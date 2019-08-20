If you look at the tour dates on comedian Jo Koy’s website (jokoy.com), you’ll see the words “sold out” above nearly every one of the shows now through October.
Included in those dates: Tucson and Phoenix.
But here’s a bit of good news: Koy’s 7:30 p.m. “Just Kidding World Tour” show on Sept. 21 is all but full — there are a few single seats scattered about Tucson Music Hall — but there are a couple hundred tickets left for his 10 p.m. show that night.
Koy has been a hot commodity in the comedy world since his “Live From Seattle” Netflix comedy special aired in spring 2017. He played two sold-out shows at Fox Tucson Theatre — about half the size of the 2,289-seat Music Hall — months later in February 2018.
The Los Angeles-based Koy was frankly surprised by the quick turn of events that took him from comedy club and small theater act to selling out large theaters nationwide in record time — sometimes in a matter of minutes after tickets go on sale.
“Ever since the Netflix special, this tour has been on steroids,” he told the Star in January 2018. “We’re doing multiple shows in most cities. It’s just nuts what’s going on.”
Koy has become even more popular with the release in June of his latest Netflix special “Comin’ In Hot,” filmed in Hawaii.
Koy is one of several comedians heading our way:
- Latin comedian Teo Gonzalez will perform a concert in Spanish on Aug. 23 at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $38-$96 through foxtucson.com
- Self-proclaimed “Hick-Spanic” comedian Alex Reymundo headlines 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., on Aug. 24 in a 21-and-older show. $20 through 191toole.com
- Chicago comic Sebastian Maniscalco brings his “Stay Hungry Tour 2019” to Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, on Aug. 30. $30-$60 through startickets.com
- Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla — aka “El Diablo” or “El Amodel Sarcasmo” — plays the Fox on Sept. 2. He’s best known for his YouTube videos of sarcastic jokes for adults. $42-$128 through foxtucson.com