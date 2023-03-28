La remodelación del Foothills Mall de Tucsón está en marcha mientras se quitan las paredes para el futuro proyecto de uso mixto, Uptown.
El desarrollador local Bourn Cos. planea demoler más del 65% de la estructura actual del centro comercial en Ina Road y La Cholla Boulevard.
Se han cercado grandes áreas del estacionamiento a medida que avanza la demolición en Foothills Mall.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Bourn compró la propiedad de 51 acres en 2016, cuando el centro comercial estaba en apuros luego de que Tucson Premium Outlets, en Twin Peaks Road y la Interestatal 10, atraía a los inquilinos.
“Nuestro pensamiento aquí es que el centro comercial debe convertirse en algo muy diferente de lo que ha sido”, d
ijo Don Bourn al Arizona Daily Star en ese momento. “Necesitamos hacer que el centro comercial se sienta como si hubiera sido construido, no para hace 30 años, sino para dentro de 10 años.
“Ciertamente nos vamos a centrar en las áreas externas y nos aseguraremos de que sea un ambiente cómodo donde la gente quiera ir”.
Foothills Mall abrió originalmente en 1982.
La entrada oeste a la plaza de comidas fue cercada mientras avanzaba la demolición en Foothills Mall el 24 de marzo de 2023
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
Durante la construcción, los siguientes negocios permanecerán abiertos:
Bourn planea una "revelación" en línea del proyecto Uptown el 15 de mayo. Puedes registrarte para recibir actualizaciones y alertas en el sitio del proyecto,
headuptown.com
“Uptown será una reimaginación radical de la propiedad de Foothills Mall”, dijo Bourn, “y estamos ansiosos por compartir nuestra emocionante visión de este proyecto”.
Photos: Foothills Mall northwest of Tucson through the years
The cleared lot at Ina Road and La Cholla Blvd., the site of the future Foothills Mall, shown in July 1981.
Joe Vitti / Arizona Daily Star
A model of Foothills Mall in 1981 showing Levy's and Goldwaters department stores, which would each occupy 110,000 square feet of space.
Foothills Mall
Foothills Mall under construction in December, 1981.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Foothills Mall under construction in 1982.
Arizona Daily Star
Goldwaters Department Store nears completion at Foothills Mall in 1982.
Art Grasberger / Arizona Daily Star
Levy's Department Store awaits signs at Foothills Mall in 1982.
Art Grasberger / Arizona Daily Star
Foothills Mall under construction in 1982. La Cholla Blvd. angles through the photo at left.
Tucson Citizen
Peter Achorn hand letters the canopy over the entrance to Clifton Smith, Ltd. mens wear shop at Foothills Mall in 1982.
Debra Feingold / Arizona Daily Star
Foothills Plaza Office Complex under construction at Ina Road and La Cholla Blvd. in 1983. Goldwaters Department Store on the southeast corner of Foothills Mall on the other side of the parking lot.
Art Grasberger / Arizona Daily Star
Interior of the Foothills Mall are almost completed in this 1982 photo. The area is the center court and has been remodeled a couple of times since then.
Art Grasberger / Arizona Daily Star
Then and Now: The Foothills Mall center court with its food court area, shown in 2001, had been remodeled a couple of times since it was first constructed back in 1982.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Interiors of the Foothills Mall are almost completed in this July, 1982, photo. The area is the center court and had been remodeled a couple of times since then.
Art Grasberger / Arizona Daily Star
The Foothills Mall center court with its food court area in April, 2001.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Foothills Mall at La Cholla Blvd. and Ina Road in this aerial photo in 1984. The mall was a favorite for local residents in the northwest, but it never quite took off.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
The line for the opening of the Star Wars film, "Return of the Jedi," at the Foothills Cinemas at Foothills Mall on May 24, 1983.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
A 1940s dance contest at Foothills Mall on July 16, 1983.
Joe Patronite / Arizona Daily Star
Crowds were sparse in Foothills Mall in August, 1984, just two years after completion.
Elizabeth Mangelsdorf Arizona Daily Star
One of four 2-foot-thick granite sections weighing 90,000 pounds is lowed into place form a pool at the base of a water stair for the Old Pueblo Museum at Foothills Mall in 1986. It was part of a $3 million renovation.
Arizona Daily Star
Thousands of people sampled 34 different salsa recipes and downed 800 pounds of chips with their 225 gallons of salsa during a Salsa Shootout contest for charity at Foothills Mall in 1992.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Workers put the finishing touches on the new Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Foothills Mall in 1996.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
The revival of Foothills Mall in 1997 included a new Donna Karan outlet store, a major coup since this particular clothing store is usually only found in major metropolitan cities.
Sarah Prall / Arizona Daily Star
Traffic has increased dramatically at Foothills Mall when Ross opened its doors in 1997. The mall hosted a 35-day grand opening celebration in November. The mall was approximately 85 percent occupied, its highest level ever.
Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Brittany Cross, 4, plays on a Namco Propcycle game in the soon to be opened "Stage 35 by Sega" store at Foothills Mall, Outlets and Entertainment in 1997. The Sega store is the first of its kind in the country and is one of numerous new stores in the revitalized mall.
Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Stage 35, a Sega Gameworks video arcade, offered many different "neighborhoods" in 1997. The Living Room is an eclectic area where motion-based simulators and velvet clown paintings mix to create a new kind of lounge.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Foothills shoppers (from the left ) Jean Wesp, Laurie Winters, Pam Hogle, Lois Allerding and Paul Allerding (with back to camera) enjoy some refreshments at the food court before doing more shopping in 1998. The Foothills Mall is expanded food court.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Amy Huether and her 12-week-old daughter, Alexa, listen to visiting author Dr. Isabelle Fox at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Foothills Mall in 1999.
Ben Kirkby / Arizona Daily Star
Hallie Caswell (left) and Jan Shoeben both from Green Valley shop in the Coldwater Creek outlet store in Foothills Mall in 1999.
Sergey Shayevich / Arizona Daily Star
Darryn Cook-Kelley, 8, rides a bouncy ball at Kid Cize, a new company that opened at the Foothills Mall in 1999.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
Two women shopping for chocolate at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the Foothills Mall in 1999.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tish Foreaker, with daughter Alyssa Silva, 12, stopped in at the Mikasa outlet at Foothills Mall to pick up a last minute cookie dish for the Christmas in 1999.
Sarah Prall / Arizona Daily Star
Miguel Angulo, left, talks with his granddaughter Andrea Angulo, right, while they wait for the rest of their family to finish shopping at the Foothills Mall in 2000. The two are from Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson mall walkers take advantage of the cool atmosphere and spaciousness by walking the mall before opening in July, 2003. One complete lap equals a mile. After 2000 miles walkers get a plaque.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Danielle Swisher, left, holding seven-month-old Hailey talks with Carri Lozevski, right, holding seven-month-old Jonah. The two were talking near the play center at Foothills Mall during a gathering of the Tucson International MOMS Club chapter in 2000.
Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Sophie Anderson, left, took Mriwa to the Foothills Mall to show her a video arcade in 2005. Having never driven a car before, Mriwa tries to play the game Out Run as Sophie sips on her drink.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
KB Toys salesperson Willie Bell helps Nova Sipe with picking out a stuffed animal at the Foothills Mall in 2001.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
The Foothills Mall and Walmart Super Store at lower right, looking south from Magee Road in 2001.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Diane Lithander places some new angels out for sale at her kiosk at Foothills Mall in 2001. Angels and Simple Pleasures is the business she started in 1995 that sells angel-themed and inspirational gifts.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
From left: Cindy Louie, 14; Rex Ratanadilok, 14, standing; and Gwen Dunbar, 13, play video games at Gameworks Arcade at Foothills Mall in 2001. The Foothills Mall had gone from a dead mall where only old people would go to get some exercise to a place packed with middle-school and high-school kids in the evenings.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
A sarcophagus CD case guards the entry to Satellite City in the Foothills Mall in 2001. Satellite City and Annabell's Attic shared space.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Shoppers at Annabell's Attic look over new and antique furnishings in 2001.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Adam Wiggins discusses the finer points of Nike Air cushoning with new seasonal employee Kelly Stovall at the Nike Outlet Store at Foothills Mall in 2001.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
Six investors and Feldman Equities of Arizona LLC, the operating arm of a New York-based investor and developer of retail and office properties, purchased Foothills Mall in 2002.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Martha Monroy, left, Eileen Glickman, Vivian Black, Lilian Linder, Joyce Susswein, Eleanor Epstein and Anita Greenberg plan the Northwest Jewish Life Center's grand opening at Foothills Mall in 2002.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Foothills Mall serves as an orchestra hall for the Summer Strings Plus group in 2005. The ensemble practiced for four weeks before beginning its first season of performances in malls, churches and other public venues.
Audra Bastie / Arizona Daily Star
K·B Toys at Foothills Mall is packed at about 10 a.m. with Christmas shoppers in 2002.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
Anna Holt tacks up a photo of her son PFC Travis Lee Holt at a Military Appreciation Display at Foothills Mall in 2003. Holt's son was serving with the Marines in Iraq.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge High School juniors Amanda DeGroff, left, Melanie Perkins, and Caroline Malkin, shop for prom shoes at the Foothills Mall in 2003.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Birthday boy Quinn Mullis blows out his birthday cake candles with help from friends Danele Pierce and Rudy Jones at GameWorks Studios in the Foothills Mall in 2003.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Construction progresses on the new entrance to Foothills Mall in 2003, Famous Footwear, Starbucks Coffee and Thomasville Furniture.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Work continues on the exansion of Foothills Mall in 2003.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
11-year-old Alina Sergeeva rehearses her spinning hula hoop routine before a show at Circus Chimera at the Foothills Mall parking lot in 2004.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Exposed aluminum studs hang from the ceiling in a swirling pattern as shoppers walk around the Foothills Mall where the new entryway for the Loews Cineplex theaters is being renovated in 2004. When complete, entry into the theatre will only be from inside the mall. The mall has entered a new phase of construction, with some interior renovations and new shops and restaurants on the northside, next to Linens & Things.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Panseared roasted pork with yellow squash risotto on a bed of fresh spinach salad and red wine viagrette at Old Pueblo Grill in Foothills Mall. It is served here with Chicken tortilla soup and a Blue Agave Margarita.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Chris Peña, pianist for the Minor Jazz Quartet, takes a moment between sessions to jot down a new song at Foothills Mall in 2005. "He (Chris) goes crazy unless he writes a song a day," said bassist Dominick Rosato.
Thomas Boggan / for the Arizona Daily Star
Foothills Mall customers walk by the Video Rhythm electronic billboard in the courtyard near the theaters in 2005. The billboards are the idea of three U of A business students.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Elizabeth Raskob,14, left, snaps a photograph of local band members from A Desire for Reason, while 14-year-olds Jessica Rodriguez , center, and Tierra Wheatley, right, soak in the live music while at GameWork Studio's Rock the House show at the Foothills Mall in 2005.
Rich-Joseph Facun / Arizona Daily Star
Guitarist/vocalist Leo Ramirez of Delux, a punk rock band from Tijuana, performs at GameWork Studio's Rock the House show at the Foothills Mall in 2005.
Rich-Joseph Facun / Arizona Daily Star
1 South Wales Honda Owners Club members Alun and Sonya Salisbury, who were on vacation from Wales, England, pose for a picture during a community fundraiser and bike show which will benefit the Southern Arizona Diaper Bank at the Foothills Mall in 2005.
Rich-Joseph Facun / Arizona Daily Star
Construction workers build the new Robeks Fruit Smoothies & Healthy Eats at Foothills Mall in the east end of the food court in 2006.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
A crowd of Wheel of Fortune fans wait for the chance to audition to be a contestant on the national game show in 2006. Close to 2,000 people signed up for the audition at the Foothills Mall.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Marty Lubin gets the crowd pumped up as he hosts the Wheel of Fortune at the Foothills Mall in 2006. The Wheel Mobile was on a search for fun and energetic people for the national game show.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Shoppers cruise Foothills Mall in 2006.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Shoppers Sally Harris, Mavis Kuld and Carol Beatty talk at the Food Court at Foothills Mall in 2006.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Kids playing in the at Foothills Mall in 2007.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Mary and Quentin Anderson flip through a travel book on the island of Kauai while at the used book sale sponsored by the Brandeis University National Women's at Foothills Mall in 2007.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bradley Baughman and Andy Baughman try out a new video game at Play N Trade Video Games in the Foothills Mall in 2007.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Southwest Enviroscapes Inc. digs irrigation lines as they prepare for the Grand Opening of El Paso Bar-B-Que on the southeast side of Foothills Mall in 2007.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Ben Myerson talks with Mariann Palmatee for six minutes during a speed-dating event by
Cupid.com at The Melting Pot in the Foothills Mall in 2007.
Lindsay A. Miller / Arizona Daily Star
Skylar Nicolini-Bertsch, 8, reads a magazine while waiting for a Harry Potter costume contest to begin at Barnes & Noble at the Foothills Mall in 2007.
James Gregg / Arizona Daily Star
Barnes & Noble at the Foothills Mall bustles during a book release party for the final installment of Harry Potter in 2007.
James Gregg / Arizona Daily Star
Steve Tracy, owner and brewmaster for Thunder Canyon Brewery in the Foothills Mall, samples a deep canyon amber beer from one of the fermenters at the Brewery in 2007. Tracy said the brewery likes to keep ten or so of their beers on tap and each fermenter holds about 30 kegs worth of beer.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Sandie Blair plays with her daughter, 6 month-old Ella Eisenberger, at the Thunder Canyon Brewery in the Foothills Mall in 2007.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Northwest Fire/ Rescue firefighters watch as a Stokes basket is lowered with a construction worker who fell off a three foot ledge on top of a 30 foot tall building under construction breaking his right leg in 2007.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
A construction worker hauls wood planks for scaffolding for the World Sports Grill at Foothills Mall in 2008.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Volunteer Elaine Lisberg reaches for a couple of craft and hobby books as she tries make room for more books on the table at the 10-day Tucson Chapter of the Brandeis University National Women's Committee Used Book Sale at Foothills Mall in 2008.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
The buffet line at Sushi Garden at Foothills Mall in 2008.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Marji Ferguson gets her ticket taken with sister-in-law Robin Ferguson before the Sex And The City showing at the AMC Loew's Theatre in the Foothills Mall in 2008.
Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star
Kiosks fill the main mall at Foothills Mall in 2008.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Jose Suarez talks with customers at Pappoules at Foothills Mall in 2008.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Thursday Night Football was on the multiple screens at Foothills Mall's World Sports Grille in 2008.
Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Halle Fisher, 3, sits on Santa Claus's lap at the Foothills Mall in 2009.
Jill Torrance / Arizona Daily Star
Nathan Daters, 9, test drives the da Vinci¨ Siª HD Surgical System on display in a courtyard at Foothills Mall in 2010. The Northwest Medical Center teamed up with Intuitive Surgical representatives to showcase the robotic surgical machine's ability to perform minimally invasive procedures.
Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star
Stroller Strides members work out with Larry Jones, age 1, looking on while at Foothills Mall in 2010. The Town of Oro Valley runs a program for moms called Stroller Strides, workout classes that incorporate resistance tubing and the baby stroller to get an all-over body workout in 60 minutes. They normally do this at Riverfront Park, but during the summer heat, they move indoors to Foothills Mall.
Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star
Stroller Strides members walk in the Foothills Mall in 2010. The Town of Oro Valley runs a program for moms called Stroller Strides, workout classes that incorporate resistance tubing and the baby stroller to get an all-over body workout in 60 minutes. They normally do this at Riverfront Park, but during the summer heat, they move indoors to Foothills Mall.
Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star
Customers Vanessa Rodriguez, left, 11, and Shaina Reks, 12, are served by Morganne Denae at Sweet Things Cupcake Shoppe at the Foothills Mall in 2010.
Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star
Shoppers from Mexico wait for members of their party to join them as they shop at Foothills Mall in 2010.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
The Railbirdz, a Blues, R&B, Funk and Soul group, perform for free on stage in the food court at Foothills Mall in 2011.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Customers at Foothills Mall in 2011.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Jacob Early, left, and Dylan Hogan, right, pet Chewy the dog at an adoption booth for HOPE Animal Shelter at the Foothills Mall in 2011.
Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star
Jeff Kosake and Missy Wiechmann are getting in their morning exercise as they are walking inside of the Foothills Mall in 2011.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Henry Ortiz and Carol Ortiz finish up mall walking in 2011.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo educational employee Lauren Cmiel holds a rat snake as an interested Arielle Heaps, 4, left, checks it out, at Foothills Mall in 2012.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Associate Rosaleen Ignacio straightens up a the baby shoes as she maintains the infant clothing area of the new Buy Buy Baby store in the Foothills Mall in 2012.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Foothills Mall in 2009.
P.K. Weis / Tucson Citizen
A quiet day at Foothills Mall in 2009.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
Onlookers get get a face full of downwash while watching and recording as a Life Net Arizona air ambulance lifts off from the parking lot on its home to Sierra Vista after being on display for a few hours at the Northwest Fire District's 18th annual Burn Buster Blast at the Foothills Mall in 2013.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Friday Fun Knitters at the food court in Foothills Mall in 2013. Everyone works on whatever project they want but always enjoy teaching and sharing ideas. Some knitters work on charity knitting that is donated to the community through various organizations.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Carver William Mize, left, and grandson John Mize apply paint to a pumpkin carved by John during the Pumpkin Carving charity event at Foothills Mall in 2013.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
A handful of shoppers make their way out under a giant wreath, an early sign merchants are starting to get ready for the upcoming Christmas shopping season at the Foothills Mall in 2014.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Foothills Mall at Ina and La Cholla in 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Robert Ochoa swabs the donation arm of Daily Star reporter Johanna Eubank's left arm with a ChloraPrep Swabstick in preparation for insertion of the needle that will remove blood at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in the Foothills Mall in 2018.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
A couple of patients wait through the final minutes of their observation time after getting vaccinated at the Pima County Health Department vaccination center, set up the former Old Navy store in the Foothills Mall in 2021.
Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star
A customer walks into the Pima County Health Department vaccination center, set up in a former Old Navy store in the Foothills Mall in 2021.
Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star
A 1980's aerial of the Foothills Mall. La Cholla Blvd is lower left..
Courtesy of Foothills Mall
Contacta a la reportera Gabriela Rico en
grico@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!