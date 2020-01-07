32 totally FREE, fun things to do in Tucson this January

Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities this month. Check out museum events, concerts, movies, stargazing, demos, art shows, car shows and more!
Public Art Tour at UA Museum of Art
Treat your eyes to a collection of distinctive works around campus — including sculptures, fountains and tile mosaics — on this walking tour led by docents from The University of Arizona Museum of Art.
Where: UA Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road
When: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, reservations are required, please follow the link below. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
Oro Valley Concert Series
Listen to the jazz, blues and boogie woogie music of Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey at Oro Valley Marketplace. Bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair.
Welcome back Zoppé Family Circus to the Mercado District (Sponsored)
The Zoppé Family Circus, established in 1842, is an Old-World Italian circus that has become a much-loved and appreciated annual event in Tucson. See them for three weekends in January at the Mercado District.
16-year-old, Chiara Zoppé, will make her co-directing debut in the creation of the show "La Nonna" — a special tribute to a past Zoppé matriarch who kept the show alive during the great depression with her tenacity and perseverance. Zoppé premiers three groundbreaking all-female troupes in (until now) male-dominated disciplines.
Where: The MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Jan. 10-12; Jan. 16-19 and Jan. 23-26
Cost: Tickets start at $10
Autumn Dominguez Quintet at Main Gate Square
Take your family and friends to a free outdoor concert with Autumn Dominguez Quintet live in Geronimo Plaza.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Walk with a Doc at Rillito River Park
Exercise your heart and your mind and walk with a doc. Physicians and other local residents looking to improve their health will start the 1-to-2-mile course at the Swan Bridge parking lot, south bank. Walkers get a free heart-healthy snack and t-shirt!
Where: Rillito River Park
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, the walk is a 1-to-2-mile course. Sign-in at the ramada, east of Swan Bridge on the south bank.
Sign up for 2020 classes with Tucson Parks and Recreation (Sponsored)
Find a class for you or your kids (or both of you!) to keep everybody happy and occupied this winter and spring. Try a motor-development class for the baby like Little Movers & Shakers; a cooking class for preschoolers; drawing and painting classes for all ages; or pilates for yourself. Click here for all the classes, dates and locations.
Experience, explore, engage, and discover through places and programs at Parks and Recreation on the web and on Facebook.
Free Screening: James and the Giant Peach
Watch James and his oversize friends take magical adventures on a giant peach to New York City. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Meet Me at Mercado Annex
Take a westside walk and tour Mission Garden, where we’ll have a special presentation with fun facts, nutrition education and recipe sampling.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, wear comfortable shoes
Instrument Petting Zoo and performance at the Children's Museum
Explore and listen to instruments at the Children's Museum. The instrument petting zoo gives people of all ages a chance to have an up-close look at various orchestral instruments and actually touch and play these instruments under the guidance of orchestra members. The Civic Orchestra String Quartet will also be performing.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Gaslight Music Hall Classic Car Show
Rev up your engines! Check out some beautiful automobiles and enjoy some old school tunes.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, food available for purchase
Tucson Cars and Coffee
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features "Tuner Cars."
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Taste Of Kindness
This event celebrates Tucson's best plant-based food with free games and demos.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Dance Fitness Fest
Put your dancey pants on and join a free class blending dance with pilates, yoga, kickboxing and strength training. This 55-minute class will have you moving, sweating and burning up to 800 calories.
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, wear comfortable shoes and bring a water
2020 Tucson Bridal Expo
Stop by Tucson's largest wedding showcase this month. The expo provides in-depth information for brides-to-be with more than 100 exhibitors, swag, prizes and more.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but registration required
New Year; New You: Yoga
Flow through your morning with a free Bhakti yoga class at La Encantada.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Lululemon Tucson at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free, bring your mat
Sketchy Second
Meet some friends at MOCA for painting, a chair massage and live music.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free painting and music, chair massage is by donation
Free Yoga provided by Yoga Pod
Get your mat! Take a 60 minute, all-levels yoga class provided by Yoga Pod Tucson.
Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
When: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Chinese New Year Music
Enjoy music with silk and bamboo instruments performed by Jasmin Asian Music Ensemble in traditional Chinese costume. Refreshments will be served.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Friday, Jan 17, 3-4 p.m..
Cost: Free, all ages welcome and no registration required
Folk music at Jacome Plaza
Have lunch with a friend downtown and listen to musical performances by local artists.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Jan. 17, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Invite your friends to see a free screening of the new Tarantino movie at the Casa Film Bar.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, drinks are available for purchase
Pit Bull Clinic
The Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic is offering free spay or neuter for pit bulls and bull mixes. Be sure to get there early, only 40 spots are available.
Where: Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, 5408 S. 12th Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free, vaccines are additional cost
Ukulele 101: New Year, New Adventures
Learn simple chords and how to play two or three songs. Bring your own ukulele or pick one up at Bookman's music department.
Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Zoom Zoom!
Visit a community event that's all about transportation. Climb through police vehicles, city buses, garbage trucks, TEP bucket trucks and more. Plus, don't miss the zippy go-carts!
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
La Encantada Fine Art Festival
From metalwork to locally-designed fashion, the La Encantada Fine Art Festival has it all. The festival features the finest artwork in Southern Arizona, performances and scenic walkways throughout the shopping center.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for some great buys.
Third Sunday Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money if you want to shop
Bike Scavenger Hunt
Join Sabino Cycles' bike scavenger hunt! Teams of 3-4 will ride around town looking for the items on the list, take a photo with each item you find. The team with the most items found will win a prize.
The scavenger hunt will start promptly at 9:15 a.m., arrive at 9 a.m. to gather your team, get the list of items you are looking for and to go over the rules.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park (by visitor center, River Road entrance)
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Dillinger Days Reenactments
Check out the annual spectacle in honor of the capture of America’s most notorious outlaw. The 2020 Dillinger Days family-friendly festivities include three capture reenactments, historical artifacts exhibit featuring the actual Tommy Gun, vintage car show, historic lectures, historical walking tours of downtown, and Local First Arizona Roadshow featuring great local vendors.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
10th Anniversary at the Tucson Village Farm
Celebrate the 10th anniversary by helping move the farm to its new location behind the Angel Charity kitchen. All ages and abilities are welcome. Snacks provided with a group photo and video shoot at 10 a.m.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Free MLK Day Screening: Selma
Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a free screening of Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-winning drama, Selma.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Preschool Storytime: Yoga Poses + "Where the Wild Things Are"
Enjoy yoga poses while following the storyline of "Where the Wild Things Are." Learn the yogi pokey, wild thing, Max pose, Max's dog poses and more. All family members and adults of children attending storytime are welcome to participate, no yoga experience needed.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-5 and their families. No registration is required. Yoga mats or chairs will be provided. You can bring your own mat, if you prefer.
Karaoke with Kat
Hop up on stage and go karaoke crazy at Hotel McCoy. Pop's Hot Chicken will be on site in case you get hungry.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, drinks available for purchase
Stargazing Tucson Mountain Park
Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Feel free to bring your lawn chair. All ages welcome.
Where: Tucson Mountain Park (Ironwood Picnic Area), 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration not required
Wednesday Night Yoga
Enjoy a free yoga class at the Summit Hut. Bring your mat and water.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Caiden Brewer at The Station Pub and Grill
Kick-back with a brew or two and listen to some southern classic rock, blues and soul at the pub.
Where: The Station Pub and Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday, Jan. 31, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews