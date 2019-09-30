I-10 northwest of Tucson expands

The ADOT project realigned and widened I-10 from two lanes to three lanes in each direction.

 

 ADOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 is open to three lanes in both directions between Tucson and Casa Grande.

The $72 million project began in December 2017. Construction included straightening I-10 between Eloy and Picacho Peak and creating a new interchange with State Route 87. A dust warning system is currently being installed along the 10-mile stretch between the two communities.

Construction crews work on piers that will bring SR 87 over I-10.

ADOT is now focusing on widening 23 miles of I-10 between Chandler and Casa Grande. Officials believe funds to address this section of I-10 will be available by 2023.

The agency is collaborating with the Maricopa Association of Governments and the Gila River Indian Community on a design concept and an environment impact study.

A construction start date for the expansion project would be determined after the study's completion in May 2020, according to an ADOT press release.

Tags