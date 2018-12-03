La época decembrina es ideal para hacer trabajo voluntario en familia.
Es una forma muy significativa de pasar tiempo juntos y enseñarles a los niños sobre compasión y gratitud.
Hay varios lugares en Tucsón a donde podemos ir a ayudar como voluntarios y llevar niños, pero también hay cosas que uno puede hacer por su cuenta, como organizar una colecta de pañales o comida o preparar sándwiches y repartirlos entre la gente que no tiene dónde vivir.
Aquí hay algunas ideas para apoyar como voluntarios.
Suena la campana o sirve una comida festiva
Cada año, Salvation Army sirve cena de Navidad a familias necesitadas de Tucsón y necesitan ayuda para servir los platos, preparar la comida y limpiar. El evento de este año se realiza el 25 de diciembre de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. en el Centro de Convenciones de Tucsón (TCC), ubicado en el 260 S. Church Ave. Da clic aquí para mayor información.
También puedes colaborar tocando la campana afuera de tiendas donde se piden donaciones monetarias para Salvation Army. Llama al 520-795-9671 o visita esta página para detalles.
Dona, ordena y distribuye ropa y comida
Pop-Cycle Shop en Fourth Avenue realiza una colecta anual decembrina de ropa en la que se reúnen prendas, cobijas y aperitivos desde el fin de semana posterior al Día de Acción de Gracias hasta el 23 de diciembre.
La mañana del 24 de diciembre, los voluntarios clasifican los artículos, hacen bolsas de comida y después lo distribuyen entre gente sin hogar.
Lleva tus donaciones a Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave., hasta el 23 de diciembre.
Tucson Village Farm
Lleva a los niños a U-Pick en Tucson Village Farm de 4 - 6 p.m. cada martes, cuando las familias pueden ayudar en la granja.
La granja se ubica en 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Visita esta página para mayor información.
Banco de pañales del Sur de Arizona
Esta organización ofrece pañales y artículos para la incontinencia a niños y adultos a través de diversos aliados de la comunidad.
Los voluntarios ayudan a empacar pañales en bolsas de 10 para ser distribuidos.
Es necesario tener al menos 14 años para ser voluntario, y se puedes ayudar por periodos de 1, 2 o 3 horas tan seguido como lo desees.
Haz clic aquí para mayor información o llama al 325-1400.
Museo del Niño de Tucsón y Oro Valley
El museo tiene varias tareas para voluntarios jóvenes. Se necesita ayuda preparando las manualidades. Los jóvenes voluntarios también ayudan a facilitar las actividades e interactuar con los visitantes.
Los voluntarios deben tener al menos 15 años.
Los museos están en 200 S. Sixth Ave. y en 11015 N. Oracle Road, y operan todo el año.
Haz clic aquí para mayor información.
Ben's Bells Project
La organización crea campanas de arcilla que después se cuelgan al azar la comunidad para que la persona que encuentre una se la lleve a casa como recordatorio de practicar la amabilidad consciente.
Cualquier persona puede ser voluntario, pero los niños y jóvenes menores de 18 deben ir acompañados por un adulto. Ha habido niños de 2 y 3 años a los que sus familias han llevado para pintar y esculpir las bolitas de las campanas.
Los voluntarios pueden presentarse en cualquier momento entre las 10 a.m. y las 5 p.m. de martes a sábado 816 E. University Blvd.
La Granja de Felicia
Aquí se cultivan frutas y verduras orgánicas, se colectan los huevos de las gallinas y todo se dona a Casa María Soup Kitchen, que distribuye almuerzos y paquetes de alimentos a familias necesitadas de Tucsón.
Las familias son bienvenidas a ayudar, siempre y cuando los niños menores de 12 años est´n supervisados por un adulto. El trabajo va desde sacar hierbas a hacer composta o plantar.
De 6:30 a.m. al mediodía los lunes y viernes, en 3761 E. River Road.
Haz clic aquí para más información sobre la granja.
Fundación Primavera
Esta organización ofrece vivienda transicional, desarrollo laboral y alimentos a personas sin hogar.
Las familias pueden ser voluntarias en los equipos de alimentos en el albergue para hombres, donde se preparan y se sirven las comidas.
Otra opción para las familias es crear aperitivos en casa para las personas que asisten a los programas de capacitación laboral de Primavera.
Las familias interesadas pueden enviar un correo electrónico a volunteers@primavera.org o ingresar a esta página para mayor información.
Banco Comunitario de Alimentos el Sur de Arizona
El banco de alimentos ofrece servicios de alimentos y relacionados en el sur de Arizona.
Normalmente, debes de tener al menos 16 años para ser voluntario, pero debido al gran interés, se añadió un Día de los Voluntarios Jóvenes y Familias al mes, el cual permite a gente más joven ayudar y aprender sobre lo que hace el banco de alimentos.
Es necesario registrarse por anticipado. Has clic aquí para mayor información.
Sociedad Humanitaria del Sur de Arizona
La Sociedad Humanitaria (Humane Society) es una organización de servicio completo de bienestar para los animales que recibe mascotas sin hogar y les encuentra uno. También es conocida por su programa para evitar que nazcan más animales sin hogar.
Familias con hijos de 15 años o mayores pueden ir juntos a ayudar como voluntarios en el albergue.
Si tienes hijos más pequeñas, una opción es adoptar a un perro o gato, dando así a los niños la oportunidad de cuidar directamente a los animales.
Ayudar a animales desde chicos ayuda a los niños a ser más responsables con las mascotas y desarrolla el sentido de empatía en el papel que juegan en la vida de un animal.
Haz clic aquí para más información.
Servicios Comunitarios Interreligiosos
La misión de Interfaith Community Services (ICS) es ayudar a personas de la tercera edad o deshabilitadas a llevar una vida estable, independiente y saludable en sus propias casas.
Las familias pueden ayudar organizando y realizando una colecta de alimentos en su comunidad para después entregarlos en el Banco de Alimentos de ICS.
Niños de 10 años en adelante pueden ir junto con sus papás a entregar alimentos dentro del programa Mobile Meals. Esto da a las personas que los reciben la oportunidad de interactuar con los niños.
También puedes pedir a los niños que hagan tarjetas de saludo para los beneficiarios de Mobile Meals.
Para ser voluntario en ICS escribe un correo electrónico a Tori Carlson-Foscz a tcarlson@icstucson.org o llama al 297-6049, ext. 217.
Haz clic aquí para mayor información sobre ICS.
Reid Park Zoo
Familias con niños de 11 a 13 años pueden ser Voluntarios de Participación Comunitaria (Community Engagement Volunteers), quienes brindan asistencia con las interacciones con animales, ayudan a los visitantes a llenar sus Pasaportes para el Zoológico y otras cosas. Eso sí, deben comprometerse a ayudar al menos tres horas por mes durante seis meses. También deben completar cinco unidades continuas de educación durante el periodo de seis meses.
Visita esta página para mayor información.
Albergue de Gatos Hermitage No-Kill
¡Las familias pueden ser voluntarias para trabajar con gatitos! Menores de 16 años debe ir acompañados por sus padres o un adulto. Pueden ayudar a limpiar el albergue, socializar con los gatos, asistir a eventos, hacer trabajo administrativo y transportar donaciones.
Haz clic aquí para llenar la solicitud para ser voluntario.
The holiday season is a great time to volunteer with the family.
It's a meaningful way to spend time together and teach the kids about empathy and gratitude.
There are a handful of places in Tucson where you can volunteer with your kids listed below, but there are also things you can do on your own like hosting a food or diaper drive, or making sandwiches to distribute to the homeless.
Here are some ideas on places to volunteer together.
Ring a bell or serve a holiday meal
Every year the Salvation Army serves free Christmas dinners to needy Tucson families and help is needed to serve, prepare and clean up. This year's event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Go here to learn more.
You and your kids can also be bell ringers in front of stores to solicit monetary donations to the Salvation Army. Call 520-795-9671 or go here for details.
Donate, sort and distribute clothes and food
Pop-Cycle Shop on Fourth Ave. hosts an annual holiday clothing drive where they collect clothing, blankets and snack items the weekend after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.
On the morning of Christmas Eve, volunteers gather to sort the items, make food bags and then distribute them to homeless people.
Drop off donations at Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave. by Dec. 23.
Tucson Village Farm
Bring the kids to U-Pick at Tucson Village Farm from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday, where the family can help on the farm.
If you have kids 12 and older you can volunteer on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The farm is located at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Go here for more info.
Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
The organization provides diapers and incontinence supplies to children and adults through community partners.
It currently needs volunteers to help package diapers into ten packs for distribution.
Volunteers must be at least 14-years old and can work one-, two- or three-hour sessions as often as they'd like.
Click here for more volunteer info or call 325-1400.
Children's Museum Tucson and Oro Valley
The museum has a variety of tasks for youth volunteers. It needs help prepping hands-on arts and crafts. Youth volunteers also help facilitate activities and interact with visitors.
Volunteers must be at least age 15.
The museums are located at 200 S. Sixth Ave. and 11015 N. Oracle Road and will work around your schedule.
Click here for more info.
Ben's Bells Project
The organization creates bells out of clay that are then hung randomly around the community for people to find and take home as a reminder to practice intentional kindness.
Anyone can volunteer, but kids under the age of 18 must be with an adult. Kids as young as 2 or 3 have been known to drop in with their families to paint or sculpt the beads and centerpieces of the bells that the organization distributes.
Volunteers can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 816 E. University Blvd.
Felicia's Farm
The farm grows organic fruits and veggies, collects eggs from its chickens and donates 100 percent of it to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, which distributes lunches and grocery bags to Tucson's needy families.
Families are welcome to volunteer as long as the kids under 12 are supervised. The work varies from weeding to turning compost and planting.
Drop in from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Fridays at 3761 E. River Road.
Click here for more info about the farm.
Primavera Foundation
This organization provides transitional housing, workforce development and meals for Tucson's homeless.
Families can volunteer to be on meal teams, where they cook and serve meals, at the men's shelter.
Another option for families is to make sack lunches at home for the people in Primavera's job training programs.
Interested families should email volunteers@primavera.org or click here for more information.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
The food bank provides food and food-related services throughout southern Arizona.
Normally, you have to be at least 16 to volunteer at the food bank, but because there was lots of interest, it added a monthly Youth & Family Volunteer Day, which allows younger people a chance to help out and learn what the food bank does.
Advance registration is required. Click here for more information.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona
The Humane Society is a full-service animal welfare organization that takes in homeless pets and finds them new homes. It is also known for its spay and neuter program to prevent more homeless pets from being born.
Families with children ages 15 and older can volunteer together at the shelter.
If you have younger kids, fostering a dog or cat is another option, giving children the chance to directly care for animals.
Helping animals at a young age helps children learn to be more responsible pet owners and develops a sense of empathy in the role they play in an animal's life.
Click here for more information.
Interfaith Community Services
The ICS mission is to help seniors and disabled individuals lead stable, independent and healthy lives in their own homes.
Families can volunteer by organizing and executing a food drive in their community then delivering the food to the ICS Food Bank.
Kids ages 10 and up can go along with parents to deliver Mobile Meals. It gives recipients the chance to interact with children.
You can also get the kids together to make greeting cards for Mobile Meal recipients.
To volunteer with ICS, email Tori Carlson-Foscz at tcarlson@icstucson.org or call 297-6049, ext. 217.
Click here for more information about ICS.
Reid Park Zoo
Families with kids ages 11-13 can be Community Engagement Volunteers, which assist with animal interactions, assist guests in completing Zoo Passports and more. You must commit to volunteering at least three hours per month for six months. You must also complete five continuing education units during that six month time period.
Go here for more info.
Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Families can volunteer to work with kitties! Volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult or parent. You'll be able to help clean up the shelter, socialize cats, go to events, do administrative work and transport donations.
Click here to fill out a volunteer application.