It's that time of the year, Tucson!
Pima County pools officially opened Saturday.
Most will remain open until school is back in session, with an additional four open through Labor Day. According to Pima County's website, fees are $1 for kids and $3 for adults.
Here's a handy list of the county's pools (click here for more county pool info):
- Ajo Pool — 290 E. 5th Street
- Catalina Pool — 16562 N. Oracle Road
- Flowing Wells Jr. High School Pool — 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Kino Pool — 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Los Niños Pool — 5432 S. Bryant Avenue
- Manzanita Pool — 5110 S. San Joaquin Avenue
- Picture Rocks Pool — 5615 N. Sanders Road
- Thad Terry Pool — 7770 N. Shannon Road
- Wade McLean Pool — 12000 W. Emigh Road
The county pools also offer swimming lessons for kids as young as six months. Lessons are $20 and are provided in two-week sessions with eight classes. The first session begins June 3. Click here to register.
There's also a Novice Summer Swim Team Program for children ages 5 to 18. The $20 program is offered at all pools except for the Picture Rocks pool. Registration is open until June 7, or until the team reaches capacity. Click here to register.
And if that's not enough, there's also a Junior Lifeguard Program for children ages 11 to 15. The program doesn't certify your kiddos to be a lifeguard, but will introduce them to skills needed for future lifeguarding.
The program costs $30 and begins June 3. Click here to register.
Still in need of more pool options? Click here to see the City of Tucson's pools!