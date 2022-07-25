El clima de hoy en Tucsón: Como hace 50 años

25 de julio
Hoy debería estar mayormente nublado con una máxima cercana a 93°F y una probabilidad de precipitación del 70 por ciento. Esta noche estará mayormente nublado con una mínima de alrededor de 75°F y un 50 por ciento de probabilidad de lluvia. El máximo de ayer fue de 94°F, el mínimo fue de 74°F y hubo 0.04 de pulgada de lluvia.
El año pasado en esta fecha la máxima fue de 79°F, un mínimo récord para la fecha, el mínimo fue de 68°F, con 1.5 pulgadas de lluvia.
Hace 50 años en esta fecha la máxima era de 94°F y la mínima de 71°F.
Hace 100 años la máxima era de 9°F8°F, la mínima de 73 y había un rastro de lluvia.
El máximo histórico para esta fecha es 110°F, establecido en 2018. El máximo Ppromedio es 99.
A lightning bolt hits in the valley as an afternoon monsoon storm rolls over east central Tucson, Ariz., July 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The setting sun lights up the patchy monsoon clouds overhead as Omar Rojas Jr. works on pitching out of the stretch with his dad, Omar Sr., on the diamond at David G. Herrera and Ramon Quiroz Park, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2022. The two Omars were working out while daughter/sister Julissa practiced nearby with her softball team. Monsoon 2022 may finally bring the rain, with precipitation forecast this weekend and throughout the coming week.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Mammatus clouds roil over the evening skies west of the Tucson Mountains during a little light monsoon activity around Tucson, Ariz., July 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
With a monsoon cell dropping a bit of rain to the west, fans find seats in the grandstands long the strip during Street Rally night at the Tucson Dragway Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sarah Travis and her son John Donnelly, on shovel duty, and his friend Kai Squire, take advantage of the Department of Transportation and Mobility's sandbag filling site in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2022. The trio were helping a neighbor in need get ready for the coming rains. This is the seventh year DTM is providing bags and sand for residents to make sandbags to deal with monsoon flooding.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Pima County crews expanded the Chuck Huckelberry Loop along the Canyon del Oro Wash north of Magee Road on June 7 and cleared out brush in the channel and performed flood control measures to prevent water from monsoon rains flooding the path.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
A vehicle travels down North Houghton Rd. while a small storm passes over the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, Ariz. on June 27, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Two vehicles drive through a series of puddles on East Speedway after a rain storm passed through the Eastside of Tucson, Ariz. on June 27, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A crew with Hunter Contracting Co. work on a pathway surrounding a new storm basin while monsoon clouds build to the south of Cherry Avenue Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 29, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A rainbow fragment above Pima Canyon and the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 27.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon clouds over the Tohono O'Odham Nation loom behind the towers on Tumamoc Hill on June 28.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Olga Martinez, far left, and her daughter Raquel Diaz watch a monsoon storm pass over the Santa Catalina Mountains from "A" Mountain in Tucson, Ariz. on July 24, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Johanna Eubank es productora de contenido digital del Arizona Daily Star y
tucson.com. Ha sido parte de nuestro equipo desde 1991, ocupando diversos puestos.
