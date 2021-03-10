Related to this story

Actriz sonorense Isela Vega muere a los 81 años
Definida como “mujer trasgresora de nuestro cine", la actriz, guionista, productora y directora hermosillense ganó el premio Ariel por “La viuda negra”, “La ley de Herodes”, “Fuera del cielo” y “Las horas contigo”.

Las Mujeres de la Pandemia: sin igualdad no hay paz

Durante la semana del 8 al 12 de marzo, pero también a lo largo del mes, estaremos publicando historias bilingües de mujeres admirables de Tucsón, Phoenix y Sonora que han “tomado al toro por los cuernos”.