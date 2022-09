La Sinfónica de Tucsón engalana el Concierto por la Independencia de México

If you go

What: Mexican Independence Day Concert

Presented by: The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson in collaboration with Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Tucson-Mexico Sister Cities

Featuring: Tucson Symphony Orchestra with vocal soloists, Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School and Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Tickets: Free and very limited; email the consulate at promociontuc@sre.dog.mx for availability

Orchesta Mendoza & the Magic of Mexico

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Linda Ronstadt Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Tickets: $29 to $49 through tucsonsymphony.org

Program: Includes Orchesta Mendoza performing songs with the TSO