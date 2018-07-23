The local midtown theater has hosted the family film festival for 12 years now as a free way for families to spend time together and see a variety of films they might not otherwise see.
Each morning of the fest starts with games, hands-on activities, live performances, giveaways, free popcorn and surprises. There's also a daily free raffle to win a $50 gift certificate to the toy store Mildred & Dildred and other prizes.
Everything is FREE. Even the popcorn. YAS!
Movie Details
Movies start at 10 a.m. each day.
Saturday and Sunday films have two showtimes: 10 and 11 a.m.
Pre-show festivities start at 9:15 a.m.
Pro-tip: Get there early to make sure you get a seat, especially on the weekends.
Here's the schedule:
Tuesday, July 24: Roald Dahl's "Revolting Rhymes"
Storyline: Classic fairy tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, The Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderalla are mixed together and served up with a mischievous twist.
Wednesday, July 25: "The Neverending Story"
Storyline: This 1984 film tells the story of a troubled boy who escapes into a fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book.
Thursday, July 26: "The Last Unicorn"
Storyline: A unicorn and a magician fight an evil king who is trying to capture the world's unicorns.
Friday, July 27: "Looney Tunes on the Big Screen"
Storyline: A collection of vintage Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies cartoons.
Saturday, July 28: "Spirited Away"
Storyline: Animated Japanese film about a 10-year-old girl who wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits where humans are changed into beasts.
Sunday, July 29: "Beauty and the Beast"
Storyline: Disney's live-action re-telling of the studio's 1991 animated classic about a beautiful young woman who falls in love with a prince who had been turned into a beast.