Columna del cónsul: ¡Pléibol! En los Barrios y en las Grandes Ligas

ENGLISH VERSION BELOW

Los deportes tienen la extraña paradoja de unirnos, aunque nos separen por equipos. En muchas comunidades de Estados Unidos y del noroeste de México el juego de pelota, o beisbol, ha sido una fuerza social poderosa para integrar comunidades, de todas las edades, de diferentes condiciones socioeconómicas, permitiendo traspasar las líneas de la segregación étnica que ha limitado la convivencia en nuestras sociedades.

La identidad cultural de las personas latinas en el beisbol se ha manifestado, en primer lugar, en los barrios donde el deporte se convirtió en un factor de unión entre sus habitantes, forjando relaciones de amistad y compañerismo. Pero, también, cuando los primeros latinos ingresaron a los terrenos de juego de las Grandes Ligas y adquirieron notoriedad nacional, le dio visibilidad a la vibrante presencia hispana y las muchas aportaciones que estaban haciendo a la sociedad estadounidense.

Una emocionante exposición sobre la participación de los latinos en el beisbol llegará a Tucsón en enero y se presentará en el Tucson Desert Art Museum (7000 E Tanque Verde Road… no confundir con el Museo del Desierto). La exhibición se llama “¡Pléibol! En los Barrios y en las Grandes Ligas“ y es organizada por el Smithsonian Institution para visitar varias ciudades.

Lo más emocionante de esta exposición es poder ver cómo el deporte conecta de manera muy profunda con recuerdos importantes en nuestra vida, sobre todo si compartíamos en familia o con amistades los partidos, celebrando triunfos o lamentando derrotas. O los momentos vividos en estadios escolares o profesionales, o viéndolos en televisión, sintiendo como tragedia o como epopeya lo que pasara en un juego. Ese tipo de deporte no es industria, sino vivencia. Se siente familiar, cercano, se siente propio, como si fuera parte nuestra.

No es casualidad que la Fiesta Mexicana del Beisbol se haya vuelto una tradición para Tucsón. Equipos de la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico se enfrentan de este lado de la frontera para deleite de sus entusiastas aficionados que han hecho de Arizona su casa, pero conservan su corazón beisbolero del noroeste mexicano, porque esos recuerdos de infancia y juventud quedaron para siempre con ellos, aunque cambiaran otras circunstancias de su vida.

La exposición estará tanto en inglés como en español y estará exhibida desde el 14 de enero al 9 de abril de 2023. Ojalá que quienes lean esta columna vayan a disfrutarla y lleven a su familia a revivir momentos y personajes de la historia beisbolera latina en los Estados Unidos y que resuenan muy fuerte en Arizona. Las historias del beisbol hispano, incluyendo de manera especial el mexicoamericano, en los barrios y en las Grandes Ligas son parte de la historia estadounidense. Por eso esta exhibición se realiza en colaboración con el National Museum of American History, que tiene como misión documentar rigurosamente la complejidad de la sociedad de este país.

El beisbol ha sido un puente para conectar comunidades diversas, porque es una pasión compartida por muchas personas y grupos en ambos lados de la frontera. Los nombres son muchos, pero cómo olvidar la “Fernandomanía” que desató en ambos países el juego de Fernando Valenzuela, de Etchohuaquila, Sonora, con los Dodgers de Los Ángeles.

Pero el deporte es mucho más que los grandes ídolos, porque cuando vamos a revisar la manera en la que trasformó y animó la vida en muchas comunidades urbanas y rurales que se apasionaron con el “deporte rey”, las historias y los recuerdos se hacen inagotables.

Cada equipo, cada modesta liga amateur ayudó a hacer comunidad y eso hay que celebrarlo pasando esas experiencias a las nuevas generaciones.

ENGLISH VERSION

¡Pléibol! In the barrios and the Big Leagues

Sports create a strange paradox where they unite us, even when they separate us into teams. In many communities in the United States and northwestern Mexico baseball has been a powerful social force to integrate communities of all ages and different socioeconomic conditions, allowing us to cross the lines of ethnic segregation that has limited coexistence in our societies.

The cultural identity of Latino people in baseball has manifested, first in neighborhoods where the sport became a uniting factor among its inhabitants, forging relationships of friendship and companionship. But also, when the first Latinos began to play in the Major Leagues and acquired national notoriety, it gave visibility to the vibrant Hispanic presence and the many contributions they were making to American society.

An exciting exhibit on Latino participation in baseball is coming to Tucson in January and will be presented at the Tucson Desert Art Museum (7000 E Tanque Verde Road... not to be confused with the Desert Museum). The exhibition is called "Pleibol! In the Barrios and in the Major Leagues". It is organized by the Smithsonian Institution and is scheduled to visit several cities.

The most exciting thing about this exhibition is that we’ll be able to see how sports connect us in a very deep way, creating important memories in our lives, especially if we gathered with family or friends to watch games, celebrating triumphs or lamenting defeats. Or the moments lived in school or professional stadiums, or watching them on television, feeling anxiety, optimisms, betrayal and kinship as they happened in a game. That kind of sport is not industry, but experience. It feels familiar and close, as if it were part of us.

It is no coincidence that the Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become a tradition for Tucson. Teams from the Mexican Pacific League face off on this side of the border to the delight of their enthusiastic fans who have made Arizona their home, but who’s baseball hearts remain in northwestern Mexico, because those memories of childhood and youth remain forever with them, even if other circumstances in their lives changed.

The exhibition will be in both English and Spanish and will be on display from January 14 to April 9, 2023. I hope that those who read this column will enjoy it and take their family to relive moments and admire the players of Latino baseball history in the United States that resonate very strongly in Arizona. The stories of Latino baseball, including especially Mexican American, in the neighborhoods and in Major League Baseball are part of American history. That is why this exhibition is made in collaboration with the National Museum of American History, whose mission is to rigorously document the complexity of the society of this country.

Baseball has been a bridge to connect diverse communities, because it is a passion shared by many people and groups on both sides of the border. The names are many, but how can we forget the "Fernandomania" that was unleashed in both countries for love of Fernando Valenzuela, from Etchohuaquila, Sonora, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the sport is much more than its great idols, because when we look back on the way in which it transformed and animated life in many urban and rural communities that were passionate about the "king sport", the stories and memories become inexhaustible. Each team, each modest amateur league helped to create a community and that must be celebrated by passing those experiences to the new generations.