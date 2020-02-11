The City of Gastronomy title brought us fame. And now this list of certified Tucson restaurants

Shortly after Tucson was named the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the United States in 2015, Jonathan Mabry and his colleagues began to hear from a lot of local restaurants who wanted in.

"They saw (the designation) as a powerful international brand that they wanted to be associated with," said Mabry, who now heads up the nonprofit Tucson City of Gastronomy organization formed to manage the designation. "We wanted to be thoughtful about how restaurants would use this brand, because they wanted the use of it to be meaningful."

The solution was to recognize those local restaurants that live up to the spirit of the award ... restaurants that are working to improve our food system and give us "Tucson's authentic flavors," Mabry said. After a several-month application and vetting process, the City of Gastronomy just debuted its list of 2020 Tucson City of Gastronomy Certified Restaurants. (Head to their website for a detailed map and information about each one.)