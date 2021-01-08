From a central walkway, the gravel path angles downward into a curved sweep of light gray metal that seems to rise up to meet you as you approach it.

Rocks crunch under your feet as you move past a reflecting pool to study rows of circular symbols in the steel wall in front of you at the January 8th Memorial.

The downtown memorial to the Tucson shooting is known as “The Embrace,” and you’re meant to feel like you’re inside of it when you’re there.

“As you descend, the memorial starts to surround you,” said architect Marc Salette from the design team behind the project. “The sound of the city is going to recede, and while you’re still in the heart of El Presidio Park, you’re surrounded by the story of January 8th.”

The newly finished memorial is nestled along the west side of the historic Pima County Courthouse, where almost an acre of gardens and paths surround a pair of curved steel walls separated by matching pools.

The names of those killed and wounded in the mass shooting 10 years ago today are carved into the pools’ concrete walls. Their stories are told with modern-day petroglyphs, cut from the steel panels — a judge’s gavel, a little girl’s butterfly, a Capitol dome for a congresswoman.

The memorial was conceived and developed by the nonprofit January 8th Foundation, which collected more than $2.6 million in community donations to pay for the project.

Pima County provided the land and prepared the site for construction, including utility work and an archaeological dig that recovered artifacts from a wide swath of Tucson’s past.