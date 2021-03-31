La nostalgia permanente

Las personas que migran realizan, hasta cierto punto, un acto heroico. Dejar atrás una vida para recrear otra requiere de mucho valor, de mucha constancia. De aguante, paciencia y resistencia. La adaptabilidad es un proceso que se logra con desprendimiento y el desapego causa sufrimiento.

La nostalgia puede ser también, sin embargo, una motivación: recordar la belleza de nuestro pasado para imaginarnos la belleza del futuro. Nos habla de quiénes somos, nos recuerda cómo nos criamos y todo lo que en otro momento aprendimos y vivimos. Así, el presente cobra más sentido y nos hace valorar lo que más queremos, para construir ahora los momentos que serán nuestros recuerdos nostálgicos en el futuro.

ENGLISH VERSION

The permanent nostalgia

Those who have lived some place different from where we were born are familiar with a feeling that becomes a way of life: nostalgia. A form of longing for the past that lingers, that you can manage but it never disappears. Missing what we used to be, places that visited, people we spent time with.

That particular emotion does not mean we are not happy with our present. What we have nowadays is, probably, what we have looked for, and completes us and satisfies us. We enjoy what we have but we still miss what we had: other happy times that stick in our memories and are great enough to spark a spontaneous smile for just remembering them.

My most unwavering nostalgia is my sweet childhood spent in Huásabas, a quaint and pretty town in the mountains of Sonora, Mexico. There I had all that I could have asked for. I mean all that I really needed. I remember especially my family, my teachers, my classmates during the school break, the public library, walking through the alleyways to go to the river to swim with my siblings.