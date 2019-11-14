Police crash scene (LE)

Escena del accidente que involucró a tres conductores este miércoles 13 de noviembre al mediodía. Uno de ellos huyó.

Una mujer murió después de un accidente de cuatro vehículos por la calle 22 en la zona centro de Tucsón, dicen las autoridades.

La mujer conducía hacia el este en la calle 22 cuando fue impactada por un vehículo que viajaba a gran velocidad alrededor de las 12:20 p.m., dijo el sargento Pete Dugan, portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Tucsón. El accidente provocó que su camioneta saltara y rodara hacia los carriles en sentido contrarios, donde fue golpeada por otros dos vehículos, dijo Dugan.

Otra persona fue trasladada al hospital con heridas leves. Dugan dijo que un niño estaba en uno de los vehículos pero no resultó herido.

El conductor del vehículo que inicialmente golpeó el pick-up de la mujer huyó de la escena. Dugan dijo que el vehículo fue encontrado abandonado a varias cuadras del lugar de los hechos. Los oficiales siguen buscando al conductor del vehículo.

Los oficiales de policía de Tucsón cerraron la calle 22 en dirección este y oeste desde South Wilmot a South Craycroft durante algunas horas del miércoles debido al accidente.

Cualquier persona con información sobre el incidente debe llamar al 911 o al 88-CRIME, una línea anónima de información.

La investigación está en curso. La versión en inglés  será actualizada.

