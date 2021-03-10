ENGLISH VERSION BELOW

Si bien la pandemia ha cambiado la vida de casi todos en el transcurso del último año, tal vez ningún grupo de mujeres se haya visto más afectado que las mamás.

Son quienes mantienen unidas a las familias, a menudo realizando la peor parte del trabajo para que los hogares funcionen sin problemas. Para muchas mamás, la pandemia ha significado la responsabilidad adicional de ayudar a sus hijos a tomar clases desde casa y al mismo tiempo manejar sus propias responsabilidades laborales.

En todo el país, durante el último año, millones de madres trabajadoras de niños en edad escolar tomaron licencias pagadas o sin goce de sueldo o dejaron sus trabajos por completo para ayudar con la escuela en línea o porque el cuidado de niños ya no estaba disponible o no era seguro, según datos de la Oficina del Censo de Estados Unidos.

Al compartir cómo ha sido vivir, trabajar y criar niños durante la pandemia del coronavirus por casi un año, cinco mamás de Tucsón describieron sus experiencias como desafiantes, abrumadoras y aterradoras. Pero también se han sentido resistentes, creativas, seguras, bendecidas y con los pies en la tierra. Varias de ellas también compartieron lo agradecidas que están por otras mujeres en sus vidas, sus mamás, tías y primas que han ayudado a cuidar a sus hijos mientras trabajan.

Hoy rendimos homenaje a las muchas mamás que han tenido su mundo patas arriba, que hacen malabarismos con el trabajo, la maternidad, la educación en el hogar o las clases virtuales, a veces siendo ellas mismas estudiantes y participando en su comunidad.

Cinco mujeres reflexionan sobre cómo ha sido ser mamá durante el año más inédito de nuestras vidas.

“Fue un gran cambio en poco tiempo”

Como epidemióloga, Anissa Taylor ha pasado por años de entrenamiento y ejercicios para prepararse para estar en la primera línea de una pandemia. Hace un año, cuando el coronavirus comenzaba a afianzarse en el Condado Pima, se sentía lista para lo que le esperaba en el trabajo. Pero, como futura madre primeriza que estaba a la mitad de su embarazo, había mucha incertidumbre.

“Fue casi contradictorio”, dice. “Por un lado, me sentí muy motivada en el trabajo y lista para saltar, y luego, estar embarazada, ser una mamá nueva fue realmente aterrador, ¿qué voy a hacer? No voy a ver a familiares y amigos, no voy a tener un baby shower regular, todas estas cosas que había planeado estaban un poco ... desviadas”.

Para Taylor, cuya hija Aurora nació a fines de julio, casi todas las partes del embarazo típico y la experiencia de una nueva mamá se vieron trastocadas por la pandemia. Las precauciones de seguridad significaron clases de parto en línea, un baby shower con desfile de carros, menos visitas al médico y una cuarentena de dos semanas antes de la fecha de parto para asegurarse de que no daría positivo por COVID-19 cuando llegara al hospital y que no se arriesgara a la posibilidad de ser separada de su recién nacido.

Su novio planeaba ser la única persona de apoyo que le permitieran en el hospital cuando naciera su hija. Pero él contrajo el COVID mientras estaba en una base militar fuera del estado y su periodo de cuarentena no terminó a tiempo para llegar al nacimiento de la bebé, así es que una amiga cercana a Taylor estuvo con ella. Y cuando el médico le preguntó a Tylor quién quería que cortara el cordón umbilical, lo hizo ella misma.

Después de llevar a Aurora a casa, los amigos y la familia de Taylor llamaban y enviaban mensajes, pero tuvo muy pocas visitas y pasó un tiempo antes de que alguien de su familia pudiera cargar a la bebé. No tener ese apoyo social al principio fue difícil, dice Taylor.

“En cierto sentido, eso me ayudó a construir un vínculo más fuerte con ella, porque solo éramos nosotras por un tiempo”, dice. “Ahora que ella crece y casi no la veo porque estoy trabajando de tiempo completo, es como si lo hermoso hubiera sido que hayamos tenido ese tiempo de unión”.

Sin embargo, la alegría de la nueva maternidad estuvo marcada por tremendas pérdidas: la mamá de Taylor falleció solo un par de semanas después del nacimiento de Aurora y su hermano menor murió poco antes de que terminara su licencia de maternidad.

“Probablemente ha sido el año más difícil”, dice Taylor. “Con la nueva bebé, ha sido una bendición, pero debido a todo lo demás, fue mucho ... fue un gran cambio en poco tiempo”.

Cuando regresó a su trabajo en la investigación de enfermedades transmisibles a fines de 2020, que consiste en entrevistar a personas que están enfermas o que han perdido a seres queridos por una enfermedad, Taylor dice que todo lo que ella misma había atravesado ayudó a traer más compasión y empatía a su trabajo.

“Estar en el trabajo me ha hecho ver que no soy la única que pasa por esto. Entrevisto a personas todo el tiempo, y antes de tener a la bebé comenzamos a entrevistar sobre esas primeras muertes que tuvimos por COVID en marzo y abril y realmente me dio la perspectiva de que hay mucha gente en este momento pasando por muchos cambios, la gente ha perdido su trabajo y ha perdido a miembros de su familia, así que en ese sentido supe que está bien, no soy la única que está pasando por esto”, dice.

“En medio de esto encontré mi base, mi centro”

Los dos negocios de Glenda Aguirre se vieron afectados por la pandemia.

Con la cancelación de las ceremonias y celebraciones de graduación, las ventas se desaceleraron en su tienda de Etsy, donde vende parches personalizados para birretes de graduación y no ha podido organizar un evento de coworking para padres que trabajan a través de su negocio Raise a Village desde principios de 2020.

Todavía está “reimaginando” cómo será Raise a Village, pero mientras tanto, además de ayudar a su esposo con las tareas administrativas de su negocio de plomería y ser ama de casa, también ha adquirido un nuevo y papel que la aterrorizó al principio: maestra en casa.

Su hija de 5 años estaba programada para comenzar el kínder en línea en el otoño, pero dos semanas antes de que comenzaran las clases, Aguirre se dio cuenta de que el aprendizaje virtual no funcionaría para su familia. También tiene un hijo de casi 2 años que todavía requiere mucha atención, y durante una sesión de práctica en línea organizada por la escuela de su hija, se hizo evidente que no podría hacer malabarismos con el cuidado de su enérgico hijo menor mientras ayudaba a su hija a mantenerse concentrada en línea.

“En ese momento, ya tenía mucha ansiedad al respecto y dije, ‘mira, eres una madre que se queda en casa, básicamente puedes educar en casa’, aunque en ese momento me aterrorizaba ser su maestra, pero simplemente sabía que iba a ser demasiado para mí y si tuviera la oportunidad de quitarme un poco de esa ansiedad, me arriesgaría”.

La educación en el hogar significa que Aguirre puede adaptar las lecciones de su hija al horario de la familia, generalmente cuando su hijo está tomando una siesta.

Aguirre dice que al principio la pandemia le trajo mucha ansiedad y que pasaba mucho tiempo buscando información sobre todos los posibles problemas y formas en que el virus afectaría la salud de su familia si se contagiaban.

“En medio de eso, encontré mi base, mi centro, no es que no me preocupe por esas cosas, pero he estado trabajando mucho en mi base emocional y creo que necesitaba eso antes de la pandemia”, dice.

“En un momento decidí que tenía que estar bien para mis hijos, para mi esposo y para mí. Estaba de mal humor, lloraba y mis hijos no ven a nadie en todo el día, todo lo que ven es a mí y no pueden vivir con esto, no es saludable para ellos ya encima de todo lo demás, y comencé a trabajar en mí misma y sigo trabajando en mí misma, pero la mayor bendición para mí ha sido obligarme a trabajar en mi bienestar emocional”.

Responsable de la seguridad familiar

Gina Santos ha tenido que ser la encargada de hacer cumplir los límites en su hogar y ha tenido que decir “no” a muchas cosas este año en aras de proteger la salud de su familia.

“Yo soy quien en la casa tenía que asegurarse de que todos siguiéramos el protocolo”, dice Santos, quien es madre de un hijo de 7 años, una hija de 14 años y un hijo de 17 años.

Esto significaba no a los lugares de reunión, no a los deportes de club, no a las carnes asadas y recordarles a todos, incluido su esposo, quien trabaja fuera de casa, que siempre usen sus cubrebocas cuando salen.

“Cuando hablé de ser mamá y tratar de descubrir cómo maniobrar a través de todas las decisiones que tienes que tomar, mi amiga del trabajo dijo ‘tienes que establecer los límites, ellos solo tienen que saber cuál es el límite’, dice Santos.

Quería mantener segura su propia casa, y cuando comenzó a visitar a sus padres, quienes la ayudan a cuidar a su hijo de 7 años unos días a la semana cuando ella va a trabajar en persona como terapista del habla para el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Tucsón, también tenía que asegurarse de que ellos estuvieran seguros.

“Era solo esta pequeña burbuja que tenía, tenía que asegurarme de mantenerla, porque a nuestro alrededor la gente se estaba muriendo”, dice. “Todavía me siento así a pesar de que todos estamos vacunados, excepto mis hijos, creo que siento que realmente tuve este miedo durante todo este año de que podría morir, mis hijos tienen hipertensión ... mi esposo tiene algunos problemas ... creo que de ahí es de donde viene”.

Trabajando desde casa todo “encaja” dice Santos, quien también tuvo que establecer algunos límites en torno a su trabajo y su vida personal.

“Cuando comenzó el COVID, era como si el trabajo nunca terminara, era tan abrumador, porque solo estás tratando de entender cómo hacer todo. Así que las horas se sentían realmente largas”, dice. “Pero luego me metí en eso y me di cuenta de que ‘no, ya no estoy trabajando, la computadora se ha ido”.

Y debido a que pasa tanto tiempo trabajando en una computadora todo el día, es difícil permanecer tan involucrada como le gustaría con su trabajo voluntario en participación cívica y la organización sin fines de lucro Female Storytellers, porque ahora todo es completamente en línea.

“Si me involucrara tanto como quisiera, estaría en la computadora durante 12 horas al día”, dice.

Santos dice que no siempre es fácil estar en casa todo el tiempo, todos están ahí y quieren hacer preguntas durante las reuniones, o sentarse a su lado mientras trabaja y no hay muchas oportunidades para pasar tiempo a solas, pero está orgullosa de cómo su familia se ha adaptado a todos los cambios de los últimos años.

“Creo que mis hijos han prosperado con esto ... están sanos y les está yendo muy bien ... en general, siento que estoy muy orgullosa de que estemos viviendo una pandemia global y que les vaya bien”, dice. “Creo que también mi esposo y yo ... hemos aprendido a ser mejores comunicadores, lo que en realidad no éramos antes de la pandemia. Creo que nuestra relación es mejor, porque nos vemos obligados a estar juntos todo el tiempo”.

”Y luego a las cinco de la mañana del día siguiente, aquí vamos de nuevo”

Dorely Valdez se ha vuelto bastante disciplinada sobre cómo pasa su tiempo este año. Ha tenido que hacerlo, porque en un día cualquiera equilibra su trabajo con el cuidado de su hija de 2 años hasta que su esposo llega a casa, además de sus tareas para la maestría y su negocio de fotografía.

Valdez pasa las primeras horas de su jornada laboral, que comienza a las 5:30 a.m., tratando de hacer todo lo posible por su trabajo en la Universidad de Arizona, el cual ha estado realizando desde casa durante casi un año.

“Cuando (mi hija) se despierta, no es como si se pudiera quedar quieta o yo pudiera simplemente encender YouTube y ella se pondría bien. No, tengo que darle el desayuno, tengo que cambiarla, tengo que ser mamá también”, dice. “Entonces, entre las 9 y las 2:30, cuando duerme la siesta, soy mamá y soy una profesional que voy y vengo entre mi computadora, entre ella, entre reuniones, porque mi trabajo implica muchas juntas en Zoom”.

El trabajo termina a las 3:30 p.m. y desde el momento en que su hija se despierta de la siesta hasta que su esposo llega a casa, alrededor de las 6, Valdez se concentra en su tiempo a solas con su hija. Luego pasa el resto de la tarde estudiando, reuniéndose en línea con sus compañeros de clase y haciendo la tarea como estudiante de una maestría en el Colegio de Administración Eller de la UA.

“Y luego a las cinco de la mañana siguiente, aquí vamos de nuevo con todo”, dice.

Los días de la semana pueden estar abarrotados, pero Valdez considera que el tiempo que tiene para estar en casa con su hija es una bendición.

Descubrir cómo hacer que todo funcionara no fue fácil al principio.

“Cuando comencé a trabajar y ella estaba en casa, no podía concentrarme, no podía desempeñarme de la misma manera. No podía ser una buena madre, no estaba siendo una buena esposa. Quería hacer todo, pero al mismo tiempo fallaba en todo solo porque no sabía cómo hacer todo a la vez”, dice. “Gracias a mi terapeuta, siento que finalmente entendí que solo haga una cosa a la vez y bloquee mi tiempo para ciertas cosas ... esa fue la forma en que pude hacer frente a lo que estamos pasando como sociedad con la mayoría de nosotros todavía trabajando desde casa”.

Valdez también sabe lo importante que es priorizar sus propias necesidades además de satisfacer las necesidades de su familia. Los fines de semana, se dedica a concentrarse en su negocio de fotografía, que comenzó debido a la alegría que le brinda.

“Tienes que cuidarte a ti mismo, nunca te olvides de ti mismo, porque tendemos a hacer eso todo el tiempo, ponemos a todos los demás antes que nosotros”, dice. “Aprendí que si no estamos bien interna y externamente, no podemos ser una buena madre, no podemos ser buenos en cualquiera que sea el caso, una esposa, un estudiante o lo que sea”.

El valor de conectar con los demás

Para Renee Quihuis, el último año se ha tratado de ser creativa en cómo pasa el tiempo junto con sus dos hijos y en cómo se relaciona con su clase de estudiantes de 3er grado.

“Antes de esto viajábamos mucho, llevé a mis hijos a Nueva York, íbamos mucho a California, Texas, Nuevo México y Colorado, y cuando todo esto empezó era como ‘uh oh, estamos atrapados en casa”, dice.

Ahora, Quihuis y su hijo de 8 años y su hija de 7 han pasado tiempo explorando lugares más cercanos a casa donde pueden distanciarse socialmente, como Sabino Canyon, Bisbee y Pinetop. Y han jugado mucho más a Animal Crossing de lo que ella quiere pensar.

Aunque extraña viajar y hacer las cosas que solían hacer en familia, Quihuis dice que pasar el último año principalmente en casa ha ayudado al vínculo familiar y a sentirse más conectados.

“Al principio me volví un poco loca de estar atrapada en casa, pero ahora los voy a extrañar una vez que regresemos a clase, porque no los veré tanto”, dice.

Quihuis da clases en la primaria Elvira, la misma escuela a la que asisten sus hijos, y por primera vez ha podido verlos interactuar como estudiantes mientras aprenden en línea y ella enseña desde casa.

Está orgullosa de cómo sus propios hijos se han adaptado al aprendizaje remoto y a la vida en general durante la pandemia y busca constantemente nuevas formas de animar las largas horas de aprendizaje en línea de su clase de tercer grado.

“Hemos tratado de hacerlo divertido, juego muchos juegos con los niños, leemos muchos libros. He buscado en TikToks ideas divertidas que están haciendo otros profesores. Soy demasiado mayor para TikTok, pero a los niños les gusta y encontré algunos experimentos científicos para hacer con ellos”, dice Quihuis. “Solo trato de hacerlo atractivo, si somos aburridos, si solo nos enfocamos en el trabajo escolar y no hacemos conexiones con ellos, el día es más largo para ellos y más largo para nosotros”.

Quihuis da clases en línea de 8:30 a.m. a 3:10 p.m. y termina su noche dedicándose a dos o tres horas trabajando en sus tareas escolares para su programa de maestría, de modo que sabe lo difícil que es pasar tanto tiempo en una computadora.

Ella sabe que sus estudiantes extrañan verse en persona, por lo que con frecuencia les permite colaborar en el trabajo o tener discusiones en grupos para mantener algunos de los elementos sociales de la experiencia escolar típica. Durante las vacaciones, Quihuis y un compañero de trabajo incluso se disfrazaron de Santa y un elfo y pasaron casi dos días entregando kits de arte, papel y marcadores a la casa de cada estudiante para que tuvieran la oportunidad de verlos en persona.

Si bien algunos niños han prosperado mientras aprenden en línea y sus estudiantes llegan a clase todas las mañanas emocionados y felices de aprender, Quihuis sabe que no siempre es fácil para sus alumnos y es difícil para ella no poder ayudarlos en persona si batallan. Algunos estudiantes están estresados por tomar el examen AzMERIT por primera vez este año y su prioridad es evitar que se sientan abrumados.

“Sigo diciéndoles que todos estamos haciendo nuestro mejor esfuerzo y que no debemos preocuparnos por las cosas que están fuera de nuestro control”, dice. “Sé que tengo que trabajar en eso, pero les digo lo mismo a mis hijos, solo hagan lo que puedan y si es difícil, lo intentaremos de nuevo mañana”.

ENGLISH VERSION

While the pandemic has changed the lives of pretty much everyone over the course of the last year, perhaps no group of women have been more affected than moms.

They’re the glue that holds families together, often bearing the brunt of the work to keep households running smoothly. For many moms the pandemic has meant the added responsibility of helping their kids learning from home while also managing their own work responsibilities.

Across the country, over the last year millions of working moms of school-age children took paid or unpaid leave, or left their jobs altogether, to help with remote learning or because childcare was no longer available or felt safe, according to Census data.

As five Tucson moms shared what life has been like living, working and raising children through the coronavirus for nearly a year, they described their experiences as challenging, overwhelming and scary. But they’ve also felt resilient, creative, safe, blessed and grounded. Several of them also shared how grateful they are for other women in their lives, their moms, tias and cousins who have helped care for their children while they work.

Today we honor the many moms who’ve had their world turned upside down, are juggling work, motherhood, homeschooling, virtual instruction, being students themselves and being involved in their community.

Here five women reflect on what life has been like being a mom during the most unprecedented year of our lives.

”It was a lot of change in a short amount of time”

As an epidemiologist Anissa Taylor has been through years of training and exercises to get ready to be on the frontline of a pandemic. So a year ago, as the coronavirus was beginning to take hold in Pima County she felt ready for what lay ahead at work. But, as a first-time expectant mother who was about mid-way through her pregnancy, there was so much uncertainty.

“It was almost conflicting,” she says. “… On one side I felt very motivated job wise and ready to jump in and then being pregnant, going to be a new mom was really scary like what am I going to do? I’m not going to see family and friends, no regular baby shower, all these things I had planned were kind of… thrown off track.”

For Taylor, whose daughter Aurora was born at the end of July, nearly every part of the typical pregnancy and new mom experience was upended by the pandemic. Safety precautions meant online birthing classes, a drive-thru baby shower, fewer doctor’s visits and a two-week quarantine ahead of her due date to ensure she wouldn’t test positive for COVID-19 when she arrived at the hospital and risk the possibility of being separated from her newborn.

Her boyfriend planned to be the one support person she was allowed at the hospital when their daughter was born. But he got COVID while stationed on a base out of state and his quarantine period didn’t end in time for him to arrive for the baby’s birth, instead Taylor’s close friend stepped in as her support person. And when the doctor asked who Taylor wanted to cut the umbilical cord, she did it herself.

After bringing Aurora home, Taylor’s friends and family called and sent messages but she had very few visitors and it was a while before anybody in her family was able to hold the baby because of COVID. Not having that social support at the beginning was hard, Taylor says.

“In a sense that helped me build a stronger bond with her because it was just us for a while,” she says. “… Now as she gets older and I hardly see her because I’m working full time it’s like the beautiful thing was we had that bonding time together.”

The joy of new motherhood was punctuated by tremendous loss though when Taylor lost both her mother just a couple weeks after Aurora was born, and her younger brother shortly before her maternity leave was set to end.

“It’s probably been the most challenging year,” Taylor says. “With the new baby, she’s been a blessing, but because of everything else It was a lot… it was a lot of change in a short amount of time.”

When she returned to her work in communicable disease investigation in late 2020, which consists of interviewing either people who are ill or those who have lost loved ones to a disease, Taylor says all she endured helped bring more compassion and empathy to her work.

“Being at work has made me see how I’m not the only one going through this, I interview people all the time and before I had the baby we started interviewing those first deaths that we were having from COVID back in March and April and it really gave me the perspective that there’s a lot of people right now going through a lot of change, people have lost their jobs and lost family members and so in that sense I knew OK, I’m not the only one going through this,” she says.

“In the midst of it I found my grounding, my center”

Both of Glenda Aguirre’s businesses took a hit because of the pandemic.

With the cancellation of graduation ceremonies and celebrations, sales slowed down on her Etsy shop where she sells custom iron-ons for graduation caps and she hasn’t been able to host a pop-up co-working event for working parents through her business Raise a Village since early 2020.

She’s still “reimagining” what Raise a Village will look like, but in the meantime, on top of helping her husband with the administrative tasks for his plumbing business and being a stay-at-home mom, she’s also taken on a brand new and role that terrified her at first: homeschool teacher.

Her five-year-old daughter was set to start kindergarten online in the fall, but two weeks before classes started Aguirre realized virtual learning was not going to work for her family. She also also has an almost two-year-old son who still requires lots of attention, and during an online practice session hosted by her daughter’s school, it became quickly apparent she wouldn’t be able to juggle both caring for her energetic younger son while helping her daughter stay focused online.

“At that point, I already had a lot of anxiety about it and I said look ‘you’re a stay-at-home mom you can basically homeschool’ even though at that point it terrified me to be her teacher but I just knew it was going to be too much for me and if I had the opportunity to take a little bit of that anxiety away, I was gonna take the chance.”

Homeschooling means Aguirre can work her daughter’s lessons around the family’s schedule, usually when her son is taking a nap.

Aguirre says at first the pandemic brought her a lot of anxiety and she’d spend a lot of time ruminating on all the what-ifs about how the virus would affect her family’s health if they caught it.

“In the midst of it I found my grounding, my center, not that I don’t worry about those things, but I have been working a lot on my emotional grounding and I think I needed that way before the pandemic,” she says. “At one point I decided I need to be OK for my kids, for my husband and myself. I’d be grumpy, I’d be tearful and my kids don’t see anybody all day, all they see is me and they can’t live with this it’s not healthy for them already on top of everything else and I started working on myself and I’m still working on myself, but the biggest blessing for me has been forcing myself into working on my emotional well-being.”

”I’m the one that had to make sure we were all following protocol”

Gina Santos has had to be the boundary enforcer in her household and has had to say ‘no’ to a lot of things this year in the interest of protecting her family’s health.

“I’m the one in the house that had to make sure we were all following protocol,” says Santos who’s mom to a 7-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son.

This meant no to hangouts, no to club sports, no to carne asadas and reminding everyone, including her husband who works outside the home, to always wear their masks when out no matter what.

“When I talked about being mom and trying to figure out how to maneuver through all the decisions you have to make, my friend from work said ‘you have to set the boundaries, they just have to know what the boundary is,” Santos says.

She wanted to keep her own household safe, and when she started visiting her parents, who help watch her 7-year-old son a few days a week while she goes to work in person as a speech language pathologist for the Tucson Unified School District, she had to keep them safe too.

“It was just this little bubble that I had, I had to make sure we maintained it because around us people were dying,” she says. “I still kind of feel that way even though we’re all vaccinated, except my kids, I think I just feel like I really had this fear throughout this whole year that I could die, my kids have HYPERTENSION, high blood pressure, like it’s not out of this world that they can actually die, my husband has some issues, like he could die, I think that’s where it comes from.”

Working from home everything kind of “meshes together” Santos says and she had to also set some boundaries around her work and personal life, too.

“When COVID started, it was like work never ended, it was so overwhelming because you’re just trying to understand how to get everything done. So the hours felt really long,” she says. “But then I got into it and being really mindful of like ‘nope, I’m not working anymore the computer is gone.”

And because she spends so much time working on a computer all day it’s hard to remain as involved as she’d like to with her volunteer work in civic engagement and the Female Storytellers non-profit, because everything has shift entirely online now.

“If I were to be as involved as I wanted to be, I would be on the computer for 12 hours a day,” she says.

Santos says its not always easy being home all the time, everyone has access to her and wants to ask questions during meetings, or sit next to her while she’s working and there aren’t many opportunities for time alone, but she’s proud of how her family has adapted to all the changes of the last years.

“I think about my kids have thrived through this… they’re healthy and they’re doing really well.... overall I feel like I’m really proud that we’re living through a global pandemic and they’re doing well,” she says. “I think also my husband and I… have learned how to just be better communicators, which we weren’t really before the pandemic. I think our relationship is better because of being forced to be together all the time.”

”And then five the next morning here we go again”

Dorely Valdez, has become pretty disciplined about how she spends her time this year. She’s had to, because on any given day she’s balancing her work, caring for her two-year-old daughter until her husband gets home, her school work for her master’s program and her photography business.

Valdez spends the first few hours of her workday, which begins at 5:30 a.m., in the “zone” trying to get as much done for her job at the University of Arizona, which she’s been doing from home for nearly a year.

“When (my daughter) wakes up, it’s not like she can stay still or I can just turn on YouTube and she’ll be fine. No, I have to feed her breakfast, I have to change her, I have to be a mom too,” she says. “So between 9 and 2:30 when she takes a nap, I’m a mom, and I’m a professional where I go back and forth between my computer, between her, between meetings, because my job involves a lot of Zoom meetings.”

Work ends at 3:30 p.m. and from the time her daughter wakes up from her nap until the time her husband gets home from work around 6, Valdez focuses on one-on-one time with her daughter. Then she spends the rest of her evening studying, meeting online with her classmates and doing homework as an MBA student in the UA’s Eller College of Management.

“And then five the next morning here we go again, all over,” she says.

The weekdays may be jam-packed, but Valdez considers the time she gets to be home with her daughter a blessing.

“When this pandemic hit. I was the first one at the office when they were like ‘who wants to go home?’ I was like “Me! Send me home!” she says. “Because in my mind I was never thinking of the pandemic, I was thinking I can be with my daughter, I can work and be a mom and that’s all I wanted it was like a dream come true.”

Figuring out how to make it all work did not come easily at first.

“When I started working and her being home, I couldn’t concentrate, I couldn’t perform the same way. I couldn’t be a good mom, I wasn’t being a good wife. I wanted to do everything but at the same time I was failing at everything just because I didn’t know how to do everything at once,” she says. “Thanks to my therapist I feel like I finally understood just take one at a time, do one thing at a time and block your time for certain things… that was the way I was able to cope with what we are going through as a society with most of us still working from home.”

Valdez also knows how important it is to prioritize her own needs in addition to meeting her family’s needs. On weekends she carves out time to focus on her photography business which she started because of how much joy photography brings her.

“You have to take care of yourself, never forget about yourself, because we tend to do that all the time, we put everyone else before us,” she says. “I learned that if we’re not OK internally and externally we can’t be a good mom, we can’t be good at whatever the case may be, a wife, a student or whatever.”

”If we’re not making connections with them, the day is longer for them and the day is longer for us”

For Renee Quihuis, the last year has been all about being creative in how she spends time together with her two children and in how she engages with her class of third grade students.

“Before this we were traveling a lot, I took my kids to New York we would go to California a lot, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado and as soon as this all happened it was like ‘uh oh, we’re stuck at home,” she says.

Instead, Quihuis and her 8-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter have spent time exploring places closer to home where they can socially distance like Sabino Canyon, Bisbee and Pinetop. And they’ve played way more Animal Crossing than she wants to think about.

While she misses traveling, and doing the things they used to do as a family, Quihuis says spending the last year mostly at home has helped the family bond and feel more connected.

“At first I went a little crazy being stuck at home, but now I’m gonna miss them once we go back to class because I won’t see them as much,” she says.

Quihuis teaches at Elvira Elementary, the same school her kids attend, and for the first time ever she’s been able to see them action as students while they’ve been learning online and she’s been teaching from home.

“It’s fun to hear my kids respond to their teacher sometimes, that’s something you never get to hear, how they interact with other kids or how they speak in class,” she says. “It’s like oh my gosh they’re such little grown-ups, they don’t talk like that around me, so it’s been nice to see different sides of them.”

She’s proud of how her own children have adapted to remote learning and life in general during the pandemic and she’s constantly looking for new ways to liven up the long hours of online learning for her third grade class.

“We’ve been trying to make it fun, I play a lot of games with the kids, we read a lot of books. I’ve looked at TikToks for fun ideas that other teachers are doing. I’m too old for TikTok but the kids like it and I’ve found a few science experiments to do with them,” Quihuis says. “I just try and make it engaging, if we’re boring, if we’re just focusing on schoolwork and not making connections with them the day is longer for them and it’s longer for us.”

Quihuis teaches online from 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. and she finishes her night spending two to three hours working on her schoolwork for her master’s program so she knows how hard it is to spend so much time on a computer.

She knows her students have missed being seeing each other in person so she looks frequently lets them collaborate on work or have discussions in breakout rooms to maintain some of the social elements of the typical school experience. Around the holidays Quihuis and a co-worker even dressed up as Santa and an elf and spent nearly two days delivering art kits, paper and markers to every student’s house so they had an opportunity to see them in person.

While some kids have thrived while learning online and her students show up to class every morning excited and happy to learn, Quihuis knows it’s not always easy for her students and it’s hard on her to not be able to help them in person if they’re struggling to learn a concept. Some students are stressed about taking the AzMERIT test for the first time this year and her priority is to keep them from feeling overwhelmed.

“I keep telling them we’re all trying our best and not to worry about the things that are out of our control,” she says. “I know I have to work on that, but I tell my kids the same thing, just do what you can and if it’s hard we’ll try again tomorrow.”