With so many local events and festivals to choose from each year, it can be hard to keep track.
So, to ensure you make it to all of your faves, we created this list of Tucson's best and biggest celebrations throughout the year.
You know the ones — Tucson Meet Yourself, All Souls Procession, Return of the Mermaids, etc., etc.
Put them in your calendar. Then plan your yearly vacay.
Zoom...Zoom
This annual event held at the Children's Museum Tucson celebrates the many modes of transportation. Guests include TEP, Oro Valley Police Department, Pima County Sheriff's Department Zipline and ambulance. The event includes free admission to the museum all day.
When: Jan 19, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Tucson Jazz Festival
Featuring well known jazz acts from around the country, this is a two week festival, with the main event being a free daylong Downtown Jazz Fiesta on MLK day on two outdoor stages and other venues downtown. This year's feature acts include The Hot Sardines, Bobby McFerrin, Asleep at the Wheel, Magos Herrera Quartet, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque and Joey Alexander.
When: Jan. 11-21, 2019
Dillinger Days
Celebrate the January 1934 capture by Tucson Police and Fire departments of notorious gangster John Dillinger and his gang with re-enactments, car shows, artifact displays, a speakeasy and live music.
When: Jan. 18-19, 2019
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street
Tucson Fringe Theater Festival
A three-day non-juried and uncensored performing arts festival that takes place at six different venues. Buy tickets to see as many shows as you want. The festival gives you the chance to see nontraditional performing arts on the cheap.
When: Jan. 10-13, 2019
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
For a little more than two weeks in February nearly 4,000 trade companies from every continent converge in Tucson at about 45 venues selling their gems, minerals, fossils and other items.
When: Feb. 2-17, 2019
Family Sci-Fest
Experience hands-on science activities at this annual event at the Children's Museum Tucson. You'll see robots, space stuff and much more. Plus, free admission all day.
When: Feb. 16, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo
Watch bull riders, barrel riders, mutton bustin and more at the Celebration of Cowboys. The yearly event includes the Tucson Rodeo Parade, which is said to be the longest non-motorized parade.
When: Feb. 16-24, 2019
Tucson Festival of Books
You'll find everything for the book lover and knowledge seeker here, from Science City, to author tents and workshops to a kid's pavilion and entertainment. There's something for everyone in your whole family at this this annual two-day event. You may even get to meet some of your favorite authors.
When: March 2-3, 2019
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
The street fair features artists from around the world, crafters,entertainers and food vendors twice annually, in spring and winter.
When: March 22-24, 2019 and Dec. 7-9, 2019
KFMA Day
All day alternative rock music festival at Kino Stadium. This year features Shinedown and Asking Alexandria. More bands will be announced later.
When: March 23, 2019, noon to 10 p.m.
Spring Festival of the Arts
This two day festival hosted by Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance features up to 150 artists and exhibitors in all mediums, live strolling performances, food vendors and arts activities for the whole family.
When: March 30-31, 2019
Cyclovia
Select streets are closed off to cars so you can play, bike, walk, jog, skate or roll in the road. It's a way to have good old fashioned people-powered fun in the streets without worrying about traffic. Plus there are lots of fun activities along the route, such as hula hoops, contests and games.
When: April 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arizona International Film Festival
Watch independent films at The Screening Room and other venues around Tucson during this 11-day festival. This year's theme is Bridging Cultures and provides a way for independent cinema to share the voices from diverse cultures. This is the 28th year of the festival and during that time it has exhibited more than 2,800 films representing 95 countries.
When: April 10-21, 2019
Tucson Folk Festival
Celebrate American and folk music traditions for two days in this annual family friendly event. The festival features five stages of traditional, contemporary and ethnic folk and acoustic music. More than 120 groups or soloists will perform, including national headliner Red Molly, and local headliner Heather Hardy.
When: April 6-7, 2019
Where: Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
UA Spring Fling
This student-run carnival features carnival rides, games, food booths and entertainment at the University of Arizona mall.
When: April 12-14, 2019
Pima County Fair
Carnival rides, food, shows, concerts, animals and more.
When: April 18-28, 2019
Agave Heritage Festival
This week-long festival for those 21 and over celebrates the cultural, commercial and culinary significance of the agave plant. There will be talks, tours, tastings, dinners and exhibits at several venues including Hotel Congress, The Carriage House, Mission Garden, Maynards Market & Kitchen and others.
When: April 23-May 5, 2019
HOCO Fest
A three-day event featuring more than 50 musical acts, liquor tastings, guest lecturers, workshops, vintage clothing and vinyl record fairs and after parties.
When: Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019
Return of the Mermaids
Believe it or not, Tucson is full of landlocked mermaids and they all come out in costume to celebrate the monsoons and walk in a parade every August. There's live music, a DJ, art vendors, kids activities and a costume contest. The event spans North Fourth Avenue and downtown.
When: Aug. 10, 2019
Dusk Music Festival
This two-day music festival in the fall features nationally recognized acts, as well as Arizona artists and local foods.
When: Nov. 9-10, 2019
Oro Valley Music Festival
A two-day music festival featuring local acts, as well as well known pop-rock and country stars.
When: Early October
Arizona Insect Festival
Learn about, touch and eat bugs at this free one-day festival hosted by the University of Arizona.
When: Oct. 20, 2019
More info: Go here
Tucson Meet Yourself
This three-day festival happens every October to celebrate the diverse culture, food and art of the people that live here. It's also known as "Tucson Eat Yourself" because of all of the delicious foods.
When: October 11-13, 2019
Procession of Little Angels
Children and families gather to paint wings, create paper flowers, get their faces painted and approach grief from a child's point of view. There's live performances, a children's altar and a small procession around Armory Park.
When: Nov. 9, 2019, 3 to 7 p.m.
All Souls Procession
This event is huge. More than 150,000 people gather downtown, some in costume, some carrying memorials or altars to celebrate, mourn and reflect on those who have died. There's music. There are dancers. There is a ton of creative energy. The group walks about two miles together to watch a finale that includes performances by Flam Chen and the burning of the urn.
When: Nov. 10, 2019, 4-10 p.m.
Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival
The festival is a celebration of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico, which includes a tamale contest, local entertainment and artisan, food and farmers market vendors.
When: Dec. 7, 2019
Holiday Nights a Million Lights
More than a million twinkling lights illuminate the paths of Tohono Chul while musicians perform throughout the gardens. There's also a sing-along and star gazing through a telescope.
When: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
This is your go-to holiday light viewing destination. The whole neighborhood is transformed into a lit up wonderland. Plus there are food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow.
When: Mid-Dec. to Dec. 26
Parade of Lights and Festival
The festival starts off with a festival, live music, food and other family activities. It's followed by Tucson's annual parade of all things lit up. You'll see dancers with lit up dresses, Santa, cars with holiday lights and more.
When: Mid Dec.