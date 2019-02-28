Everyone 🎉
Tucson Festival of Books
This free event for family and friends includes two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, special visitors, fantastic local performers, parades, shopping and more. It's a lot, so we made you a helpful guide for how to do it.
Don't forget to stop by the This Is Tucson tent located on the south side of the mall near Cherry Ave. (right in front of the circus.) We'll be selling T-shirts for $10, tote bags for $20 and take your chances at spinning the prize wheel for some awesome swag.
Where: Tucson Festival of Books, University of Arizona Mall
When: Saturday, March 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
Storybook Parade at Tucson Festival of Books
Dress up as your favorite character or bring your favorite book to march with at the festival. Kids will get to march with special guests, Pete the Cat, Madeline, Clifford, Ladybug Girl, Cookie Mouse, Esteban the Magnificent and more. We also made a helpful guide for how to enjoy the festival with kiddos.
Where: UA BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 2, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Empty Bowls
Buy a handmade bowl to support Interfaith Community Services Food Banks. Then fill up on soup, bread and desserts offered by local restaurants. While you're eating and exploring you can listen to live music and mingle.
Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Rd.
When: Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
For more information click here.
MHC Balloon Glow and Wine Tasting
Enjoy 10 hot air balloons, balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, food vendors, jumping castles, live entertainment, beer garden, prizes and more.
Where: Marana Heritage Arena
When: Saturday, March 9, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20 depending on activity and $5 for parking.
Wild Wild West Con
This Steampunk festival includes concerts, street performers, special events, panels, workshops, rides and games.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Friday-Sunday, March 8-10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $7-$210
For more information here.
Family Yoga Night at the Oro Valley Community Center
Grab the family and maybe a couple friends for an evening of poses and fun. Remember to bring a mat and water bottle for you and your gang.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, March 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person or $15 for a family of up to five people.
Friday Night Live at Steam Pump Ranch
Enjoy a star filled night of live music, wine, games and food trucks. Sonoita Vineyards will be selling wine, while you listen to live music from Don Armstrong & the Whiskeypalians and the Cochise County All Stars. Games will be set out on the lawn for all ages to enjoy.
Where: Oro Valley Parks & Recreation, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, March 1, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tour de Cookie
Bicyclists will ride a casual 30-mile loop while twelve community organizations will hand out cookies to happy riders.
Where: Rillito Raceway Park
When: Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: $40, ages 12 and under are free with a registered adult.
Vida: Celebrating Women
This food festival is celebrating Southern Arizona's female culinary artists and makers. Enjoy signature dishes and drinks created specifically for the festival by the greatest female chefs and mixologists.
Where: Tucson Historic Train Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, March 9, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $25
Yo-Glow at YogaOasis
Get ready for a vinyasa style class with a twist. Decorate yourself with neon paint and glow bracelets in a room illuminated by black lights to enhance the sensory experience on your mat.
Where: YogaOasis Central, 2631 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, March 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Arrive by 7 p.m. for body painting.
Cost: $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Art Market and Flower Festival at TMA
The festival features more than 100 local artists and artisans with their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art and gift items. Additionally, local florists and nurseries will participate, offering an array of living art. The weekend event also includes food by local vendors, concerts, and other programs throughout the weekend.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 15-17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spring Round-Up
Ride into spring at Trail Dust Town. The event features a petting zoo and horseback rides from TRAK, snacks and sandwiches from the Savoy Opera House, three wild west stunt shows, beer from Barrio Brewing and backyard games. The regular scheduled activities like the train, carousel, ferris wheel, haunted house, and Museum of the Horse Soldier are open during the event too.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, March 15, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $2.50-$12, depending on activity.
Goat Yoga at Catalina Brewing Company
Baa! Make your plank strong, cause you might have a baby goat on your back. Enjoy a class that is part yoga and part animal therapy, but don't forget to grab a tasty brew and a baby goat selfie.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, March 16, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: $15, register here.
Historic Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
See 300 artists from around the world, 40 food vendors, and 20 local musicians. There will be a free shuttle service provided from the Pennington Street Garage and the Tyndall Avenue Garage by VIP Taxi.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. 9th St.
When: March 22-24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Purim Party and Costume Contest at JCC
Take a journey under the sea at the JCC for a bubbing good time. The event is located in the ballroom and attendees are encouraged to dress up in their watery best for the costume contest. There will also be a open bar, DJ, appetizers and more.
Where: Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Saturday, March 23, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $10 in advance and $18 at the door.
Park Fest at Palo Verde Park
Put on your dance pants and head to the park for a rockin' good time.
The event will feature four stages with live performances, 12 bands and food trucks.
Where: Palo Verde Park
When: Sunday, March 24, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Botanical Gardens Urban Garden Festival and Plant Sale
Eating AND shopping! Enjoy cooking demos, food vendors and live music under the shady trees. Remember to take advantage of the other exhibits while you're there.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Sunday, March 24, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$15, ages 3 and under are free.
Water Lantern Festival
Make a memory with friends and family and send it off into the luminescent water. The Water Lantern Festival brings people together in a magical night with food and music.
Where: Silverbell Lake
When: Saturday, March 30, 3:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $25-$40
Spring Festival of the Arts
Enjoy the spring air and take a scenic drive to Oro Valley and check out your local artists. This two-day festival features 150 artists and exhibitors, live musical performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Archery Expo Day in Oro Valley
Archery Expo Day gives archers and those interested in learning a bit more about the sport the opportunity to enjoy a day at the range. Admission gets you basic archery instruction, walk around archery course, 3D archery shoot with Pusch Ridge Archers, food trucks and vendor booths.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Marana Founders' Day
Celebrate Marana's past and future with a parade, food vendors, inflatables, performances and more.
Where: 13395 N. Marana Main St.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Runs, Walks, Races 👟
Spring Cross Country Classic
Celebrate spring with a fun 5K through the scenic rolling trails at Lincoln Regional Park. There are separate races for men and women and a variety of age groups. After the race, dig into some free pancakes and play family-friendly games.
Where: Lincoln Regional Park, 4325 S. Pantano
When: Saturday, March 2, 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $18-$24, register here.
Cape Chase: Superhero Adaptive Race
Use your super powers to defeat the course full of villainous obstacles. This unique program, allows young athletes with disabilities to travel a race course side-by-side with their able bodied peers and experience up to eight sensory obstacles along the way. The first 200 teens get a cape to help them fly to the finish line.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, March 9, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Pre-reg $15 and $25 day of the event.
Arizona Distance Classic, Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon & 5K
Runners and walkers get to enjoy a breathtaking course, while the Santa Catalina Mountains keep them company on the journey to the finish line. Plentiful aid stations and cheer groups line the course. Every participant receives a finisher’s medal and post race refreshments.
When: Sunday, March 10, 6-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $40-$75, register here.
Tucson Shamrock Half/10K/5K
It's time for some shamrock shenanigans. The course will take you on trails (all asphalt and concrete), starting and ending at Silverbell Park. All participants get a event medal, shirt and an award ceremony.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, March 16, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $30-$70, register here.
Oro Valley Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon Festival
Swimming, running and biking, this event has it all. Test your skills and pick from a sprint triathlon, duathlon or maybe something just for the kids, like the youth splash-n-dash.
Where: 32 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, March 23, 7:30 to noon
Cost: $10-$130, register here.
Donut Judge Me 5K
Runners run a timed 5K and are showered with donuts at this event. The donut peddler will be at two stops on the course and with a couple more at the finish line.
Take the Inflate-O-Challenge when you register and you'll receive a donut inner tube to wear around your waist (must bring to the race). Everyone that completes the course wearing the Challenge Inflatable when they cross the finish line will get an Inflatable Challenge medal in addition to their Donut Judge Me finisher medal!
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, March 24, 9 a.m.
Cost: $15-$25, register here.
Movies🍿
Teen Witch
Can I borrow that necklace? Watch a fun supernatural 80s comedy about a teen girl who discovers she has a little magic in her family.
When: Saturday and Sunday, March 1-2, 10-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Babe
That'll do, pig! Watch a little piglet make new friends, get into trouble and save the farm.
When: Saturday, March 9, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Clueless
As if, you were thinking of skipping out on a popular 90s flick. Reminisce with the girls from Beverly Hills.
When: Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, 10-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8