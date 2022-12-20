Tucson Behind the Scenes tours: Priscilla Teran

El Tiradito Wishing Shrine is the only sinful man buried in unconsecrated soil according to a plaque on the site. according to a plaque on the site. It is located at 420 South Main Avenue in the Old Barrio neighborhood just south of the Tucson Convention Center. Candles are constantly burning and the walls are filled with letters from visitors. People leave offerings such as food, teddy bears and art.

El Tiradito is just one of the many places Priscilla Teran shows visitors on her tour, “Tucson Behind the Scenes.”

Teran wears many hats. Mainly as a bilingual middle school teacher who teaches newly immigrated students the English language, but also as a translator, bilingual wedding officiant and a tour guide.

Her days as a tour guide began before she listed her service on Airbnb, an online marketplace focused on short-term homestays and experiences. Teran used to give her friends who visited from out of town tours of places around Tucson that she thought were historic.

"Whenever we go on vacation I like to take [my kids] on a tour, to go to museums, to learn something about the city we are visiting," Teran said. “How cool is it that someone local can tell you about their own city and show you about their own city."

In 2019, Teran was vacationing in Hawaii with her kids waiting for a local tour guide to arrive when she had the idea to do her own tours in Tucson. She realized that the only tours in Tucson are by bike and there is nothing really like this in Tucson.

As soon as she got home from her vacation, she put her tours online and began showing tourists around her city. It was going very well, she said, but shortly after the world shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it would be a year and a half until she was able to give tours again.

"At that time the world was closed,” she said.

Earlier this year, she was able to start her tours up again and now she does them every weekend during the busy holiday season when people from out of town are visiting Tucson.

"For me it is very important to go on tours and I recommend it to people who go on vacation,” she said. “Yes, it costs you money but when you go to a city where you have to see the shops and the streets, and you do not know the history of each one. Just as you save money to go on vacation and to rent the hotel, go to a museum, attend a tour, and more from a local who knows the city. "

Her tours begin with food. When she travels, she loves trying the food the locals eat and she wanted to indulge her guests with a Tucson staple meal: Sonoran tacos.

"Here in Arizona we are very Sonoran, it is the only thing that predominates,” Teran said.

Being only an hour away from the state of Sonora, the culture penetrates into the U.S. side of the border in food, language and people.

For a part of her young life, Teran was raised in Sonora where she learned the importance of being bilingual and what a tool knowing another language is.

In all of her jobs, being bilingual is essential. As a teacher teaching immigrant students the English language, as a translator, as a tour guide and as a bilingual officiant which Teran mentions is in need.

"Being bilingual opens a lot of doors for you. Knowing more languages is the best," says Teran. "We have the best of both worlds and it's also more job opportunities."