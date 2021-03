Columna del Consulado: Marzo es mes de la mujer

In past centuries, monarchs like Elizabeth I in England or Catherine the Great in Russia were considered strong women through their leadership and authority, but also an exception to male dominance. In contrast, today, women like Angela Merkel (Germany), Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand) or Katrín Jakobsdóttir (Iceland) lead their countries successfully in all fields, including economics and health -especially through this pandemic-, and show what they are capable of. Even the United States have elected their first female vice-president, Mrs. Kamala Harris.

In the field of scientific research, pioneers like Marie Curie proved that sciences know no genders and that a woman scientist’s role is as important as that of her male counterparts. Nowadays, many women still prove it every day in their own fields of expertise. Valentina Tereshkova or Sally Ride showed that the sky is not the limit, but space …and they opened the way for other women astronauts.

In sports, professional female tennis players demanded equality and were successful at obtaining the same monetary prices as their male counterparts in most Grand Slam tournaments. The International Cricket Council has reduced considerably the financial disparity between men and women who become world champions, whereas the Euro (field) Hockey League introduced equal prize money for all players, male and female.

Even though we are far from the time when Kathrine Switzer broke paradigms by being the first woman to complete a Marathon, equality in professional sports is still rare. The above-mentioned cases are an exception. Given the lack of visibility for women’s competitions, potential sponsors are not so keen to invest in them. This means less revenues for the tournaments and teams and lower salaries for highly competitive sportswomen whose effort is even greater than that of sportsmen. Mixed-gender disciplines? They aren’t such! For example, how many women are there competing professionally in motor sports at the moment?