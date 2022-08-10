 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Se esperan lluvias por encima del promedio en Tucsón para el resto de agosto

La tormenta monzónica que avanza a través de Marana oscurece lentamente la vista del Picacho Peak a 20 millas al noroeste el martes 9 de agosto de 2022.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Al menos en el corto plazo, no se prevé que la actividad de tormentas eléctricas en Tucsón disminuya.

De hecho, se pronostica que el resto de agosto tendrá precipitaciones levemente superiores a lo normal.

Para el resto de esta semana se espera que Tucsón experimente actividad de tormentas eléctricas diarias durante las tardes. El jueves tiene un 40% de probabilidad de tormentas eléctricas, mientras que el viernes, sábado y domingo la probabilidad de tormentas eléctricas aumenta al 50%.

Pero a pesar de algunos días lluviosos recientes, Tucsón todavía está muy por debajo del total de lluvias monzónicas del año pasado.

El monzón, o monsoon en inglés, del año pasado había registrado 8.23 pulgadas de lluvia hasta el 9 de agosto de 2021, dijo el Servicio Nacional Metereológico. Este año, hasta el martes 9 de agosto la cantidad total de lluvia era de 1.65 pulgadas.

La cantidad promedio de lluvia que recibe Tucson durante el monzón es de 5.69 pulgadas.

Si bien se pronostica que en agosto habrá precipitaciones ligeramente superiores al promedio para este mes, el monzón generalmente termina en septiembre.

El Servicio Nacional Metereológico dijo que septiembre generalmente se aleja del monzón y Tucson verá menos actividad de tormentas entonces.

Jamie Donnelly cubre información de último momento en el Arizona Daily Star. Contáctala vía correo electrónico en jdonnelly@tucson.com

