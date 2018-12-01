🌟 For Everyone 🌟
Tohono Chul's Holiday Nights
Take a walk through a brilliant display of lights, while you listen to local musicians and watch artists perform. Telescopes will be provided for stargazing and don't miss a special visit with Santa.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 8-9; Dec. 15-16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $16 general admission, $3 for kids under 12 and $12 for members.
Sign up now for 2019 classes with Tucson Parks and Recreation (Sponsored)
Find a class for you or your kids (or both!) to keep everybody happy and occupied this winter. Try a motor-development class for the baby like Little Movers & Shakers; a cooking class for preschoolers; drawing and painting classes for all ages; or pilates for yourself. Registration begins Dec. 8. Click here for all the classes, dates and locations. The new session begins Jan. 13, 2019.
Experience, explore, engage, and discover through places and programs at Parks and Recreation on the web and on Facebook.
Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts
Shop from more then 150 vendors and enjoy more than 30 local performances in Oro Valley.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
14th Annual Grand Menorah Lighting on the Mall
Visit the public menorah lighting at the UA Mall to start your eight crazy nights. There will also be hot latkes, menorah kits and Chanukah songs.
Where: Old Main, 1200 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring some money for goodies.
Let It Glow: A Hanukkah Celebration
Have some family fun at Barnes & Noble. Enjoy free Hanukkah goodies, story time, gelt, dreidels and make your own glow-stick menorah.
Where: Barnes & Noble, 5130 E. Broadway
When: Sunday Dec. 2, 3:30-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Royal Princess Ball
You little princess will love this event. Disney princesses will have stage performances, dancing, stories, picture opportunities, princess games, story time sing along and more.
Where: Double Tree, 445 S. Alvernon Way
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Cost: $32-$47
Paint a set of ornaments at Creative Juice
Add to your Christmas tree with handmade memories. Grab a friend or your kids and paint a set of two ornaments.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $25, get your tickets here.
An Irish Christmas at Fox Theatre
It's Christmas with a Irish spin. Watch performers dance and sing while they tell the Irish folklore of Ireland.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
Cost: $30-$47
Chanukah Cantata
Enjoy a family experience of Hanukkah storytelling filled with music by cantors and soloists from congregations around Tucson with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and chorus.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $18-90
Luminaria Nights at Tucson Botanical Gardens
This celebration features thousands of luminarias and twinkling lights plus decorated holiday trees and wreaths to set the mood for enjoying a wide range of eclectic music while munching on culinary treats sure to summon the holiday spirit. Create your own traditions and memories.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$18
Gather A Vintage Market
Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 12-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with colorful light displays and animals. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Dec. 6 to Dec. 23, 2018, 6-8 p.m. With encore nights from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
Shop Tucson's largest street fair. There will be 400 vendors at the event, so have your bags ready.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 10 a.m. to dusk.
Where: Fourth Ave., between Eighth Street and University Boulevard.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping.
Christmas on the Farm
See Santa, holiday light displays, jumping pillows, petting zoo, Christmas story time, great food, hot chocolate and ride the Christmas train.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road
When: December weekends 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 2018, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 per person plus tax.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Watch the whole neighborhood light up before your eyes as you stroll around Winterhaven. Food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow will be there to make your holiday season even better.
When: Dec. 8 to Dec. 26, 2018, from 6-10 p.m. every day.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
Winter Open House at the Sonoran Glass School
Shop for handmade glass art jewelry, housewares, ornaments, platters, sculptures, and decor. You can also make your own glass art, like ornaments, snowflakes and more. Don't miss the free narrated glass blowing demo at 2 p.m.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money if you want to shop or blow your own glass sculpture ($10-$45).
Holiday Market at Steinfeld Warehouse
Shop over 30 artists to fill your home or your holiday hit list. Plus, one amazing artist from our This is Tucson team will be at the event, Angela Pittenger.
Where: Moonlite Creations, 101 W. Sixth St. Studio A
When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money to buy some art.
Holiday Market at Tucson Village Farm
Shop for some seasonal produce, homemade ornaments, hand-made soaps, painted gourds and screen printed tea towels. Sit by the campfire and sip on some cocoa and buy some tasty treats.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, from 4-8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Event is free.
More info here.
Downtown Parade of Lights
Feel the holiday cheer with a fun parade of lights downtown. See the dancers with lit dresses, Santa, cars, live entertainment, food trucks and don't forget to stop by the snow play area.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free
Tucson Storytellers: Holiday Stories
We host a live storytelling event with the Arizona Daily Star several times a year. Join us to hear first-person stories from six community members about their own holiday experiences, from funny mishaps to heartwarming memories.
When: Monday, Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $10 general audience, $5 student. Get tickets here.
Ramon's Miracle On 31st Street Christmas Party
More than 15,000 kids are expected to attend this year's toy giveaway and meet Santa at the Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater. The event includes, food, music, entertainment and face painting.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
The Labyrinth New Year's Eve Party & Masquerade Ball
Celebrate New Year's with David Bowie and a late-night screening of the 80s classic "Labyrinth." Costume contest starts at 11:15 p.m. Film begins promptly at 11:45 p.m. Watch pre-show Bowie music videos, fun props to use during the movie.
When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $12 for members and $15 for non-members.
👟 Runs, walks and workouts 🏃♀️
TMC Be Tucson 5K
The first 300 registrants receive a free wine glass. All other registrants receive TMC Be Tucson shirt. The 5K winners get $20-$50 prizes, plus a hot chocolate mug. Age-group awards include a gift certificate at the Running Shop and a hot chocolate mug. There will be free hot chocolate and chocolate fondu for everyone.
Where: Kino Veteran's Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 7:30-10 a.m.
Cost: $20-$30
Click here more information about registration and the event.
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run
Celebrate the winter holiday by joining the first Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run/Walk. This is a non-timed event that you can run or walk, starting in the JCC sculpture garden. Click here to register.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $15-$20, free for kiddos 6 and under.
Click here more information about the event.
Tucson Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay
Give your legs a break and enjoy some of these downhill courses. The course winds through the desert on paved roads and finishes at the Golder Ranch Fire Station on Golder Ranch Road in the Town of Catalina. You’ll drop 2,200 feet in elevation as you run the course along the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range.
Where: Click here for race location.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $89-$229, register here.
Click here for more info about this event.
Run, Run, Rudolph
Help Rudolph and the gang get ready for Santa and the big night. All participants will receive a medal, dri-fit tech shirt and socks. Group awards will be given for top three in the half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K. Runners and walkers can enjoy a before and after race brunch with bagels, fruit, water, Gatorade and more. Packet pick-up on Saturday, December 15, 2-5 p.m. at Fleet Feet Sports in Oro Valley.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, registration is a mail-in for available here.
Click here for registration and more info.
13th Annual Vail Jingle Trail 5K and Santa's Little Helper
The 5K takes you on a cross country course at Cienega High School and a special ornament award will go to the first 400 finishers. All participants will receive a free long sleeve t-shirt if registered by Thursday, Dec. 6. There will be music and refreshments for all racers and don't forget to bring your unwrapped toy for the toy drive.
Where: Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Rd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. Day-of-race registration, bib number and t-shirt pick-up starts at 8 a.m.
Cost: $10-$25
Click here more information about registration and the event.
Kids 👪
Pre-K Yoga at Reid Park
Take your preschooler to the park for some bending and stretching. In this class kiddos will learn age-appropriate yoga poses, breathing exercises, and play yoga games. Class will end with savasana and foot rubs.
Where: Reid Park
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 10-10:45 a.m.
Cost: $5, for kids ages 2-4.
Grinchmas Party at Our Play Place
What if Christmas means a little bit more! Story time at 10 a.m. and Grinch themed activities and snacks are available throughout the day.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here.
Happy Hanukkah at Our Play Place
Families will enjoy a story, craft and traditional Hanukkah treats.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Friday, December 7, 2018 at 4:30-6 p.m.
Cost: $11, click here to reserve your spot.
Art after Dark at The Children's Museum
Bring the kids and watch a free screening of Elf in the courtyard. There will be Elf-themed crafts and holiday snacks. Bring a blanket or two to sit on and snuggle up to your little elf.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF🍷
Succulents & Sangria at Green Things
Take a break from the holiday madness and have some sangria and get your hands dirty. You will get step by step instructions on how to plant your very own succulent bowl, while you're sipping on Sangria.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 12-2 p.m.
Cost: Class fee is $5.00 plus the cost of supplies.
Movies 🍿
Death Becomes Her
We all want to be young and beautiful, but some ladies take it a little too far. See what Goldie and Meryl are up to in this dark comedy movie.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
The Chronicles of Narnia: Lion, Witch, Wardrobe
What do you got hanging out in your closet? Well, these kids have a whole other fantasy world in theirs.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Polar Express
Do you believe? Take a journey on a train full of Christmas cheer and secrets to see the big man himself. Don't lose your ticket!
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: 0-$5
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Watch James Stewart experience what his home town would be like if he never existed.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-3 p.m.
Cost: 0-$5