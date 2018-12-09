Los habitantes al norte de la Ciudad de Nueva York (la región conocida como Upstate New York) pueden probar un poquito de Tucsón gracias al esfuerzo del chef Joseph Zolnierowski IV, criado en Marana.
El 19 de noviembre, Zolnierowski abrió un restaurante casual de comida rápida mexicana con temática tucsonense en Rochester, distrito artístico del Barrio de las Artes de Nueva York, llamado Old Pueblo Grill.
Ubicado en un almacén industrial remodelado, Old Pueblo Grill representa el sur de Arizona con grandes murales de la Misión San Xavier del Bac, saguaros y decoraciones relacionadas con la Procesión de Todas las Almas, que se celebra cada año en Tucsón por el Día de Muertos.
Los clientes pueden ordenar tortas, elotes, chimichangas y el Tucson Dog, la versión de Zolnierowski del tradicional hot dog sonorense, con tocino, cebolla caramelizada, frijoles, tomate, mostaza y mayonesa.
“Traté de recordar mis comidas favoritas de Tucsón”, dijo Zolnierowski. “Comía tortas. Amaba los hot dogs sonorenses como si fueran mi vida. Tomé todas las cosas que me gustaban de los lugares a los que me gustaba ir y las puse bajo el mismo techo”.
Aunque no ha regresado en cinco años, Zolnierowski, de 36 años, nació y creció en el área de Tucsón. Fue a Marana High School y sus papás y su hermano aún viven en la ciudad.
Zolnierowski empezó en el negocio de la comida en Marana. Su primer trabajo fue en Burger King en North Cortaro Road, cuando era adolescente, antes de ser preparador de cocina en Li'l Abner's Steakhouse.
Para cuando se fue de Tucsón a los 29 años, había trabajado en empleos de comida por toda la ciudad, entre ellos en varias comunidades de jubilados y en Omni Tucson National Resort.
Zolnierowski se mudó a Rochester para estar cerca de su abuela después de que su abuelo murió.
Como todas las ciudades grandes, Rochester tenía restaurantes mexicanos, pero Zolnierowski sintió que faltaban restaurantes casuales de comida rápida mexicana, lugares como Nico’s Taco Shop y Los Betos de Tucsón.
“De verdad extrañaba la comida rápida mexicana”, dijo. “Nada elegante, simplemente comida que puedes comprar a las 2 a.m. y comerla cuando se te antoja”.
Después de pasar tiempo como chef vice ejecutivo en un destacado restaurante italiano cerca de Brighton, Nueva York, inversionistas locales ofrecieron a Zolnierowski la oportunidad de ser socios y chef ejecutivo de un nuevo restaurante, Nosh, que abrió en 2016.
El lugar recibió muy buenas críticas elogiando el servicio súper atento en todos los niveles del restaurante y un menú “que ha sido cuidadosamente diseñado y manejado por expertos”.
El éxito de Nosh le permitió a Zolnierowski crear y desarrollar Old Pueblo Grill, que se encuentra cerca de Nosh, lo que permite al chef moverse entre las dos empresas.
“Cuando tomé el trabajo en Nosh, hablamos de hacer varias cosas”, dijo Zolnierowski. “Dije que quería sería ser socio en varios restaurantes. Dijeron que si Nosh funcionaba, podríamos crear otro”.
Zolnierowski dijo que, hasta el momento, ha disfrutado exponiendo a la ciudad algunos de sus platos favoritos de su lugar de origen y brindando un pedazo de Tucsón a los arizonenses que se encuentran en el estado de Nueva York.
“Siendo realistas, podría haber hecho lo que quisiera con la comida y simplemente haber dicho que era de Tucsón”, dijo. “Pero no se trata de eso. Es una manera de demostrar orgullo por el lugar donde crecí, la comida que comí y la diversidad y cultura del área”.
ENGLISH VERSION
Residents of Upstate New York can now get a little taste of Tucson, thanks to the efforts of Marana-raised chef Joseph Zolnierowski IV.
On Nov. 19, Zolnierowski launched a Tucson-themed, fast-casual Mexican street food restaurant in Rochester, New York’s Neighborhood of the Arts arts district, called the Old Pueblo Grill.
Located within a redeveloped industrial warehouse, OPG represents Southern Arizona with large murals of Mission San Xavier del Bac, saguaro cacti and Day of the Dead decor.
Customers can order tortas, elote, chimichangas and the Tucson Dog, Zolnierowski’s take on the traditional Sonoran hot dog, complete with bacon, caramelized onions, beans, tomato, mustard and mayo.
“I tried to recall my favorite things to eat in Tucson,” Zolnierowski said. “I ate tortas. I loved Sonoran dogs like they were my life. I took all the things I liked from the places that I liked going to and brought them under one roof.”
While he hasn’t been back in five years, Zolnierowski, 36, was born and raised in the Tucson area. He went to Marana High School and his parents and brother still live in town.
Zolnierowski got his start in the foodservice industry in Marana. His first job was working at the Burger King off North Cortaro Road in his teens before moving on to serve as a prep cook at Li'l Abner's Steakhouse.
By the time he left Tucson at age 29, he had worked food jobs all over town, including at several retirement communities and at Omni Tucson National Resort.
Zolnierowski moved to Rochester to be closer to his grandmother after his grandfather passed away.
Like any major city, Rochester had its share of Mexican restaurants, but Zolnierowski felt that fast-casual style of Mexican restaurant, places like Nico’s Taco Shop and Los Betos in Tucson, was lacking.
“I was really missing quick Mexican food,” he said. “Nothing fancy, just stuff you could get at 2 in the morning and eat when you’ve got a buzz on.”
After time spent as the executive sous chef at a prominent Italian restaurant in nearby Brighton, New York, Zolnierowski was offered the opportunity by local investors to serve as partner and executive chef of a new restaurant, Nosh, which launched in 2016.
The restaurant, serving a range of dishes that included banh mi balls and a pan-seared duck and hash, had critics from the local paper, the Democrat & Chronicle, giving praise for Nosh's "super-attentive service at all levels, and a menu that has been thoughtfully designed and expertly executed."
The success of Nosh allowed Zolnierowski to create and develop Old Pueblo Grill, which sits within walking distance of Nosh, allowing the chef to move back-and-forth between the two ventures.
"When I took the job at Nosh, we talked about doing multiple things," Zolnierowski said. "I said my end-game was to be a partner in multiple restaurants. They said if Nosh worked out we could do another."
Zolnierowski said he has, so far, enjoyed exposing the city to some of his favorite dishes from back home, and providing a piece of Tucson for Arizonans who find themselves in Upstate New York.
"Realistically, I could have done whatever I wanted with the food and just said it was Tucson," he said. "But it is not about that. It is a way to show pride in where I grew up, the food I ate and the diversity and culture of the area."