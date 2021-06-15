Verano, una época de riesgos: columna de Enrique Gómez Montiel

Junio marca oficialmente la llegada del verano, la temporada con las más altas temperaturas en Arizona. Quienes aquí vivimos, sabemos de la necesidad de usar bloqueador en la piel, de hidratarnos constantemente, de no permanecer largos periodos de tiempo en el sol, de usar sombrero o gorra y de extremar precauciones con los más pequeños.
Nosotros conocemos esta temporada, y nos preparamos en consecuencia. Pero, desafortunadamente, el verano trae consigo una cruda realidad, un aumento en el número de migrantes que, muchas veces por falta de información, pierden la vida en el desierto al intentar cruzar por zonas inhóspitas.
La ilusión de una mejor vida lleva cada año a muchas personas a arriesgarse al cruzar la frontera entre Arizona y México por zonas peligrosas y, entre el desconocimiento de la región y las falsas promesas de traficantes de personas, se adentran en una trampa mortal: el desierto, donde en verano las temperaturas alcanzan fácilmente 48ºC (119ºF). Ello sin contar la sensación térmica, que añade varios grados, o el contacto con el suelo, que también concentra mayor temperatura.
Quienes intentan esa peligrosa travesía, frecuentemente provienen de regiones con climas más amigables y están convencidos de que, si ya recorrieron 2 o 3 mil kilómetros hasta la frontera, los últimos 60 u 80 son mero trámite. Pero el recorrido a pie en línea recta desde la franja fronteriza hasta Tucsón es no menor a 7 días, 10 hasta Casa Grande, 15 hasta Phoenix.
El consumo de agua necesario para sobrevivir es de al menos 8 litros (más de 2 galones) por día, los espacios a la sombra son escasos y la propia naturaleza es pasiva-agresiva, pues la flora y fauna pueden ser letal en el desierto; el mismo terreno es difícil.
En muchos casos, hay personas que son dejadas en el desierto a su suerte por el traficante (“para no retrasar al grupo”); en otros, les indican desde el lado mexicano en qué dirección deben caminar (sin exponerse ellos mismos); en ocasiones, caídas o pasos en falso les dejan desamparadas con fracturas u otras lesiones.
Gracias a la colaboración entre autoridades de ambos países, sociedad civil y la intervención del Consulado de México (o del país de origen del migrante) más cercano y del Centro de Información y Asistencia a Mexicanos (CIAM), en ocasiones se logra rescatar con vida a la persona y brindarle atención médica. En otras no.
Desde hace años, el Consulado de México en Tucsón colabora con el Médico Forense del Condado Pima para identificar a quienes no lograron llegar a su meta. Desde 1998 y hasta el 10 de junio de 2021 han sido recuperados los restos de 3,131 personas en el sur de Arizona, de las cuales se ha logrado identificar a 1,700 de ellas. Mil 431 familias continúan sin poder cerrar su duelo.
La propia naturaleza provoca una pronta degradación, por lo que un importante número de hallazgos son restos óseos, en ocasiones de años atrás. Ello dificulta la labor de identificación, pues es necesario a su vez realizar estudios de ADN y confrontarlos con pruebas hechas a posibles familiares o con otros indicadores ya existentes en bases de datos.
Por ello, las autoridades locales han colocado torres lumínicas de rescate en zonas desérticas, con un espejo reflejante en el día y una luz azul por las noches, para que quien las vea pueda acercarse a ellas, y solicitar ser rescatado. A quien traiga teléfono celular, se recomienda marcar al 911 para los mismos efectos. El CIAM también brinda apoyo a quienes cuenten con información que permita el rescate de una persona cuya vida corre peligro en el desierto, el número es el 520 623 7874 y funciona las 24 horas, los 365 días del año.
Del 1º de enero al 10 de junio, han sido encontrados 80 restos en el sur de Arizona. No son estadísticas, son seres humanos. Hablar de migración es delicado, pues cada situación es diferente y las causas que llevan a alguien a dejar su hogar y a buscar una nueva vida varían de una persona a otra. Pero es importante generar consciencia del peligro del desierto y de las altas temperaturas en verano. Una decisión informada puede salvar una vida.
ENGLISH VERSION
June means that summer is officially here, the season with the highest temperatures in Arizona. For those who live here, we know the importance of using sunblock, of hydrating constantly, of avoiding long periods of time in the sun, of using a hat or cap and of taking additional measures with the littler ones.
We know this season, and we prepare for it. But unfortunately, summer also comes with a sad reality, an increase in the number of migrants that lose their lives in the desert while trying to cross through rough areas, in many cases due to the lack of information.
Each year, the hope of finding a better life makes people decide to take the risk of crossing the Arizona-Mexico border through dangerous areas and, due to the lack of familiarity with the region and to false promises from the smuggler, they enter a deadly trap: the desert, where the temperature easily reaches 119ºF (48ºC) in summer. That, without the fact that the heat index adds a few more degrees, and that the ground also keeps higher temperatures.
Those who undertake that dangerous journey often come from weather-friendly regions and are convinced that, if they have already travelled 1500 or 2000 miles, the last 40 or 60 ones are just a trivial matter. But walking straight from the borderline to Tucson means at least a 7-day trip, 10 days to Casa Grande, 15 to Phoenix.
Water consumption for survival is a minimum of at least 2 gallons (almost 8 liters) per day, shady places for a rest are scarce and nature itself is passive-aggressive, as plants and animals may be lethal in the desert. The terrain itself is rugged.
In many cases, some people are left behind in the desert by the smuggler, alone (“so that the group does not waste time”); some other ones, just point them out in which direction they must walk (without crossing the border themselves); in some cases, a fall or a false step leaves them stranded with broken legs or other injuries.
Thanks to the collaboration between authorities from both countries, civil society and the nearest Mexican Consulate (or from the migrant’s country of origin), as well as the Center for Information and Assistance to Mexicans (CIAM), sometimes people are rescued alive and receive medical attention. However, sometimes they are not.
The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson has been collaborating for years with the Pima County Medical Examiner in the identification process of those who didn’t make it. Between 1998 and June 10 2021, 3,131 human remains have been recovered in Southern Arizona, and 1,700 of them have been identified and repatriated. Nevertheless, 1,431 families are still expecting a closure.
An important number of the recovered bodies are actually skeletal remains -that in some cases have been there for years-, as nature itself accelerates the damage processes. That adds to the difficulty of the identification process, as it means DNA studies and comparing the results with samples from possible family members or from existing databases to find the right match.
That is why local authorities have placed rescue beacons in desert zones, that include a mirror for daytime and a blue light at night, so that a person in danger can approach and request assistance. For those who carry a cell phone, it is recommended to dial 911 for the same purpose. CIAM also provides assistance to those that have information that may lead to rescuing a person in a life-threatening situation in the desert, the telephone number is 520 623 7874, it works 24/7 all year long.
Between January 1st and June 10, 80 human remains have been found in Southern Arizona. Those are not statistics; we are talking about people. I know that discussing immigration is always a sensitive issue, as cases are different and what makes a person leave home in search of a new life, may not apply to someone else. However, it is important to raise awareness of the dangers in the desert and the extreme temperatures in summer. A well-informed decision may save a life.