'How To Train Your Dragon 2'
Buy Now

This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters, from left, Stoick, voiced by Gerard Butler, Valka, voiced by Cate Blanchett and Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel, in a scene from "How To Train Your Dragon 2." (AP Photo/DreamWorks Animation)

 DreamWorks Animation

The local midtown theater has hosted the family film festival for 12 years now as a free way for families to spend time together and see a variety of films they might not otherwise see. 

Each morning of the fest starts with games, hands-on activities, live performances, giveaways, free popcorn and surprises. There's also a daily free raffle to win a $50 gift certificate to the toy store Mildred & Dildred and other prizes.

Everything is FREE. Even the popcorn. YAS!

+1 
Buy Now

Admission is free to the 12h annual Loft Cinemas Kids Fest.

Movie Details

Movies start at 10 a.m. each day. 

Saturday and Sunday films have two showtimes: 10 and 11 a.m.

Pre-show festivities start at 9:15 a.m.

Pro-tip: Get there early to make sure you get a seat, especially on the weekends. 

Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, July 24: Roald Dahl's "Revolting Rhymes"

Storyline: Classic fairy tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, The Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderalla  are mixed together and served up with a mischievous twist.

Wednesday, July 25: "The Neverending Story"

Storyline: This 1984 film tells the story of a troubled boy who escapes into a fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book.

Thursday, July 26: "The Last Unicorn"

Storyline: A unicorn and a magician fight an evil king who is trying to capture the world's unicorns.

Friday, July 27: "Looney Tunes on the Big Screen"

Storyline: A collection of vintage Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies cartoons. 

Saturday, July 28: "Spirited Away" 

Storyline: Animated Japanese film about a 10-year-old girl who wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits where humans are changed into beasts. 

Sunday, July 29: "Beauty and the Beast"

Storyline: Disney's live-action re-telling of the studio's 1991 animated classic about a beautiful young woman who falls in love with a prince who had been turned into a beast.

Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson

Tags