Astrónomos de UA que ayudaron a recopilar imágenes de la NASA están deslumbrados

Webb Wednesday

The University of Arizona’s Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is hosting an all-day event Wednesday, July 13, to celebrate the release of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Webb Wednesday runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and includes special exhibits, planetarium shows and activities for kids and adults. There will also be opportunities to meet an astronomer and to view and discuss the new images.

The event culminates with a 7:30 p.m. lecture by UA astronomer Kevin Hainline, who is a member of the team for the telescope’s Near InfraRed Camera, or NIRCam for short. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the lecture inside the Eos Planetarium Theater.

More information on Webb Wednesday is available on the planetarium’s website: https://flandrau.org/content/webb-wednesday-jwst-image-release-event.