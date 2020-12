Ramón Valadez escribe: Agradecido y afortunado de servir en el Condado Pima

As a child, I remember sitting in the back of the family car with my brother and listening to my father tell us how much Tucson had grown at about 500,000 people and spanned as far east as Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road. Sitting in the back of the car, I never imagined what my actual future held.

I have been blessed to have served Arizona and Pima County, in particular, as we grew from a community of about 640,000 to over 1,000,000 people. During that same time, we have seen the election of seven Presidents of the United States and seven Governors of Arizona, and while on the Board of Supervisors, I have served with seven other Pima County Supervisors. I have made many friends and new family while losing others, most recently, my late friend and brother, Supervisor Richard Elias with whom I fondly remember many arguments, but whose love for our community, me and mischief was without question.

As I reflect on my years in public service, I see a Pima County that has been rich through its diversity of people, culture, and places and yet in times of strife we are one people and one community. A place that seeks to balance the needs and desires of our incredible people with our past, present and future. We are also a people with many diverse of ideas and the challenge of crafting those ideas into a vision for a better Pima County.

One of the greatest challenges we have faced as a community is that we have raised and educated our young people, then they and their families have had move away from home for jobs in their chosen field.