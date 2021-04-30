Pensando en los que se han ido sin irse del todo: columna invitada

ENGLISH VERSION BELOW
Hace unos días, el Consulado de México en Tucsón ofreció un merecido homenaje póstumo a un gran promotor de la cultura mexicana en Tucsón, Jesús Manuel “Chumel” Gómez Mada. Fue, en realidad, un espacio de remembranzas alegres que honró su vida y su legado.
La pandemia causada por el COVID-19, que se declaró hace más de un año, nos ha confrontado con la pérdida de amigos, familiares o conocidos, sumados a quienes nos dejaron por otras causas. La pandemia trastocó tanto nuestras vidas que hizo más perceptible cuando se perdía una vida, cualquiera que fuera la causa.
Por este motivo, he decidido en esta ocasión escribir sobre este tema que es siempre difícil tocar. Estoy convencido de que verbalizar, es decir, poner en palabras las ideas –incluso las que no entendemos bien–, nos ayuda a procesarlas mejor.
En la cultura mexicana la muerte tiene una centralidad que a muchos les parece paradójica. En México celebramos la muerte, con una festividad llena de color que reconfigura la idea del luto de las civilizaciones occidentales. Al analizarlo más detenidamente, sin embargo, podemos notar que esa celebración, esa fiesta, en realidad lo que pone al centro es la vida, no la muerte.
La fiesta del Día de Muertos tiene altares divertidos, coloridas catrinas, calaveritas de azúcar o la costumbre de algunas familias de llevar música al cementerio para interpretar canciones frente a la tumba de sus seres queridos. Todas esas tradiciones tienen un rasgo en común: están dedicadas a recuperar la memoria de la persona que ya nos dejó. Recordamos la alegría que su vida nos devuelve cada vez que los pensamos. Al acordarnos de lo que le gustaba, de lo que disfrutaba, los traemos de regreso a la vida, por así decirlo.
La cultura mexicana, entonces, no conmemora la muerte sino la vida de los seres queridos que ya se fueron, bajo la convicción de que nadie se va del todo. Las personas que hemos amado siempre están con nosotros, puesto que en su momento nos transformaron, nos hicieron diferentes. Mientras nosotros, que los recordamos, estemos vivos, los que ya se fueron seguirán vivos en nosotros.
Así funciona la idea de la trascendencia en la que la vida humana se hace un concepto más fluido, que se separa del mero ciclo biológico para hacerse continua por medio del legado, de las obras y de las memorias que los seres humanos dejamos a nuestro paso.
No está de más decir que la muerte también nos confronta con sentimientos de vacío y desprendimiento. Estar cerca de otras personas, pedir ayuda cuando la necesitamos, de amigos o familiares, o bien, el consejo de profesionales es muy válido. Pero, además, la memoria es ese recurso para traer a la vida las anécdotas, las expresiones, las experiencias compartidas de los que ya no están.
La cultura es, en general, esa forma de memoria colectiva en la que se han acumulado las vidas de cada comunidad, de cada nación y, hasta cierto punto, de toda la humanidad. Nos conectamos más con las culturas de nuestros ancestros y de los lugares que habitamos, porque así continuamos las historias de los que vivieron antes que nosotros, compartiendo el espacio común y los vínculos familiares que nos unen con ellos.
La cultura es, pues, el mecanismo que preserva lo que más vale la pena de las vidas de todos; es continuidad y el mayor homenaje a la diversidad de lo humano. Por ello, admiro el trabajo que hacen los artistas, los maestros, los promotores culturales y todos los que se dedican a que no se pierda el legado colectivo, sino que se lo entregan a las nuevas generaciones para que éstas lo traspasen hacia el futuro.
El olvido es la muerte más fatal, más definitiva; pero la cultura es el más eficaz enemigo del olvido.
ENGLISH VERSION
Thinking of those who left
A few days ago, the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson offered a well-deserved posthumous homage to a great promoter of Mexican culture in Tucson: Jesús “Chumel” Gómez Mada. It was, in fact, a space for a joyous recollection of his life and legacy.
The pandemic caused by Covid19, declared more that one year ago, confronted us with the losses of friends, family members and acquaintances, added to those who departed for any other reason. This pandemic touched every part of our lives, making more perceptible when a life was lost, no matter the cause.
This made me consider addressing this subject, always a difficult one, since I am convinced that verbalizing, I mean, expressing an idea into words – even those that we cannot fully grasp – helps us to better process it.
In the Mexican culture, death has a centrality that many find paradoxical. In Mexico we celebrate death with a festivity full of color that reframes the idea of mourning of Western civilizations. When analyzing it closer, nevertheless, we realize that this celebration, this festival, actually focus in life nor in death.
The Day of the Dead festivity in November has amusing shrines, colorful catrinas, sugar little skulls, or the tradition of some families to bring live music to the cemetery to perform songs in front of our beloved’s tombs. All of these traditions share a common feature: they are dedicated to preserve the memory of the persons who passed away. We enjoy the happiness that her or his memory brings us back when we think about them. We rememorate what they liked, what they enjoyed, so to say, to have them back alive.
Thus, this Mexican occasion does not commemorate death, but rather the life of our beloved that departed, under the belief that nobody leaves altogether. People we have loved remain always with us, because they once transformed us, they made us a little bit different. As long as those who remember them are alive, those departed will also be present in our world.
And this is how the idea of transcendence operates making the human life a more fluid concept, separated from the pure biological cycle to become a continuance through the legacy, work and memories that human beings leave on our path.
It comes without saying that death also confronts us with the feelings of emptiness and sorrow from the detachment. Being close to others, asking for help when we need it –be it our friends and family or professional counseling– is relevant. But, besides that, memory is a resource we have to bring back the anecdotes, the wisdom, the shared experiences of those who left before us.
Culture is, broadly speaking, that collective memory that has accumulated the lives and works of members of all communities, nations and, up to a certain point, of all humankind. We connect more deeply with the cultures of our own ancestors and of the places we inhabit, because in that way we can continue the histories of those who lived earlier, sharing a common space and the family relations that link us with them.
Culture is, then, the mechanism that preserves the most cherished parts of everyone’s lives; cultures are continuity and the biggest homage to the diversity of the human species. That is why I respect and recognize the job that artists, teachers, cultural promoters do, because they devote themselves to transfer that collective legacy, passing it to the next generations so they transport it into the future. Oblivion is the most fatal death, the most definitive; but culture is the most effective enemy of oblivion.
El sonorense Rafael Barceló Durazo es cónsul general de México en Tucsón. Twitter @barcelodurazo