Fotos del noveno aniversario del tiroteo de 2008 en Tucsón

Fotos del noveno aniversario del tiroteo de 2008 en Tucsón

El 8 de enero de 2011, seis personas murieron y 13 resultaron heridas durante un evento de la ex congresista Gabrielle Giffords.

DESCRIPCIONES EN INGLÉS.

Former Congressman Ron Barber becomes emotional as the names of those killed and wounded are called out during a commemoration ceremony for the ninth anniversary of the January 8th, 2011 mass shooting at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave., on January 8, 2020.

From left to right, Captain Mark Kelly, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and former Congressman Ron Barber talk to a friend before the start of a commemoration ceremony for the ninth anniversary of the January 8th, 2011 mass shooting.

Rev. Joseph Fitzgerald, left, chaplain at Banner University Medical Center, reads off the names of those killed and wounded at the January 8th mass shooting in 2011, as Captain Lance Cullumber, of Northwest Fire District, rings a bell after each name during a commemoration at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave., on January 8, 2020.

Onlookers watch commemoration ceremony for the ninth anniversary of the January 8th, 2011 mass shooting at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave., on January 8, 2020. Six people were killed and thirteen were wounded during a "Congress on Your Corner" event hosted by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Onlookers watch commemoration ceremony for the ninth anniversary of the January 8th, 2011 mass shooting at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave., on January 8, 2020. Six people were killed and thirteen were wounded during a "Congress on Your Corner" event hosted by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Right: The Rev. Joseph Fitzgerald reads off the names of those killed and wounded as Capt. Lance Cullumber, of the Northwest Fire District, rings a bell after each name.

Nancy Bowman, right, holds a placard which displays the six people who died at the January 8th mass shooting in 2011, during a commemoration at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave., on January 8, 2020. Bowman, a registered nurse, came to the aid of the victims after the shooting. Six people were killed and thirteen were wounded including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News