Teens can apply for summer jobs through this Pima County program

Teens and young adults whose summer plans include earning extra cash and learning new skills can apply for a number of positions through Pima County's Summer Youth Employment Program.

The program is open to youth ages 14 to 21 who can apply to fill temporary positions at the City of Tucson, University of Arizona, Pima County and several nonprofit, public and private organizations across Southern Arizona.

Placements last between four to six weeks and participants will earn $12 per hour for working 20 to 40 hours per week. Positions include outdoor manual labor, retail and office work.

There are between 1,100 to 1,300 open positions, but more than 4,000 youth applied for positions last year.

"It's a highly competitive process. You really have to put your best foot forward," program manager Daphanie Conner said in a news release. "Successful candidates will be selected based on their applications, grades, assessment scores and work interests as well as available funding, applicant program selections, geographic area and employer/worksite requirements."