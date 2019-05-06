There are lots of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley and the best part is that you don't need a lot of cash to do them. Every month we curate a list of all the free events happening this month.
Game of Thrones at Sky Bar
The Sky Bar is breaking in their new 4K HD projectors with the final season of Game of Thrones. Drink specials will be available for purchase and don't forget your free popcorn too.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sundays, May 5 and 12, 4:30-9 p.m. and May 19, 3-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, guests under 21 must have legal guardian present.
Music Under the Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Tucson Boys Chorus and Irish dancers. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family, friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 12, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oh for the Love of Music
Oro Valley's Gaslight Music Hall is featuring a jam session with local musicians. This event is great for striving musicians to test out their skills without the stage fright. You can do anything from jamming with friends, getting some tips and tricks or just sitting back and enjoying your community symphony.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, May 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your instrument.
OnesAll Band in Oro Valley
Listen to a funky family of musicians and rock the night away with family and friends. The band plays original material, and also pays tribute to great bands/artists like Toto, Heart, John Mayer, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Chaka Kahn, Michael Jackson and more.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, May 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to bring your chairs.
Southern Arizona Swim Fest
Swim Fest begins May 16 and continue through Aug. 1. This community event is focused on teaching children 3-12 and guardians with their children 6 months to 2 years old the basics of water safety. Every child that attends Swim Fest will receive vouchers for eight free YMCA swim classes.
Where/When: Thursdays, May 16 to Aug. 1. You can find the schedule here.
Cost: Free and no membership required. Plus, eight free additional classes after child and parent complete a scheduled Swim Fest class. Register here.
Jazz concert at Main Gate Square
Listen to three vocalists combine their talents to bring you the sweet sound of harmonized jazz. Triple Threat features the iconic voices of Kathryn Burns, Crystal Stark and Julie Ann.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, validated parking in Tyndall Garage after 5 p.m.
Art after Dark
The Children's Museum and University of Arizona Poetry Center Kids are teaming up to help kids explore creative writing. Kids will have the opportunity to write their own poetry using typewriters, listen to stories and join a poetry slam.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, May 11, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Muppets
Kids will love this hilarious film starring our old-school faves Kermit and the gang. Pre-show activities will be hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 11, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert
Freddy Parish will be performing original songs and tunes in a neo-traditional folk and country style.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 11, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Relax with your family in the open air and watch some zoo animals get into trouble. The screening will be on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. The You Sly Dog food truck will be on site in case you get hungry.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, May 17, 7-8:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Chicken Run at Flowers and Bullets
Watch a quirky film about chickens trying to escape the farm for freedom. Please bring your own seating.
Where: Flowers and Bullets, 3538 E. Ellington Place
When: Saturday, May 18, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free. In the event of poor weather, this outdoor screening will be moved to an indoor venue nearby (ramada).
Family Fiesta Summer Reading Kick-Off
Help kids get tuned into reading during summer break with this fun event. Get a free book, meet Curious George and Clifford, stories with Make Way for Books, visit the Bookmobile, free seeds from the Seed Library and craft projects.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 18, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Movie in Marana: The Emoji Movie
😃💩🖐️📽️🌳 Bring something to sit on or borrow a chair at the event. Sweet Sensations Ice Cream and Candy will be on site with treats.
Where: Saturday, May 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
When: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Open Studios Under the Full Moon
Wander around and meet resident artists and their work, while the Los Streetlight Curb Players play live music from the main stage. If you get hungry, stop by Molecular Munchies and Kababeque Indian Grill food trucks for tasty food or grab a drink at Tucson Hop Shop.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 18, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Black Cat Bones at Tucson Premium Outlets
Black Cat Bones is grooving their way to the outlet mall to bring you entertainment and rhythm. Listen to signature mixes of classic blues and rock with R&B, featuring smooth vocals and blues jams.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 18, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Community Mural Forum and Mural Tour
Downtown murals have become destinations and landmarks, bringing thousands of people downtown. Join the community as they discuss the mural program and its future. This discussion will include brief presentations from this year's downtown muralists.
Where: 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Sunday, May 19, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rob Wright at the Deemester Outdoor Performance Center
Join Tucson Pops Orchestra and listen to Rob strum his rhythmic banjo with some humor. Remember to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 26, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Jurassic Park Screening at Palo Verde Park
Stomp! Watch Spielberg's original Jurassic Park and see where it all started. Food trucks will be on site in case you — or a dino — gets hungry.
Where: Palo Verde Park
When: Friday, May 24, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your own seating.
Spring Into Summer at Old Tucson
Celebrate Memorial Day with a weekend-long free admission for kids 11-and-under. The event will have kid games, prizes, pie-eating contests and regular scheduled entertainment.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday-Monday, May 25-27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission for ages 11-and-under.
Oro Valley Summer Kick Off
Have some fun and cool down at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center. This free event includes swim, pool activities, prizes, field games, food truck and slip 'n slide.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a towel.