¡El popular sitio web de viajes TripAdvisor lanzó sus premios anuales Travelers Choice Restaurants a principios de diciembre y adivinen quién ganó este año? El acreedor del James Beard, El Güero Canelo, alcanzó el puesto número 19 en la nueva categoría "Fast Casual", que también incluye a restaurantes como Five Guys, In 'N Out, Shake Shack y Portillo's Hot Dogs (el ganador).
Los premios reconocen a 75 restaurantes de EE. UU. en las categorías de gastronomía fina, gastronomía cotidiana y comida rápida informal. Están determinados por un algoritmo que analiza la cantidad y la calidad de las revisiones en el sitio web.
Otro restaurante de Arizona también ganó este año: Cafe Monarch en Old Town Scottsdale obtuvo el tercer lugar en restaurantes finos. Se ubicó justo debajo de los restaurantes de la Ciudad de Nueva York con estrellas Michelin Gabriel Kreuther y Daniel. "El Cafe Monarch, de propiedad y gestión familiar, ofrece un menú de degustación de cuatro platos en constante evolución con ingredientes locales, orgánicos, sostenibles y de primera calidad en un ambiente elegante", se lee en el comunicado de prensa.
ENGLISH VERSION
The popular travel website TripAdvisor just released its annual Travelers Choice Restaurants awards, and guess who made it this year?! Tucson's own James Beard winning El Güero Canelo clocked in at No. 19 in the new "Fast Casual" category, which also includes restaurants like Five Guys, In 'N Out, Shake Shack and Portillo's Hot Dogs (the winner).
The awards recognize 75 U.S. restaurants in the categories of fine dining, everyday dining and fast casual. They're determined by an algorithm that looks at the quantity and quality of the reviews on the website.
Another Arizona restaurant also won this year: Cafe Monarch in Old Town Scottsdale took third place in fine dining. It was ranked right below the Michelin-starred New York City restaurants Gabriel Kreuther and Daniel. "The family-owned and operated Café Monarch offers an ever-evolving four-course tasting menu featuring local, organic, sustainable and premium ingredients in an elegant setting," the news release reads.