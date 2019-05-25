When the last bell rings at schools across Tucson this week, it's officially summer.
And if your kids dream of fun-filled days at the nearest public pool, you're gonna need to read this.
The City of Tucson and Pima County have a combined total of 29 public pools to keep you from melting all summer and they're just about ready to open.
Pool season starts May 25 for county pools and May 30 for city.
Here's a handy list of where they're all at so you can visit different ones. :)
Pima County pools
The cost to use county pools is $3 for adults and $1 for kids age 17 and under. There is a discount program for those who qualify. Click here to learn more.
Swimming lessons are available for children as young as 6 months, a summer swim team program for kids ages 5-18 and a junior lifeguard program for children ages 11-15. Go here for more info.
Six lap lanes, zero-depth entry, deep end and shaded picnic tables. 387-6555.
Four lap lanes, deep end and shaded picnic tables. 825-9011.
Nine lap lanes, 13½-foot deep end, 1-meter diving board, handicap entry ramp and shaded picnic tables. 696-8671.
Kino Pool (Mulcahy YMCA), 2805 E. Ajo Way
Operated as a partnership between Pima County and YMCA of Southern Arizona. Four lap lanes, slide, deep end, zero-depth entry and shaded benches. 838-0938.
Six lap lanes, 12-foot deep end, separate baby pool and shaded picnic tables. 574-0222.
Six lap lanes, slide, deep end, zero-depth entry, mushroom water feature and grassy areas. 578-2458.
Operated as a partnership between Pima County and YMCA of Southern Arizona. Slide, zero-depth entry and mushroom water feature. 229-9006.
Zero-depth entry, multiple water features, splash pad, shaded benches, interactive statues and lots of grass. 682-8465.
Eight lap lanes, slide, deep end, zero-depth entry, tumble bucket water feature and lots of grass. 616-6500.
Ghost ship
The return of summer of course means the return of the Ghost Ship, the county's 57-foot long inflatable obstacle course that will make a voyage to seven pools this summer.
Here's the schedule:
June 8: Flowing Wells, 1-5 p.m.
June 15: Los Ninos, 1-5 p.m.
June 22: Manzanita, 1-6:30 p.m.
June 29: Wade McLean, 1-6:30 p.m.
July 4: Ajo, 1-5 p.m.
July 6: Kino, 1-6:30 p.m.
July 13: Thad Terry at NW YMCA, 1:30-6:30 p.m.
City of Tucson pools
Kids 17 and under can swim for free at all city pools except for the Edith Ball Adaptive pool, during recreational and family swim hours. Adults swim for $2.
The city also offers swim lessons, a swim team, synchronized swimming, junior lifeguard and diving lessons.
Click here to learn more and check schedules.
Additionally, youth can hang out at 13 recreation centers for free this summer during open recreation hours. Children ages 12-17 are permitted after 2 p.m. and ages 7 and up are permitted after 6 p.m. Find a list of participating centers here.
Located on the campus of Amphitheater High School. Two diving boards and shade structures. 791-4359.
Fully accessible outdoor covered recreational pool with a beach entry, play features, lap lanes, a walking channel with a current, and a heated deck. The indoor therapy pool is heated to approximately 92 degrees and has a bench with jets, handrails, two types of lifts to allow for total accessibility and depths from 2½ to 6 feet. Open year-round. 791-5643.
Diving board, water slide, shade structure and separate wading pool. Shallowest water is 4 feet deep. 791-5388.
Competitive pool with two diving boards and depths ranging from 4 to 13½ feet, shade structure and grassy area is immediately south of a children’s area with playground equipment and picnic tables. Open year-round. 791-4245.
Beach entry, 25-yard competitive course with seven lanes, diving area with a 1-meter board, water slide, shade structure and grassy area. Open year-round. 791-5785.
Water slide, 25-yard course for lap swimming, shallow water area with a 2½-foot depth, and shade structure. The deepest water is 6 feet. 791-4176.
Freedom pool is 25 yards by 60 feet wide with a separate wading pool. Depths range from 2½ feet at the steps to 10 feet in the deep end.
Diving bay with two diving boards, lap lanes in the 25-yard area and separate wading pool. 791-2585.
The 25-yard pool features a diving board, depth of 3½ to 11 feet, accessible stairs and grassy area with ramadas. Separate wading pool with beach entry. 791-4157.
Single-pool facility with depths ranging from 0 to 4 feet with beach-style entry, two water cannons that spray into the pool and a water-spray area off the pool. 791-4358.
This is a three pool complex with a 25-meter main pool ranging from 3 to 5 feet deep, a diving pool with two diving boards and a wading pool. There's a shade structure near the main pool. 791-4821.
Kennedy pool features a 25-yard recreational pool with two diving boards and a wading pool.
Three-pool complex featuring a diving bay with two diving boards, wading pool, central pool with a water slide, depths ranging from 3 to 5 feet, and a shaded area. 791-4405.
Main pool ranges from 3½ to 12 feet in depth and features a water slide. Separate wading pool is 2 feet deep. 791-4356.
The pool is 75 by 60 feet with a 1-meter diving board and a small ramped entrance into the shallow end of the pool. Depths range from 2½ to 12 feet. Open again after a being closed for years. 791-4788.
Two-pool complex features a main pool with depths of 3 to 5 feet and a diving pool with two diving boards. 791-4375.
Stair entry leads to a shallow water area. The depth gradually increases to 6 feet in the 25-yard lap swim area. 791-5058.
Water slide, spray and splash features a 25-yard competitive course, beach entry, separate splash pad and shaded grassy area. 791-5941.
Two diving boards, with depths ranging from 4 to 13½ feet and nearby ramada. 791-5167.
Depths range from 4 to 13½ feet and has a portable ramp entry. A diving area has two diving boards. The lap swimming course is 25 yards. 791-4004.
Other places to cool off
Four diving boards, interactive and shaded splash pad, water slide, 50-meter competition pool and 25-yard recreation pool. Plus, it has a concession stand.
The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children. Sunday is Family Fun Day and costs $5 for a family of six.
Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road, at Ora Mae Harn District Park, Marana
The pool opens May 28. The pool includes seven swim lanes, a diving bay and ramada-style seating. Depths range from 3 to 12 feet.
Swimming is free of charge.
Marana Pool offers dive-in movies, junior lifeguard training, sensory splash and swim lessons. Go here for details.
You can now reserve a shaded picnic area for a party during open swim time.