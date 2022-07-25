 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

El clima de hoy en Tucsón: Como hace 50 años

Tucsón desde Sentinel Peak mientras las nubes atraviesan el Condado Pima el 29 de diciembre de 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

25 de julio

Hoy debería estar mayormente nublado con una máxima cercana a 93°F y una probabilidad de precipitación del 70 por ciento. Esta noche estará mayormente nublado con una mínima de alrededor de 75°F y un 50 por ciento de probabilidad de lluvia. El máximo de ayer fue de 94°F, el mínimo fue de 74°F y hubo 0.04 de pulgada de lluvia.

El año pasado en esta fecha la máxima fue de 79°F, un mínimo récord para la fecha, el mínimo fue de 68°F, con 1.5 pulgadas de lluvia.

Hace 50 años en esta fecha la máxima era de 94°F y la mínima de 71°F.

Hace 100 años la máxima era de 9°F8°F, la mínima de 73 y había un rastro de lluvia.

El máximo histórico para esta fecha es 110°F, establecido en 2018. El máximo Ppromedio es 99.

People are also reading…

 

Johanna Eubank es productora de contenido digital del Arizona Daily Star y tucson.com. Ha sido parte de nuestro equipo desde 1991, ocupando diversos puestos. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News