La fragilidad de lo normal

ENGLISH VERSION BELOW
Hemos aprendido la fragilidad del mundo que conocíamos, la importancia de lo que quizás considerábamos banal y lo esencial que es el contacto humano. Por más de un año hemos tenido que trabajar, estudiar o vivir “a distancia”, reducir el contacto con la gente y las actividades recreativas o culturales.
Para quienes tienen hijos, estamos al final de un año escolar que, en muchos de los casos fue vía remota o mixta, con algunas clases presenciales y otras por videoconferencia. Los universitarios también se han acostumbrado a estar en línea y el teletrabajo se ha vuelto opción para mucha gente.
No obstante, el contacto humano sigue siendo fundamental para nuestra cotidianeidad. En el caso de los más pequeños, seguramente el siguiente ciclo escolar será 100% presencial, lo cual es vital para su desarrollo. Pero será importante también inculcar en la niñez la importancia de seguir manteniendo las reglas de higiene que han sido impuestas. Quisiera esperar que las vacunas para niños estarán disponibles de aquí al final del verano.
En lo que concierne a jóvenes universitarios y adultos, el trabajo a distancia ha llevado a algunas personas a una zona de confort que podría ser peligrosa para la salud debido a la inactividad que genera: ir de la cama a la computadora y de ahí al comedor y repetir ese ciclo de manera cotidiana acarrea riesgos consigo. Si no se mantiene una disciplina que combine tales actividades con ejercicio físico, ese sedentarismo puede es una bomba de tiempo para el organismo.
¿Qué hacer si se está en ese supuesto? Lo primero: asegurarse con el médico del estado de salud, para actuar en consecuencia. Si no se tiene ese rigor que mencionaba, sería recomendable explorar la posibilidad de alternar el teletrabajo con el trabajo presencial en el lugar acostumbrado.
Para quienes nos gusta celebrar las ocasiones especiales, también vemos que la situación se empieza a ver más clara: este día de la madre en mayo, hubo un mayor número de personas que pudieron reunirse para festejar y seguramente será similar para el día del padre.
Cada vez más personas ya han sido vacunadas tanto en México como en Estados Unidos, particularmente los adultos mayores del lado mexicano. El riesgo ha disminuido, pero sigue latente: no olvidemos que en países como Chile que llevaban buen ritmo de vacunación, se dio una nueva oleada de contagios; ni que decir en India. Si se hacen reuniones, hay que insistir en que la familia o amigos que acudan ya hayan recibido su vacuna o no estén en riesgo.
¿Y qué el regreso a actividades culturales y deportivas? En Tucson, los equipos profesionales de futbol (Tucson FC) y de hockey sobre hielo (Tucson Roadrunners) han vuelto a abrir sus juegos a sus fanáticos, aunque con acceso limitado. El Teatro Fox y otros espacios culturales ya anunciaron cartelera para el último cuatrimestre del año, también con cupo limitado y todavía con medidas de higiene y distanciamiento.
Si deseamos que se mantenga esa tendencia de las justas deportivas y actividades culturales, es necesario hacer un esfuerzo adicional y continuar portando mascarillas y respetando la distancia, para que pronto podamos abarrotar nuevamente las salas de conciertos y los estadios como antes lo hacíamos.
En el Consulado de México en Tucson también deseamos volver a tener una agenda cultural que una a nuestras comunidades de origen con nuestra comunidad de adopción. Desde 2015, la Galería Leonora Carrington -ubicada en las instalaciones del propio Consulado-, mantiene exhibiciones abiertas al público en general. Desde el 25 de mayo y durante el verano, habrá una exposición fotográfica en dicho espacio, llamada “Ecosistema06050”: una colección del diplomático mexicano y amante de la fotografía Jacob Prado.
Esperamos que nuevamente las personas nos visiten gradualmente y hagan de ese y de otros espacios culturales parte de su itinerario local. Aunque también solicitaremos las mismas medidas de distanciamiento y de higiene, nos gustaría ver que cada vez un mayor público empiece a acudir y, ¿por qué no? quisiéramos volver a festejar el 15 de septiembre con un magno concierto sinfónico, al igual que en últimos años. Avancemos hacia una nueva normalidad, sin olvidar que esta pandemia nos ha mostrado cuán frágil es el mundo que conocemos y disfrutamos.
ENGLISH VERSION
Back to normal?
We have learnt about the fragility of our world as we knew it, of the importance of things we thought were trivial, and of the significance of human contact. For over a year, we’ve had to work, study or live in a “remote way”, and to avoid contact with people and cultural or recreational activities.
For those who have children, we are experiencing the end of a school year that, in some cases was fully online, in some other ones, it was only partially in person. University students also got used to online learning and home office became an option for many people.
Nevertheless, human touch is still vital for our everyday life. For the little ones, the next school year will be surely 100% in person, which is essential for their growth and development. But it will still be important to teach our children of how important it is to keep all safety standards as a preventive measure. I would really like to believe that vaccines for children will be available before the end of the Summer.
As for university students and adults, home office has brought many of them to a comfort zone that could be dangerous to their health, given the lack of physical activity that it creates: going from the bed to the computer and then to the dining room once and again, on a daily basis, may be risky. A lack of discipline at combining those habits with frequent physical activity may be like a ticking bomb for their body.
What should we do if we are in that situation? First thing: see a doctor, have a check-up and then take any needed measures. If we are not strict with ourselves in balancing our activities, then it would be advisable to alternate working in person and doing home office.
For those of us who like celebrating especial occasions, we have seen a clearer situation: in May, for Mother’s Day, more people were able to gather and celebrate together. I am sure it will be the same on Father’s Day.
More and more people have received their vaccines, both in Mexico and in the United States, especially elder people on the Mexican side of the border. The risk has gone down, but it is still there: don’t forget that countries that had a constantly growing number of immunized people -like Chile- have experienced new waves (I won’t even mention India). If you organize or attend gatherings, it is important to insist that friends or relatives that will attend, are fully vaccinated or not at risk.
And how about going back to sportive and cultural activities? In Tucson, professional sports teams like Tucson FC or the Tucson Roadrunners have opened their doors to their fans, even though the number of people who can attend their games is still limited. The Fox Theater and other cultural spaces have also published their schedules for the last quarter of 2021, again limiting the attendance and still following safety regulations.
If we want this tendency to continue that way for sports and cultural events, we need to make an extra effort and keep wearing face masks and respecting a safety distance between people. That way, we will be able to attend crowded stadiums and concerts sooner, just like we used to.
At the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, we also want to have a cultural agenda again, one that brings together our home towns with our adopted one. Since 2015, the Leonora Carrington Art Gallery -located inside the Consulate- displays different art exhibits, that are open to everyone. Starting May 25 and for the whole Summer, a photographic exhibition will be there for everyone to visit, “Ecosistema06050”: a collection from a Mexican diplomat and amateur photographer named Jacob Prado.
We hope that people will start coming back gradually to visit our exhibit and other cultural spaces in town, as part of their own local itineraries. We will also request the same social distancing and safety measures, but we would love to see an increasing number of people visiting our gallery and, why not? We would be thrilled if we could celebrate the Mexican Independence Day on September 15 with a symphonic concert once again, just like we did on previous years. Let’s move forward to our “new normal”, without forgetting that this pandemic has taught us how fragile the world we love and cherish can be.