamente sí. Siempre soy del tipo de muchachas que quiere hacer lo mejor y quiere motivar a otras jóvenes a jugar. Hasta ahora, se ha demostrado. Después de uno de nuestros juegos de práctica, dos niñas se me acercaron y dijeron ‘¿nos podemos tomar una foto?’ Eso me motivó a hacerlo mejor”.
¿Cuándo te interesaste en el futbol por primera vez?
MV: “Uno de mis mejores amigos, Chuy Ochoa, realmente me motivó a hacer la prueba”.
¿Habías visto futbol antes? ¿Eres fan de la NFL?
MV: “Oh, sí. Soy fan de los (Carolina) Panthers”.
¿Cuándo tomaste la decisión de entrar al equipo?
MV: “Al final del ciclo escolar pasado. Fue entonces que empecé a ir a las prácticas y practiqué con ellos todo el verano”.
¿Ha habido aceptación de los entrenadores?
MV: “Oh, los entrenadores me han dado una súper aceptación. De verdad me motivan y siempre hablan conmigo y me alientan. Me ayudan mucho”.
¿Qué tal te va en el día a día, en las prácticas?
MV: “Las prácticas son muy buenas. Me siento con más condición cada día. Los entrenadores me están ayudando con las patadas. Recuerdo mis patadas (cuando empecé), no podía hacerlas. Y ahora estoy pateando como 35 yardas”.
¿Por cuánto tiempo has jugado futbol soccer?
MV: “Jugué tres años cuando era más chica y luego regresé cuando estaba en 6to grado y desde entonces siempre he jugado”.
¿Qué te gustaría lograr en esta temporada?
MV: “Estoy tratando de no fallar ningún gol de campo. Espero no fallar ninguno. También, el simplemente motivar a otras mujeres, porque las mujeres pueden hacer todo lo que los hombres pueden hacer”.
¿Podemos esperar verte bastante en el terreno en esta templorada?
MV: “Sí, eso espero”.
¿Estás lista para el primer juego de la temporada?
MV: “Sí, estoy lista. Un poco nerviosa por ser el primer juego, no voy a mentir, pero estoy lista”.
ENGLISH VERSION
On Friday, Maile Vasquez will make Nogales High School football history. The Apaches’ starting placekicker will become the first-ever female student to play varsity football for the school, which was founded 103 years ago.
Vasquez will handle field goals and PATs.
The move “isn’t just a publicity stunt,” coach Jake Teyechea said. “She’s actually good.”
Nogales will kick off its season Friday with a game against Cholla at 7 p.m.
Both teams are under the direction of first-year coaches. Teyechea worked under previous coach Kevin Kuhm, but took over the program after Kuhm was offered an administrative position. Cholla’s new coach is Shawn Wasson, replacing Ryan Scherling.
The Star caught up with Vasquez, a junior, at Saturday’s Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic. Here’s what she said:
When did you start playing football?
A: “I started playing this year.”
What got you into it?
A: “Well, it was kind of a joke between my friends. Later, when I went home, I was like ‘Well, what if I do join? I would be the first girl in Nogales High School to join football.”
Does that put any type of pressure on you?
A: “I think it definitely does. I’m always that type of girl that wants to do better and wants to motivate other little girls to come play. So far, it’s shown. After one of our scrimmages, I had two little girls come up to me and they were like, ‘Can we take a picture?’ That just motivated me to do better.”
When did you first get interested in football?
A: “One of my best friends, Chuy Ochoa, he really motivated me to try out.”
Had you watched football before? Are you a fan of the NFL?
A: “Oh, yeah. I’m a fan of the (Carolina) Panthers.”
When did you make the decision to join the team?
A: “At the end of my sophomore year. That’s when I started going out to practices and practiced with them all summer.”
How have the coaches accepted you?
A: “Oh, the coaches are super accepting. They’re really motivating and are always giving me pep talks. They help so much.”
How does it go on a day-to-day basis? How do practices go?
A: “Practices are really good. I feel myself getting more conditioned every day. Coaches are helping me with my kicks. I remember my kicks (when I first started) — I couldn’t. And now I’m kicking like 35 yards.”
How long have you played soccer?
A: “I played for three years when I was younger and then I got back into it in sixth grade and I’ve been playing ever since.”
What would you hope to accomplish this season?
A: “I’m trying not to miss any field goals. I hope I don’t miss any. Also, just to motivate girls because girls can also do anything guys can do.”
Can we expect to see you on the field a lot this season?
A: “Yes, hopefully.”
Are you ready for the first game of the season?
A: “Yes, I am. I’m a little nervous for the first game, I’m not going to lie, but I’m ready.”