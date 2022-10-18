Amazon reduce los planes para un nuevo almacén en el área de Tucsón

Amazon informó recientemente a la ciudad de Marana que los 500 a 700 empleados proyectados para su nuevo almacén en Silverbell Rd e Ina Rd. se redujeron a 200.
“Planean un avance lento”, dijo Jason Angell, director de servicios de desarrollo de Marana. “Van a incorporarse gradualmente, pero esperan comenzar a operar este otoño”.
Amazon no le dio a Marana una razón para la reducción de puestos de trabajo y no respondió a una solicitud de entrevista del Arizona Daily Star.
Pero el minorista en línea cerró o canceló planes para más de 25 almacenes en todo el país el mes pasado. Ninguno en Arizona.
Desde 2020, Amazon aumentó su espacio de almacenamiento de 272 millones de pies cuadrados a 525 millones de pies cuadrados a fines de 2021.
Solo en Tucsón, la compañía tiene cinco sitios.
Pero los analistas dicen que la inflación y los compradores que regresan a las tiendas en 2022 afectaron la demanda en línea.
Un complejo de departamentos junto a las instalaciones de Marana, en las calles Silverbell e Ina, está avanzando.
El desarrollador Ross McCallister, director de MC Companies, dijo que el sitio fue elegido antes de que Amazon anunciara sus planes para operar allí.
“Creemos que el área de Marana está desatendida con departamentos, por eso elegimos ese sitio, además de su proximidad a los servicios del área, así como el fácil acceso a la I-10 y los centros de empleo del centro, la UA y el aeropuerto”, dijo. “Si bien esperaba tener a todos estos empleados al lado, también estaba nervioso por la actividad las 24 horas (así que) no me preocupa que los recortes de Amazon nos afecten”.
Se espera que The Place at Silverbell Gateway, un complejo de departamentos de lujo de 300 unidades, en 7430 N. Silverbell Road, abra sus puertas el próximo año.
Contacta a la reportera Gabriela Rico en
grico@tucson.com
