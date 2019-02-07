2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Young women with the Miss Latinoamerica Model Agency de Lourdes Garcia walk along the parade route during the Tucson Rodeo Parade on Feb 23, 2017. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Save your money and check out these Tucson events that are totally free.

+17 

First Thursday at the Tucson Museum of Art

On the first Thursday of every month, the Tucson Museum of Art is free and open to the public. Enjoy live music, performances, art-making, unique gallery experiences and more.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7,  5–8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Find more information on dates and times here.

+17 

Pima County Seed Library's Seventh Birthday Seed and Plant Shindig

Bring your seeds and plants to swap and the librarians will help your kids craft a paper pot to plant their seeds. The Bean Tree Farm and Arizona Homemade Artisans will be demonstrating some delicious uses for native desert plants too.

Where: Seed Library of Pima County Public Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

+17 

Free Screening: Paddington 2 

Watch a classic family-friendly film with your favorite furry friend, Paddington. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10-11:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

+17 

Momma Breathe Walk

Get your strollers ready! Take a 2-mile aerobic walk with your littles, meet other moms and have fun. Little exercise and yoga breaks will be taken along the way. 

Where: Rio Vista Natural Resources Park, 3974 N. Tucson Blvd. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

+17 

Yoga in Motion 

Enjoy a relaxed flow class with twists, balancing and back strengthening and wind down. Remember to bring your mat and towel. 

Where: Athleta at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

+17 

Craft Collaborative and Galentine's Day at Creative Tribe

Bring your own project to work on, meet new people, try a new medium or just take a little time to get creative. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event is free and potluck style. Bring your favorite pink, red or white treat!

Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

+17 

Free Outdoor Screening of The Princess Bride

It's Inconceivable! See a popular fairy tale comedy under the stars on a giant inflatable solar cinema screen. Remember to bring your own seating for the event. 

Where: University of Arizona, 1657 E. Helen St.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8-9:50 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

+19 

Family Sci-Fest at the Children's Museum

Visit and see demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on experiments. This event encourages kids and parents to explore STEM and how to use it in our daily lives.  

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Museum admission will be free all day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

More information here

+25 

Concert Series at Steam Pump Ranch 

Amber Norgaard Trio will be singing and strumming at the ranch. The event features live music, outdoor market and activities for the kids. 

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10:30–12 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

+17 

Family Day at Tucson Museum of Art

Create family projects like mandalas, scratchboard art and puppets at TMA. After your family fun, stay and enjoy a performance by The Dusty Ramblers Project.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Activities are free, admission to the museum is also free this day.

More information here

+10 

Oro Valley Concert Series

Have some fun with some New Orleans dixieland jazz at the Oro Valley Concert Series. This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

+24 

Speedway Yoga

Keep your life in balance with classes held weekly throughout the month. Beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga will be practiced. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.

Where: Central Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9-10:30 a.m. 

Cost: Free, first 15 registered.

For more information click here

+17 

Family Bike Ride to the Summer Camp Fair

Living Streets Alliance will lead a Family Bike Ride from Himmel Park to the Jewish Community Center so that families can enjoy a little extra special time together and get a little exercise on their way to the This Is Tucson Summer Camp Fair. The ride is all-ages, family-friendly, no friend left behind — to and from the School and Camp Fair. 

Where: The ride will leave and return to the north parking lot of Himmel Park, off East First Street, behind the Himmel Park Library.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17. The ride will depart at 11 a.m., arriving at the Camp Fair between 11:30-11:45, and will regroup for the ride back at 2 p.m., arriving back at the parking lot between 2:30-2:45pm.

Cost: Free. Bring a helmet, especially if you are under 18, a working bicycle, a water bottle, and a sense of adventure

For more information click here.

Summer Camp Fair

Find the perfect summer camp for your family at this one-stop event that brings together Tucson's best summer camp organizations with parents and kids.

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

+17 

94th Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade

Get up early to grab a spot for the best rodeo parade in the country. The route begins on Ajo Highway and ends at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. 

Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum 4823 S 6th Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free except for grand-stand seating. 

More information here

+17 

USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble at Fox Theater 

The Fox Tucson Theatre is teaming up with USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble. During the concert you will hear the music of jazz legends Duke Ellington, Woody Herman and Count Basie.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

+17 

The zany animal protagonists of "Madagascar 3" head into the waters off Monaco.

Outdoor Screening of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

See what Alex, Gloria, Melman and Marty are up to at the park. The screening will take place outdoors on hippie hill at Himmel Park. Bring your own seating and food trucks will be available onsite. 

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6-7:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here. 

+17 

Mildred & Dildred presents: Mr. Nature’s Music Garden

Join a singalong with Mr. Nature and friends and then stroll through Mildred & Dildred's whimsical toy shop. 

Where: Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

Tags