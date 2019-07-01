Boom, crackle and POP! Watch the sky light up with the glitter of fireworks.
Use this handy list organized by parts of town to plan out your 2019 Fourth of July viewing parties.
TUCSON
Fireworks on "A" Mountain
Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the firework show at the "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration. There will be food vendors selling hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream, entertainment and a nighttime spectacular. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
When: Thursday, July 4, 7:15-10 p.m.
Where: Watch the fireworks for free from parking lot B (off Cushing Street between Granada and Church Avenue) or parking lot C (off Granada between Broadway Boulevard and Cushing Street) at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. TCC has a great parking lot map, check it out here.
Cost: Event is free and open to the public.
Pro tip: Leave your car near the streetcar route, away from the TCC. Take the streetcar to the TCC and park your lawn chair there. The line of cars is real after the fireworks and you don't want to get stuck in it.
4th Annual Diamonds in the Sky Celebration
See some baseball, listen to live music, see the fireworks, win door prizes, $1 hot dogs and plenty of activities for kids and much more. The 30-minute fireworks show begins after the game.
Get your general admission tickets from the Kino Administrative Offices at 2500 E. Ajo Way or the Guest Services window inside the stadium. Tickets available June 10 at Cactus Bowl, Pizza Hut restaurants and Food City stores. Free parking if you buy tickets before July 4, $2 parking at the door.
When: Thursday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: $4 per person, ages 5 and under are free.
Fourth of July Party at Sonoran Glass
Celebrate Independence Day with a BBQ, glass demos, workshops, water balloon fights and a view of the fireworks on "A" Mountain.
BBQ is 6-9 p.m. Food is $12 and admission is $5 at the door. When you pre-order online before June 29 you get both admission and food for only $15 per plate. The balloon fight starts at 6 p.m. with soda and cookies for the kiddies inside the shop. See a live demo at 7:30 p.m. and don't forget the glass workshops that range from $15-$25.
When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
Cost: $5 admission for adults, kids under 12 are free. Workshops and BBQ are an additional cost.
Fourth of July at Hotel McCoy
Enjoy the fireworks poolside at the McCoy. You can book a room or not, but parking is for hotel guests only. So, have you Uber and Lyft apps ready! If you book a room, each reservation includes your choice of a bottle of wine or a craft beer and free breakfast in the morning.
When: Thursday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free or to book a room call 844-782-9622
Food in the Streets, Lights in the Sky
Beat the crowd and watch the fireworks at the MSA Annex. You will get a perfect view of "A" mountain fireworks, live music in the courtyard and food trucks set up along Avenida Del Convento.
When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free
ORO VALLEY
Oro Valley July 4 Celebration
Your kids and your wallet are going to love this. This free event at James D. Kriegh Park features a beer garden and plenty of activities for kids, like face painting, jumping castles, bubble balls, obstacle courses and more. Adults can enjoy live music and domestic/craft beer and wine. If you get hungry, buy from any of the 20 plus food trucks on site. The fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m. and are right over the park.
When: Thursday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: Event is free and open to the public.
Swimming at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center
Stay cool on the July 4 with a splash pad and waterslide at a discounted price. There will be games and prizes for the children.
When: Thursday, July 4, 5-8:30 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: $1 for children and $3 for adults. Resident or non-resident welcome.
MARANA
Star Spangled Spectacular
The Star Spangled Spectacular is a can't-miss. There will be live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer garden for the adults and some awesome fireworks. The fireworks show starts at approximately 9 p.m.
When: Thursday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.
Cost: Event is free and open to the public. Clear bag rule applies for this event with the exception of diaper bags. All bags subject to a check before entering the park.
SAHUARITA
Red, White and Boom
Enjoy a performance by the Rhythm Edition Band, face painters, bouncers, walking performers, a ferris wheel, rock wall and 10 food trucks. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Event is free and open to the public.
Whatever Floats Your Boat Competition
Whatever Floats Your Boat is a competition where participants bring their homemade boat or raft and race it on the lake. Does your boat have what it takes? Races start at 6:30 p.m.
When: Thursday, July 4, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Event and boat registration is free. Register here.
SIERRA VISTA
Fourth of July Celebration
Visit Sierra Vista for the a full day of July 4 festivities. Enjoy fireworks, music, chili cook-off, arts and craft vendors and more. Watch the Pets & People Promenade at Ramada No. 3 at Veterans Memorial Park from 7-9 a.m.
When: Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Veteran's Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend