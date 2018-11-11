En las décadas de los setentas y ochentas, las Thrifty Drug Stores estaban en todos los suburbios de Arizona. Podías comprar algodón en bolitas y medicina para la tos, surtir una receta y llevar frascos de colonia barata o de perfume para las visitas inesperadas de Navidad.
Thrifty también tenía un mostrador de nieves donde te servían nieve en forma cilíndrica en conos sencillos. Los sabores eran rocky road, rainbow, pistachio, pecan praline, chocolate malted krunch, cotton candy, lemon head y decenas de otros sabores únicos que te vendían por 10 o 15 centavos la cucharada.
El precio ha subido considerablemente en las tres décadas que han pasado desde que Thrifty fue adquirido por Rite Aid y prácticamente salió de Arizona. Cuando Thrifty Ice Cream abra en el Tucson Mall a finales de noviembre o principios de diciembre, una nieve sencilla te costará de 2.99 dólares en adelante.
Thrifty, que estará en el espacio que ocupaba la tienda de tés Teavana en el segundo piso del centro comercial, podría tener hasta 20 distintos sabores, dijo el gerente general Chris Lopez.
Lopez dijo que Thrifty planea abrir unas cinco neverías en Tucsón antes de entrar al mercado de Phoenix. La empresa, con sede en San Diego, California, se apoya ampliamente en la nostalgia, haciendo que la gente se acuerde de su juventud.
Lopez dijo que desde que inició la construcción de la nevería esta semana, ha habido mucha gente que se detiene para contar sus recuerdos sobre Thrifty Ice Cream. Y Lopez escucha con gusto las historias y les dice de cuando él comía Thrifty de niño en Sierra Vista.
“Mi mamá me llevaba a la farmacia y me acuerdo de que a veces tenías que ir con la cajera y ella anunciaba “Tenemos a alguien en Thrifty Ice Cream”, y venían al mostrador”, dijo.
“Creo que va a funcionar en Tucsón”, dijo. “La marca es bien conocida aquí. Creo que es un buen complemento (para el centro comercial)”.
A diferencia de las neverías Thrifty originales que sólo tenían un mostrador, la del Tucson Mall tendrá varias mesas y sillas. El menú también incluirá bebidas, banana splits y otros postres. Estará abierto durante el horario del centro comercial.
ENGLISH VERSION
Back in the 1970s and '80s, Thrifty Drug Stores dotted suburban Arizona. You could get cotton balls and cough medicine, fill a prescription and buy inexpensive bottles of no-frills cologne or perfume for that unexpected holiday guest.
Thrifty also had an ice cream counter where employees scooped cylinder-shaped servings of rocky road, rainbow, pistachio, pecan praline, chocolate malted krunch, cotton candy, lemon head and dozens of unique flavors into simple cake cones and sent you on your way for 10 or 15 cents a scoop.
The cost has gone up significantly in the three decades that have passed since Thrifty got bought out by Rite Aid and mostly left Arizona. When Thrifty Ice Cream shop opens for business at Tucson Mall in late November or early December, it will cost you $2.99 for a single scoop and goes up from there.
Thrifty, taking over the Teavana tea shop space on the second level in the mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, could have as many as 20 flavors of ice cream, said General Manager Chris Lopez.
Lopez said Thrifty plans to open about five ice cream shops in Tucson before moving into the Phoenix market. The company, which is based in San Diego, is banking largely on nostalgia, reminding people of their youth.
Lopez said since construction started on the shop this week, he's had a number of people stop by to recount their Thrifty Ice Cream memories. And Lopez will gladly swap stories, telling about the times he ate Thrifty's when he was a young boy in Sierra Vista.
"My mom used to take me to the pharmacy and I remember sometimes you would have to get the cashier and she would call, 'Hey we have someone in Thrifty Ice Cream,' and they would come up to the counter," he said.
"I think it's going to do well here in Tucson," he said. "The brand is well known in Tucson. I think it's a good complement (to the mall)."
Unlike the original Thrifty's Ice Cream that was just a counter, the Tucson Mall shop will include several tables and chairs. The menu also will include soft drinks, banana splits and other treats. It will be open during mall hours.