About a year before Juan Gabriel passed away on Aug. 28, 2016, Carlos Daniels attended a concert of the legendary singer in Miami. It was Daniels first time he see his idol perform live.
Although it would be the last time Daniels would see Juanga, as he was affectionately known to his fans, Daniels keeps the singer's spirit and songs alive on stage. Daniels, a Colombian-born singer, pays homage to Juan Gabriel in live performances, singing the songs that the Mexican composer and singer made popular around the world.
Daniels brings his Todo y Mi Tristeza tour to Tucson, Friday at the Rialto Theatre. His 90-minute show, complete with mariachi and pop musicians, showcases some of Gabriel's best known songs, including "Te Sigo Amando," "Costumbres," "Se Me Olvido Otra Vez," "Querida," and "Hasta Que Te Conocí."
"It's a homage," said Daniels in a telephone interview from his Florida home. "It's not an imitation. I admire his music."
For the uninitiated, Gabriel was one of Latin America's biggest singing stars. He composed hundreds of songs and 200 million copies of his records have sold worldwide. He was was widely admired for his dramatic and flamboyant stage shows and today his music are standards among Latino artists and musical groups of all genres.
Even before Gabriel passed away at the age of 66 in his Santa Monica, California home, Daniels had already created his musical homage several years before. Daniels had planned to release a recording of Juan Gabriel songs in 2016 but the Divo from Juarez passed away shortly before Daniels had planned to drop his recording and launch his second tour. A year later, Daniels released his recording and toured the U.S.
"I don't describe my voice as being similar to Juan Gabriel but some people believe it does," said Daniels.
His first introduction to the singer's songs was when he was a young teen growing up in Colombia. Daniels admired singers Ricardo Montaner from Venezuela and Rocío Dúrcal, the Spanish pop singer who made a career of singing Gabriel's songs and with him.
As a teenager, Daniels began his singing career. When he moved to Florida, his singing career did not take off as he had hoped. South Florida is one of the most competitive areas for Latino singers and music.
"This bed isn't big enough for everyone," he said.
Instead he went into music publishing and started his own record label, 226 Records and released his first recording in 2003. As his career developed, his fascination for Gabriel grew as well. He increasingly admired Gabriel's emotional connection to his music and his fans. Daniels began to include more of Gabriel's songs into his repertoire.
He was, however, worried how he would be received by Gabriel-adoring fans. He didn't want to be seen as a cheap version of Juan Gabriel. He wanted to be respectful while entertaining. To his satisfaction, Daniels said his audiences welcome his interpretation of Gabriel's songbook.
And he's especially pleased that Mexican audiences, who consider him to be theirs, have accepted his performances.
"They love it," he said.