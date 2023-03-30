Thursdays have become our favorite day of the week.

That's because that's when we get to connect with the community through our free, weekly audio newsletter, "What's Up? Con La Estrella de Tucsón" and its Spanish version "¿Qué hay de nuevo? Con La Estrella de Tucsón."

Each week, for the last six months, La Estrella journalists Sofia Moraga, Susan Barnett and editor Liliana López Ruelas carefully select the news they think is most relevant and useful to you and the events that resonate most with Tucson's Latino community.

Hundreds of people have signed up to stay up to date on our local, original content through messages, sent via text or What's App with both a written and audio version, plus links to get more information.

Our favorite part? When readers engage with us!

We've received good ideas for content; answered questions about community-based organizations for help on issues such as migration, citizenship and housing; been invited by entrepreneurs to learn about their businesses, and many others who simply share that they like our newsletter or find it useful.

For some, the newsletter is a quick and easy way to find out things to do on the weekend around Tucson. For example, a reader told us in Spanish via WhatsApp: "Here I see things happening in Tucson that I don't even know about," and another person shared in English: "Love this newsletter, I look forward to it every week."

We would love for you to be part of this community and learn more about your local information needs and preferences.

All you have to do is sign up for the free weekly newsletter and choose if you want it to arrive via WhatsApp or text every Thursday evening. You will also have the option to choose between English or Spanish. Some people have told us that they use it to practice the language they are learning.

To register or invite someone to do so, just go to tucne.ws/whatsup. You can also simply send us a message via WhatsApp or text at 520-619-7827.

If you want to receive this newsletter via WhatsApp, tap this link and send us the word "Spanish" or "English," according to your preference.

We are waiting for you!