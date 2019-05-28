READ IN ENGLISH

El restaurante de inspiración mediterránea Charrovida, el más nuevo de la familia El Charro, abrirá sus puertas el miércoles 29 de mayo.

Es el tercer nuevo concepto que la familia Flores lanza en tres años.

Charrovida, ubicado cerca de Ina Road en el 7109 N. Oracle Road, es un restaurante de fusión mediterránea-sonorense que se inspira en las filosofías basadas en plantas y alimentos sustentables, una pasión de Carlotta Flores, la matriarca de la familia. El énfasis está en lo saludable, pero con un enfoque de El Charro en el sabor y la innovación.

Flores dirigirá la cocina, utilizando variaciones de algunas de las recetas de El Charro Café, que su familia abrió en el centro de la ciudad en 1922, y los restaurantes de carnes y mariscos que han añadido.

"Es una oportunidad de tomar nuestros sabores y ponerlos en el centro del plato", dijo al Arizona Daily Star a principios de marzo.

La familia Flores, que tiene cuatro ubicaciones de su café insignia El Charro, lanzó Charro Steak en el 188 E. Broadway hace tres años. A principios de enero, abrieron a un lado el restaurante de mariscos Charro del Rey, en 178 E. Broadway.

Charrovida, ubicada en la calle de El Charro Café Oro Valley en 7725 N. Oracle Road, estará abierto todos los días de 10 a.m. a 9 p.m.

New restaurants and coffee shops that have opened in Tucson in 2019

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch