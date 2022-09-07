 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La nueva sucursal de Salad and Go en Tucsón regala ensaladas el sábado

La promoción es solo para quienes ordenen desde el drive-thru a partir de las 3 p.m.

La nueva ubicación de Salad and Go está en 1302 S. Kolb Road, muy cerca de la calle 22 en Tucsón.

 Cortesía de Salad and Go

La nueva sucursal de Salad and Go en Tucsón, ubicada en el 1302 S. Kolb Road, ofrecerá ensaladas gratis el sábado 10 de septiembre.

A partir de las 3 p.m., los primeros 200 clientes que ordenen a través del autoservicio recibirán una ensalada gratis hasta agotar existencias, anunció la cadena con sede en Gilbert.

La oferta no se aplicará a los pedidos realizados en línea o a través de la aplicación Salad and Go.

La primera ubicación de Salad and Go en Tucson abrió en agosto de 2021 en 5501 E. Speedway Blvd., y unos meses después abrió una segunda ubicación en 1730 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Además de la nueva en Kolb, hay dos ubicaciones más en construcción en Tucsón, una en 2080 W. River Road y otra en 7980 E. Speedway.

